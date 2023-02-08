Read full article on original website
NEVADA 77, FRESNO STATE 66
Percentages: FG .414, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Hill 4-9, J.Baker 3-11, Colimerio 1-3, Holland 1-3, Yap 1-4, Whitaker 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Andre, Colimerio). Turnovers: 7 (J.Baker 3, Andre, Campbell, Hill, Yap). Steals: 6 (Andre 2, Colimerio, Holland, J.Baker, Yap). Technical Fouls:...
California 72, Arizona St. 61
CALIFORNIA (12-12) Lutje Schipholt 5-10 4-6 14, Tuitele 3-5 0-0 7, Curry 5-14 9-12 21, Martin 3-11 2-2 9, McIntosh 5-7 2-2 13, Langarita 0-2 0-0 0, Onyiah 3-5 0-1 6, Bonner 0-0 0-0 0, Mastrov 0-2 0-0 0, Ortiz 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 25-57 17-23 72. ARIZONA ST. (7-15)
No. 15 Saint Mary's (CA) visits Portland after Johnson's 31-point showing
Saint Mary's Gaels (21-5, 10-1 WCC) at Portland Pilots (13-14, 5-7 WCC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland -11.5; over/under is 133.5. BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Saint Mary's (CA) visits the Portland Pilots after Logan Johnson scored 31 points in Saint Mary's (CA)'s 78-74 overtime loss to the Loyola Marymount Lions. The...
Dallas 122, Sacramento 114
DALLAS (122) Bullock 4-7 2-2 13, Green 7-12 1-1 17, Powell 4-4 1-1 9, Hardaway Jr. 6-16 0-0 15, Irving 5-14 12-12 25, Wood 5-12 1-1 13, McGee 5-9 1-2 11, Pinson 1-4 0-0 2, Hardy 4-7 0-0 12, Wright IV 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 43-88 18-19 122. SACRAMENTO (114)
AIR FORCE 89, NEW MEXICO 77
Percentages: FG .509, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 7-15, .467 (Johnson 3-5, Jenkins 2-4, Mashburn 2-6). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Allick, Dent, Forsling, Udeze). Turnovers: 12 (Udeze 4, Allick 2, Dent 2, Mashburn 2, Jenkins, Johnson). Steals: 7 (Dent 3, Johnson 2, Forsling, Udeze). Technical Fouls:...
Wright St. 83, N. Kentucky 65
N. KENTUCKY (15-11) Brandon 1-2 0-0 2, Rhodes 0-4 0-0 0, Robinson 1-9 0-1 3, Vinson 7-14 2-2 19, Warrick 10-18 2-3 27, Faulkner 3-13 0-0 8, Sumler 1-3 0-0 3, Zorgvol 1-3 0-0 2, Pivorius 0-0 1-2 1, Wells 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-66 5-8 65. WRIGHT ST. (16-11)
Oklahoma City 138, Portland 129
Percentages: FG .566, FT .914. 3-Point Goals: 12-24, .500 (Joe 4-4, Dort 3-3, Giddey 2-3, Mann 2-4, Jay.Williams 1-2, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-1, Jal.Williams 0-1, Wiggins 0-1, Waters III 0-2, K.Williams 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Dort, Gilgeous-Alexander, Mann). Turnovers: 10 (Gilgeous-Alexander 4, Mann 2, Jal.Williams, Joe,...
Milwaukee 119, L.A. Clippers 106
Percentages: FG .500, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 17-39, .436 (Lopez 4-6, Carter 3-5, Holiday 3-7, Connaughton 2-4, Allen 2-5, G.Antetokounmpo 1-2, Beauchamp 1-3, Ingles 1-5, Mamukelashvili 0-1, Matthews 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Lopez 3, Beauchamp). Turnovers: 11 (Holiday 3, Connaughton 2, G.Antetokounmpo 2, Allen,...
No. 25 Colorado 71, Washington St. 68
COLORADO (19-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.980, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Formann 4-7, Sherrod 1-2, Wynn 1-2, Miller 0-4, Jones 0-1, Wetta 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Jones 1, Vonleh 1, Whittaker 1) Turnovers: 14 (Formann 5, Miller 3, Vonleh 2, Whittaker 2, Sherrod 1, Team 1) Steals: 12 (Miller 3,...
Blanton leads Eastern Kentucky against Liberty after 20-point performance
Eastern Kentucky Colonels (17-9, 10-3 ASUN) at Liberty Flames (20-6, 11-2 ASUN) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Liberty -13.5; over/under is 138.5. BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky faces the Liberty Flames after Devontae Blanton scored 20 points in Eastern Kentucky's 84-80 win against the Queens Royals. The Flames are 14-1 on their home...
Cleveland 118, New Orleans 107
CLEVELAND (118) E.Mobley 13-18 2-3 28, Okoro 3-7 0-0 7, Allen 8-11 4-4 20, Garland 4-6 1-2 11, Mitchell 12-21 3-3 30, Osman 1-4 1-2 4, Stevens 0-1 0-0 0, Wade 2-5 0-0 5, Lopez 0-1 0-0 0, LeVert 5-10 1-1 13, Neto 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 48-85 12-15 118.
PHS boys clinch title outright; Panthers deny Monache girls of perfect EYL season
The Porterville High boys basketball team wasn't going to be denied an East Yosemite League championship outright despite Monache's best effort to play spoiler as the Panthers pulled away for a 65-46 win on Friday at MHS. Meanwhile the Porterville High girls basketball team pulled off the upset at Sharman...
Butler, Heat to visit Banchero, Magic
Miami Heat (31-25, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (23-33, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Orlando plays Miami in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams. The Magic are 3-7 against division opponents. Orlando ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding averaging 42.8 rebounds. Paolo Banchero...
Numerous local soccer teams at home for playoffs
There should be plenty of local soccer playoff action over the next couple of weeks. Numerous local high school boys and girls soccer teams received high seeds in the CIF Central Section Playoffs. The seeds were released on Friday. The Lindsay High and Granite Hills boys soccer teams received the...
