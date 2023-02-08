ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Homeless Youths’ Vouchers Illegally Rejected by Landlord Suit Alleges

By Jonathan Custodio
THE CITY
THE CITY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aN5y7_0kft8ooe00

A lawsuit alleges the landlord of this building in the Williamsbridge section of The Bronx illegally barred would-be renters, Feb. 6, 2023.

Jonathan Custodio/THE CITY

Christopher Portalatin-Trinidad has been facing homelessness in New York City for the last couple of months. Born in Puerto Rico, the 23-year-old has spent several years going back and forth between New Jersey, New York and Puerto Rico, trying to find stable housing and employment.

“This is the first time. The first time being homeless,” Portalatin-Trinidad told THE CITY. “It’s struggling. It’s difficult.”

Portalatin-Trinidad is one of six prospective tenants, along with the nonprofit group Safe Horizon, who are suing a Bronx landlord for allegedly violating laws that prohibit discrimination against renters using housing vouchers. Safe Horizon was assisting all six in their search for housing.

Portalatin-Trinidad and fellow plaintiffs Bvrulzin Bleu, Cardy Bully, Lauren Miller, Austin Moore, Arkira Pittman are all between the ages of 20 and 25, and all have vouchers administered by the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA), which is also a defendant in the suit. The vouchers are part of the federally funded Section 8 rent subsidy program.

Late last year, the young adults were among the people working with Safe Horizon who applied for studio apartments listed for $2,179 per month at 3823 Carpenter Ave., a building in the Williamsbridge section of The Bronx owned by landlord Aleksander Kalaj and comprised entirely of studio apartments.

On December 8, Joseph Armato, the landlord’s real estate broker, informed Safe Horizon that nine of its clients had been accepted, including five of the six plaintiffs, according to the suit filed on Monday in Manhattan Supreme Court. A few days later, it alleges, Armato submitted tenancy approval documents signed by Kalaj for the nine apartments.

Ghosted

But, the suit alleges, the broker then texted Jiyoung Lee, a Safe Horizon housing navigator, on December 21 saying that Kalaj wanted to see the would-be tenants’ documented incomes and bank accounts, and whether they had Section 8 vouchers.

Lee promptly sent that information. Six days later, Armato told her over the phone that Kalaj would only rent to the one applicant who had significant income. The eight other Safe Horizon clients, including five plaintiffs named in the suit, were denied.

After that communication, the suit alleges, Armato did not reply to messages, emails or phone calls from Safe Horizon.

Additionally, the building did not have the certificate of occupancy needed to house tenants, the suit alleges — it had not even applied for one as of Jan. 13. But apartments in it have been listed on Zillow at $2,000 a month — $179 less than what the young adults experiencing homelessness would have paid with their vouchers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SHEOA_0kft8ooe00

A Zillow ad for studio apartments at 3823 Carpenter Ave. in The Bronx listed for less than the plaintiffs were quoted.

Screengrab/Zillow

Armato’s phone line cut off when THE CITY called him for comment on the suit on Tuesday, and he did not not respond to subsequent requests for comment.

An attorney representing Kalaj could not be reached for comment.

Seeking Studios — and Damages

Under city and state law, landlords are barred from rejecting any prospective or current tenants from using housing vouchers or discriminating based on source of income.

As young adults experiencing unstable housing or homelessness, the six plaintiffs all qualified for an emergency housing voucher program that helps with costs like security deposits and brokers’ fees. The program operates under the same rules as the Section 8 program from which they also all received vouchers to help with rent.

The suit seeks to have Kalaj offer apartments to all qualifying Safe Horizon applicants  while paying at least $50,000 in compensatory and punitive damages per plaintiff, and to enjoin the building from renting or leasing any units until that’s happened.

Rudolph emphasized that housing is the principal goal for the litigation but that damages are also on the table, especially if the landlord refuses to move forward with housing for their clients.

While the city housing authority is named as a defendant in the suit, “NYCHA has been incredibly helpful to us throughout this process,” Stephanie Rudolph, The Legal Aid Society attorney representing the prospective tenants and Safe Horizon, told THE CITY in an email.

“It is why we are NOT seeking a temporary restraining order against NYCHA. They have done everything they can to assist our clients and stop their vouchers from expiring within the confines of the law.”

‘A Limit to What NYCHA Can Do’

NYCHA, Rudolph noted, has already helped extend the emergency housing vouchers because of the income discrimination that the applicants allegedly faced, and is only named as a defendant because a court order could help the housing authority do more.

“There is a limit to what NYCHA may be able to do and so a Court order may, in the future, be necessary to toll the expiration while we wait for the building to get a certificate of occupancy,” Rudolph said.

NYCHA spokesperson Nekoro Gomes echoed Rudolph’s comments in a statement to THE CITY.

“NYCHA has been named as a party to this litigation solely as a matter of course because it administers the Emergency Housing Vouchers [EHV]. The plaintiffs do not assert any allegations against NYCHA and merely seek to extend the vouchers for the prospective tenants, which NYCHA has already agreed to do,” Gomes said.

“NYCHA works in proud partnership with DYCD and Safe Horizon to provide housing for youth in need through the EHV Program and is committed to combatting source of income discrimination against its voucher-holders.”

Waiting Lists

While the other plaintiffs allege that they had their offers accepted and then taken back, Portalatin-Trinidad says he never heard back about his application, which he suspects was due to his lack of documented income.

He’s been bouncing between shelters, currently staying at one in Manhattan, and having to carry three bookbags and a large garbage bag of clothes when he leaves searching for work.

“I was looking for a job right near where I’m at,” he said. “I think it was a Starbucks. But I had to carry all of my clothes and people are gonna look at me — the manager’s looking at me like I’m crazy.”

With limited resources available to support young adults experiencing homelessness, any disruption in supplying them with housing slows down services that can be provided to others. That’s according to Joe Westmacott, assistant director of housing and benefits for Safe Horizon’s Streetwork Project, which operates drop-in centers, a 24-bed shelter and an outreach program for young New Yorkers. Nearly 60% of its clients are Black, and about half identify as LGBTQ, he said.

“Everything has waiting lists,” Westmacott continued. “We had 14 clients who were supposed to be already housed in this building, and not not only are they not moved in, but we have to spend time trying to find them other housing so they don’t lose their vouchers.

“And that takes away from time and resources that should be going to other clients if these people have been housed.”

Get THE CITY Scoop Sign up and get the latest stories from THE CITY delivered to your inbox each morning Thank you for your submission! Email (required)

By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice . You can opt out at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Harlem tenants face eviction after rental assistant program did not make payments

NEW YORK -- Some tenants at a Harlem apartment building are facing eviction after getting notices saying they're months, if not years, behind on rent. But they thought it was being paid by the city's rental assistance program."This is the letter I received regarding taking me to court," said Jasna Willie. "'You're landlord is suing you for nonpayment of rent.'"Willie was living in a homeless shelter with her daughter until a city program helped her move into a apartment on the 2300 block of Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard two years ago. Willie, 27, was told her rent would be subsidized. Everything...
MANHATTAN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Inside the latest sweep of a massive Manhattan homeless encampment reduced to a garbage heap

The latest of the city’s ongoing efforts to get homeless encampments off the streets of New York involved one of the larger shantytowns, located below the Manhattan Bridge. A coalition of Department of Transportation workers, NYPD officers, and Department of Social Services agents undertook the massive homeless sweep under the archway on the Manhattan side Thursday — an effort that ended in a dispute.
MANHATTAN, NY
pix11.com

Health myths in the black community

A dermatologist separates fact from fiction when it comes to skin care for black men and women. A dermatologist separates fact from fiction when it comes to skin care for black men and women. Brooklyn sidewalk shed saves life. There is new scrutiny on the more than nine thousand sidewalk...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
THE CITY

Rikers Island Guards Probed for Alleged Time Card Scam

City jail officials are investigating a “pattern” of timecard abuses by officers pretending to be on duty, THE CITY has learned — just as the Department of Correction slowly rolls out a new digital timekeeping system. A jail captain is accused of using the ID cards of three correction officers who either repeatedly showed up late or not at all...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Homelessness, Housing and Hotlines in Hell’s Kitchen are All on DA Bragg’s To-Do List

It’s been an undeniably eventful first year in office for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who became the first person of color elected to the position in 2021 after a highly competitive contest. In addition to pursuing large-scale targets like the Trump Organization, the District Attorney has announced wide-ranging housing, mental health and homelessness support […] The post Homelessness, Housing and Hotlines in Hell’s Kitchen are All on DA Bragg’s To-Do List appeared first on W42ST.
MANHATTAN, NY
THE CITY

Drop-In Centers Keep Runaway and Homeless Youth Awake at Night

Runaway and homeless youth who visit any of New York City’s overnight drop-in centers are now prohibited from “resting” there — and the providers have been ordered to remove any cots or resting places, THE CITY has learned. The Department of Youth and Community Development (DYCD) last month told the nonprofit providers of services for the city’s five overnight facilities...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
THE CITY

Dumped MTA Cleaners to Get Some Cash Back After Abrupt Firings

Workers who were dumped with next to no notice from their fill-in jobs as subway car cleaners are getting a measure of payback, THE CITY has learned.More than 70 workers who were let go at the end of last year began receiving compensation for vacation and sick days after THE CITY last month reported on how they were abruptly...
MANHATTAN, NY
THE CITY

Misdemeanor Leads Man to ICE Rather Than NYPD in Sanctuary City

Aleksy Raspoutny is worried about what is going to happen after his stint on Rikers Island is over at the end of the year. He fears he will be handed over to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents — contrary to New York’s sanctuary city policy — when his 364-day sentence is up at the end of December.  The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brickunderground.com

What landlords must provide, renting in a co-op or condo, & more

This week readers checked out Brick Underground’s updated list of what landlords are supposed to provide tenants. Renters new to New York City may be shocked by what’s not on the list of requirements, like closets and air conditioners!. Also of interest: Renting in a co-op or condo...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rew-online.com

Changes to Rent-Stabilized Housing Laws Can Bring Thousands of Vacant Affordable Units Online, Unlock Over $1 Billion in Economic Activity

A new report by the Community Housing Improvement Program (CHIP) released today highlights the steep costs of owning and operating rent-stabilized units in New York City. In recent years, a combination of rising operating costs, supply chain issues, and regulatory changes has made maintaining rent-stabilized properties in New York City nearly impossible and brought the system to the brink. When long-term tenants leave rent-stabilized apartments – the vast majority of which were built before 1974 – property owners are routinely left with upwards of $75,000 in necessary renovations. But current regulations make it financially infeasible to make these upgrades, leading to the current situation in which tens of thousands of units are vacant and unavailable for rent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

New York City food desert program spurs grocery store development

A New York City program to incentivize supermarket construction in food deserts has led to the opening of at least 30 of a planned 51 stores. Called Food Retail Expansion to Support Health (FRESH), the 14-year-old Department of City Planning (DCP) initiative has facilitated the opening of new grocery stores in all five New York City boroughs—Brooklyn, the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens and Staten Island—that now serve 1.2 million New York consumers, who live within a half-mile of those locations. Another 21 FRESH stores are in the development pipeline and will bring fresh food access to 300,000 more New Yorkers who previously had few green grocer options, DCP reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Imani Glover found in Bronx; girlfriend Destiny Owens still missing

MORRISTOWN, N.J. (PIX11) — Imani Glover, the New Jersey woman who disappeared shortly after New Year’s Day, was located in the Bronx this week, but her girlfriend, Destiny Owens, is still missing. The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office quietly announced on its Facebook page Wednesday that Glover, 25, had been found, without saying where.   An official […]
BRONX, NY
MC

Why Are Black Families Leaving New York City?

Has New York City become too expensive for black families? It seems that black children in particular are becoming less of the population in the communities which had led someone to believe that their families are fleeing the city. When asked directly, the families not only confirm the reason, but they give an explanation for why they chose to leave. The answer is one that New York City has heard more than once.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Suspect found unfit to stand trial in Bronx attack on NYC transit worker

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A man accused of attacking a transit worker at a Bronx subway station was deemed unfit to stand trial on Thursday, officials said.  Alexander Wright was charged with assault in the Aug. 11, 2022 attack, which left Anthony Nelson with broken bones. Wright allegedly harassed people outside the Pelham Bay Park […]
BRONX, NY
THE CITY

THE CITY

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
605
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

We're an independent, nonprofit newsroom covering New York. Donate: http://thecity.nyc/donate

 https://www.thecity.nyc/

Comments / 0

Community Policy