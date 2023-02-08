Read full article on original website
coloradosun.com
Former Colorado state representative pleads guilty to criminal charges after lying about her residence
Former state Rep. Tracey Bernett, a Boulder County Democrat, on Friday pleaded guilty to criminal charges filed after she lied about her place of residence to run for reelection last year in a more politically favorable district. Bernett, appearing in court Friday, pleaded guilty to attempting to influence a public...
KDVR.com
Officer who fell from bridge on life support
A Fountain police officer is on life support in the hospital after falling around 40 feet from a bridge while pursuing a suspect. A Fountain police officer is on life support in the hospital after falling around 40 feet from a bridge while pursuing a suspect. On National Pizza Day,...
KDVR.com
Court documents released in rancher's arrest
A Black rancher who claims harassment by his white neighbors was arrested in El Paso County. Talya Cunningham obtained court documents in the case. A Black rancher who claims harassment by his white neighbors was arrested in El Paso County. Talya Cunningham obtained court documents in the case. On National...
Couple indicted, accused of cheating older Coloradans in tree-trimming scam
Two people have been indicted for allegedly operating a criminal tree-trimming scam that targeted older Coloradans in Adams, Arapahoe, Denver, El Paso, Jefferson, and Otero counties from at least February 2020 until October 2022. The couple, Joseph Camillo Tyler and Amelia Marie Tyler, face 51 counts. The Tylers are accused of using deceptive tactics to commit or conspire to commit financial fraud on vulnerable older Coloradans, including many who were over 80 years old. According to the grand jury indictment, the husband-wife team would show up at a residence to solicit tree-trimming or home repair services. Sometimes the homeowner paid in cash...
Convicted cop who broke woman with dementia arm may get out of prison early
According to the family of Karen Garner, the Loveland woman who experienced a broken arm and other injuries during a 2020 arrest, former officer Austin Hopp could be released early from his five-year prison sentence. Hopp is scheduled to appear in a northern Colorado court next week to possibly be transitioned out of prison and into a halfway house program.Hopp is only nine months into his five-year sentence.Hopp was convicted in 2022 of breaking Garner's arm, separating her shoulder and spraining her wrist during a 2020 investigation. Garner, who lives with dementia, was not given medical attention for hours while...
KDVR.com
Police: Shoplifter shot after lunging at officer
A shoplifting suspect was confronted by Lakeside police at a gas station near 44th and Sheridan. He was then shot after allegedly lunging at an officer with a knife. A shoplifting suspect was confronted by Lakeside police at a gas station near 44th and Sheridan. He was then shot after allegedly lunging at an officer with a knife.
Man pleads guilty to murdering wife in Littleton
LITTLETON, Colo. — The husband of a woman killed in a November 2020 shooting in Littleton pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Thursday. Court records show Scott Lee Smith, 47, was also given a sentence enhancement for a violent crime causing death or serious bodily injury for killing 47-year-old Kanokwan "Nok" Smith.
Use of force expert weighs in on video of Littleton officer ramming motorcyclist
LITTLETON, Colo. — A Littleton police officer ramming his vehicle into a man on a stolen motorcycle, before the man was fatally shot, is considered a use of force incident, according to an expert who spoke with 9NEWS. On Feb. 2, Littleton Police posted a press release saying Stephen...
Man sentenced to 16 years in prison after stealing bicycle, assaulting owner
Boulder Police sentenced a 24-year-old man who stole a bike and assaulted the bike's owner to 16 years in state prison on Wednesday. Boulder police officers arrested Sean Hyche in April 2022 after he stole a bike and, when the bike's owner confronted him, punched her in the face and broke her nose, according to a Boulder District Attorney's Office news release.
Boulder man sentenced to 16 years for punching woman in the face after stealing her bike
A man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 16 years in state prison for a 2022 incident where he punched a woman in the face after she confronted him for stealing her bicycle.
Alleged swingers’ club sued, ordered to shut down in Centennial
The City of Centennial has sued the owners of a business it alleged is an "adult swingers' club" that is violating city zoning laws. The city aims to shut the club down.
Repeat offenders are a major factor in Colorado's car theft epidemic, data shows
DENVER — Colorado’s record-breaking surge in car theft is being driven, at least in part, by repeat offenders who steal one vehicle after another, a 9Wants to Know analysis of state court data found. That’s no surprise to Lakewood police Cmdr. Mike Greenwell, head of the Metropolitan Auto...
PRONE: 16 minutes facedown, strapped down, and handcuffed
A video showing the last minutes of an Adams County inmate's life raises questions over how the mentally ill inmate was restrained. The final 16 minutes of a mentally ill inmate’s life were spent facedown, handcuffed and strapped into a gurney on Christmas Eve inside the Adams County jail, according to a body camera video obtained by the 9NEWS ORIGINALS team.
New podcast: FBI paid violent felon to undermine racial justice movement
The FBI worked to undermine racial justice protests and other actions in Denver in 2020, a new podcast alleges."Alphabet Boys," a 10-episode documentary podcast from Western Sound and iHeartPodcasts, debuted Tuesday and details efforts from the FBI to infiltrate and undermine the racial justice movement following the police killing of George Floyd.The podcast is based on hours of secret FBI undercover recordings regarding a paid informant who allegedly encouraged violence and destruction and attempted to set up unsuspecting activists in crimes."Federal law enforcement caused violence and destruction in the summer of 2020," said Zebbodios "Zebb" Hall, a racial justice activist...
12-year-old's death highlights auto theft crisis in Colorado
The Denver Police Department reports auto theft is up 78% from the three-year average. It’s also becoming a deadly issue.
Mother of boy who accidentally shot himself sentenced
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Fort Collins woman whose 6-year-old son died after he accidentally shot himself has been sentenced to 12 years in community corrections. According to court records, 41-year-old Rosinetta Mackall will get 287 days credit for time served. Mackall pleaded guilty in December to a single...
Man shot and killed while driving on Colorado Boulevard
Police are searching for information on a homicide that happened Wednesday in the early morning hours around the Hale and Congress Park neighborhoods.
sentinelcolorado.com
Trail guide: After a brutal attack, Debi Hunter Holen reflects on a new normal, finding justice
A splintered board. A tree with blood on it. Her clothes, also bloody. Her bruised body after she was newly admitted to the hospital. Those are some of the photos that Debi Hunter Holen looked at during the November trial for the man who assaulted her on the High Line Canal trail more than two years ago. Last month, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Police looking for 4 men in attack on RTD platform during rush hour
DENVER — Denver Police are looking for four men who beat and robbed a man exiting a W Line light rail train during the evening rush hour last month. The incident happened Jan. 31 at the Decatur-Federal light rail station in Denver near headquarters for the Colorado Department of Transportation.
After years, judge rules in legal fight between RTD and passenger line contractor
DENVER — The Regional Transportation District (RTD) has learned it does not have to pony up more than $100 million after a long legal fight over crossing gates. It's been more than two years since a trial involving RTD and Denver Transit Partners (DTP) ended. A Denver District Court judge offered a ruling Friday in the lawsuit first filed in 2018.
