Porterville Recorder

NEVADA 77, FRESNO STATE 66

Percentages: FG .414, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Hill 4-9, J.Baker 3-11, Colimerio 1-3, Holland 1-3, Yap 1-4, Whitaker 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Andre, Colimerio). Turnovers: 7 (J.Baker 3, Andre, Campbell, Hill, Yap). Steals: 6 (Andre 2, Colimerio, Holland, J.Baker, Yap). Technical Fouls:...
FRESNO, CA
California 72, Arizona St. 61

CALIFORNIA (12-12) Lutje Schipholt 5-10 4-6 14, Tuitele 3-5 0-0 7, Curry 5-14 9-12 21, Martin 3-11 2-2 9, McIntosh 5-7 2-2 13, Langarita 0-2 0-0 0, Onyiah 3-5 0-1 6, Bonner 0-0 0-0 0, Mastrov 0-2 0-0 0, Ortiz 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 25-57 17-23 72. ARIZONA ST. (7-15)
TEMPE, AZ
No. 15 Saint Mary's (CA) visits Portland after Johnson's 31-point showing

Saint Mary's Gaels (21-5, 10-1 WCC) at Portland Pilots (13-14, 5-7 WCC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland -11.5; over/under is 133.5. BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Saint Mary's (CA) visits the Portland Pilots after Logan Johnson scored 31 points in Saint Mary's (CA)'s 78-74 overtime loss to the Loyola Marymount Lions. The...
PORTLAND, OR
Dallas 122, Sacramento 114

DALLAS (122) Bullock 4-7 2-2 13, Green 7-12 1-1 17, Powell 4-4 1-1 9, Hardaway Jr. 6-16 0-0 15, Irving 5-14 12-12 25, Wood 5-12 1-1 13, McGee 5-9 1-2 11, Pinson 1-4 0-0 2, Hardy 4-7 0-0 12, Wright IV 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 43-88 18-19 122. SACRAMENTO (114)
SACRAMENTO, CA
AIR FORCE 89, NEW MEXICO 77

Percentages: FG .509, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 7-15, .467 (Johnson 3-5, Jenkins 2-4, Mashburn 2-6). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Allick, Dent, Forsling, Udeze). Turnovers: 12 (Udeze 4, Allick 2, Dent 2, Mashburn 2, Jenkins, Johnson). Steals: 7 (Dent 3, Johnson 2, Forsling, Udeze). Technical Fouls:...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Wright St. 83, N. Kentucky 65

N. KENTUCKY (15-11) Brandon 1-2 0-0 2, Rhodes 0-4 0-0 0, Robinson 1-9 0-1 3, Vinson 7-14 2-2 19, Warrick 10-18 2-3 27, Faulkner 3-13 0-0 8, Sumler 1-3 0-0 3, Zorgvol 1-3 0-0 2, Pivorius 0-0 1-2 1, Wells 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-66 5-8 65. WRIGHT ST. (16-11)
LEXINGTON, KY
Oklahoma City 138, Portland 129

Percentages: FG .566, FT .914. 3-Point Goals: 12-24, .500 (Joe 4-4, Dort 3-3, Giddey 2-3, Mann 2-4, Jay.Williams 1-2, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-1, Jal.Williams 0-1, Wiggins 0-1, Waters III 0-2, K.Williams 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Dort, Gilgeous-Alexander, Mann). Turnovers: 10 (Gilgeous-Alexander 4, Mann 2, Jal.Williams, Joe,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Milwaukee 119, L.A. Clippers 106

Percentages: FG .500, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 17-39, .436 (Lopez 4-6, Carter 3-5, Holiday 3-7, Connaughton 2-4, Allen 2-5, G.Antetokounmpo 1-2, Beauchamp 1-3, Ingles 1-5, Mamukelashvili 0-1, Matthews 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Lopez 3, Beauchamp). Turnovers: 11 (Holiday 3, Connaughton 2, G.Antetokounmpo 2, Allen,...
No. 25 Colorado 71, Washington St. 68

COLORADO (19-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.980, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Formann 4-7, Sherrod 1-2, Wynn 1-2, Miller 0-4, Jones 0-1, Wetta 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Jones 1, Vonleh 1, Whittaker 1) Turnovers: 14 (Formann 5, Miller 3, Vonleh 2, Whittaker 2, Sherrod 1, Team 1) Steals: 12 (Miller 3,...
BOULDER, CO
Blanton leads Eastern Kentucky against Liberty after 20-point performance

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (17-9, 10-3 ASUN) at Liberty Flames (20-6, 11-2 ASUN) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Liberty -13.5; over/under is 138.5. BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky faces the Liberty Flames after Devontae Blanton scored 20 points in Eastern Kentucky's 84-80 win against the Queens Royals. The Flames are 14-1 on their home...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Cleveland 118, New Orleans 107

CLEVELAND (118) E.Mobley 13-18 2-3 28, Okoro 3-7 0-0 7, Allen 8-11 4-4 20, Garland 4-6 1-2 11, Mitchell 12-21 3-3 30, Osman 1-4 1-2 4, Stevens 0-1 0-0 0, Wade 2-5 0-0 5, Lopez 0-1 0-0 0, LeVert 5-10 1-1 13, Neto 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 48-85 12-15 118.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Butler, Heat to visit Banchero, Magic

Miami Heat (31-25, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (23-33, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Orlando plays Miami in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams. The Magic are 3-7 against division opponents. Orlando ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding averaging 42.8 rebounds. Paolo Banchero...
ORLANDO, FL
Numerous local soccer teams at home for playoffs

There should be plenty of local soccer playoff action over the next couple of weeks. Numerous local high school boys and girls soccer teams received high seeds in the CIF Central Section Playoffs. The seeds were released on Friday. The Lindsay High and Granite Hills boys soccer teams received the...
PORTERVILLE, CA

