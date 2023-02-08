ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

KDVR.com

Officer who fell from bridge on life support

A Fountain police officer is on life support in the hospital after falling around 40 feet from a bridge while pursuing a suspect. A Fountain police officer is on life support in the hospital after falling around 40 feet from a bridge while pursuing a suspect. On National Pizza Day,...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Court documents released in rancher's arrest

A Black rancher who claims harassment by his white neighbors was arrested in El Paso County. Talya Cunningham obtained court documents in the case. A Black rancher who claims harassment by his white neighbors was arrested in El Paso County. Talya Cunningham obtained court documents in the case. On National...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Couple indicted, accused of cheating older Coloradans in tree-trimming scam

Two people have been indicted for allegedly operating a criminal tree-trimming scam that targeted older Coloradans in Adams, Arapahoe, Denver, El Paso, Jefferson, and Otero counties from at least February 2020 until October 2022. The couple, Joseph Camillo Tyler and Amelia Marie Tyler, face 51 counts. The Tylers are accused of using deceptive tactics to commit or conspire to commit financial fraud on vulnerable older Coloradans, including many who were over 80 years old. According to the grand jury indictment, the husband-wife team would show up at a residence to solicit tree-trimming or home repair services. Sometimes the homeowner paid in cash...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Convicted cop who broke woman with dementia arm may get out of prison early

According to the family of Karen Garner, the Loveland woman who experienced a broken arm and other injuries during a 2020 arrest, former officer Austin Hopp could be released early from his five-year prison sentence. Hopp is scheduled to appear in a northern Colorado court next week to possibly be transitioned out of prison and into a halfway house program.Hopp is only nine months into his five-year sentence.Hopp was convicted in 2022 of breaking Garner's arm, separating her shoulder and spraining her wrist during a 2020 investigation. Garner, who lives with dementia, was not given medical attention for hours while...
LOVELAND, CO
KDVR.com

Police: Shoplifter shot after lunging at officer

A shoplifting suspect was confronted by Lakeside police at a gas station near 44th and Sheridan. He was then shot after allegedly lunging at an officer with a knife. A shoplifting suspect was confronted by Lakeside police at a gas station near 44th and Sheridan. He was then shot after allegedly lunging at an officer with a knife.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Man pleads guilty to murdering wife in Littleton

LITTLETON, Colo. — The husband of a woman killed in a November 2020 shooting in Littleton pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Thursday. Court records show Scott Lee Smith, 47, was also given a sentence enhancement for a violent crime causing death or serious bodily injury for killing 47-year-old Kanokwan "Nok" Smith.
LITTLETON, CO
9NEWS

PRONE: 16 minutes facedown, strapped down, and handcuffed

A video showing the last minutes of an Adams County inmate's life raises questions over how the mentally ill inmate was restrained. The final 16 minutes of a mentally ill inmate’s life were spent facedown, handcuffed and strapped into a gurney on Christmas Eve inside the Adams County jail, according to a body camera video obtained by the 9NEWS ORIGINALS team.
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

New podcast: FBI paid violent felon to undermine racial justice movement

The FBI worked to undermine racial justice protests and other actions in Denver in 2020, a new podcast alleges."Alphabet Boys," a 10-episode documentary podcast from Western Sound and iHeartPodcasts, debuted Tuesday and details efforts from the FBI to infiltrate and undermine the racial justice movement following the police killing of George Floyd.The podcast is based on hours of secret FBI undercover recordings regarding a paid informant who allegedly encouraged violence and destruction and attempted to set up unsuspecting activists in crimes."Federal law enforcement caused violence and destruction in the summer of 2020," said Zebbodios "Zebb" Hall, a racial justice activist...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

Mother of boy who accidentally shot himself sentenced

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Fort Collins woman whose 6-year-old son died after he accidentally shot himself has been sentenced to 12 years in community corrections. According to court records, 41-year-old Rosinetta Mackall will get 287 days credit for time served. Mackall pleaded guilty in December to a single...
FORT COLLINS, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Trail guide: After a brutal attack, Debi Hunter Holen reflects on a new normal, finding justice

A splintered board. A tree with blood on it. Her clothes, also bloody. Her bruised body after she was newly admitted to the hospital. Those are some of the photos that Debi Hunter Holen looked at during the November trial for the man who assaulted her on the High Line Canal trail more than two years ago. Last month, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
AURORA, CO
