ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Matthew Stafford, Rams

The Athletic’s Matt Barrows expects 49ers RT Mike McGlinchey to command a deal worth at least $15 million a year in free agency and is doubtful whether San Francisco can or wants to match that. Barrows also notes 49ers S Jimmie Ward, who was moved to nickel corner in...
49erswebzone

Texans hiring 49ers assistant Stephen Adegoke

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, the Houston Texans are hiring San Francisco 49ers defensive quality control coach Stephen Adegoke as their safeties coach. The following is from Adegoke's team bio. Adegoke joined the 49ers after spending the 2021 season as a defensive graduate assistant at the University of Michigan.
HOUSTON, TX
dcnewsnow.com

Report: Kliff Kingsbury Interviewing for Texans OC Job

The former Cardinals head coach may return to the league next year. Former Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is interviewing with the Texans for their offensive coordinator position, ESPN’s Dan Graziano reports. Arizona fired Kingsbury last month following four seasons as the team’s coach. He spent the previous nine...
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Kliff Kingsbury reportedly meets with NFL team about coaching job

Kliff Kingsbury headed off to Thailand after he was fired by the Arizona Cardinals, and it seemed for a while like he had no interest in coaching in the NFL next season. He is at least entertaining the idea, however. Kingsbury met with the Houston Texans on Friday about a potential job on new head... The post Kliff Kingsbury reportedly meets with NFL team about coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
49erswebzone

Fred Warner on 49ers: “Our time is coming”

Fred Warner went through rounds of interviews this week on Radio Row ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl 57 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Warner had hoped to be in Arizona this week, and he and several of his teammates are, but not in the way they expected.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
nfltraderumors.co

Panthers Hiring Josh McCown As QBs Coach

Adam Schefter reports that the Panthers are hiring Josh McCown as part of Frank Reich’s coaching staff in Carolina. According to Ian Rapoport, McCown will be the Panthers’ new quarterbacks coach. McCown, 43, is a former third-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2002. He played for several...
49erswebzone

49erswebzone

3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
678K+
Views
ABOUT

The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.

 https://www.49erswebzone.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy