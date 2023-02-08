Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
American Presidents Who Were Part of A Secret Society (Bohemian Grove)JulesSan Francisco, CA
Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the PistonsOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
The Mission Burrito RecipeJames Patrick
Americans can get a one-time payment of $5 million - are you eligible?Aneka DuncanSan Francisco, CA
Related
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Deebo Samuel says 49ers losing Jimmy Garoppolo is 'pretty big,' but he's confident in Purdy, Lance
San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel is not one to speculate on who should be the starting QB, but he did comment on losing Jimmy Garoppolo.
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Matthew Stafford, Rams
The Athletic’s Matt Barrows expects 49ers RT Mike McGlinchey to command a deal worth at least $15 million a year in free agency and is doubtful whether San Francisco can or wants to match that. Barrows also notes 49ers S Jimmie Ward, who was moved to nickel corner in...
Texans hiring 49ers assistant Stephen Adegoke
According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, the Houston Texans are hiring San Francisco 49ers defensive quality control coach Stephen Adegoke as their safeties coach. The following is from Adegoke's team bio. Adegoke joined the 49ers after spending the 2021 season as a defensive graduate assistant at the University of Michigan.
Meet Gracie Hunt, the beauty-queen daughter of mega-wealthy Kansas City Chiefs' owner Clark Hunt
Gracie Hunt, the former Miss Kansas USA, is a member of the Hunt dynasty, one of the richest families in America.
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Emmanuel Sanders to fans calling for 49ers firing: “Kyle Shanahan will be a Hall of Fame coach”
When Emmanuel Sanders looks back, he sometimes regrets his decision to leave the San Francisco 49ers after the 2019 season. The wide receiver went on to play one season each for the New Orleans Saints and the Buffalo Bills. "Obviously, I retired to Bronco, but it's a few times that...
Steve Wilks Faces Immense Pressure With the 49ers
There won't be much room for a margin of error for Steve Wilks going into the 2023 regular season as the 49ers' defensive coordinator.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Blocked an Assistant From Interviewing for Jim Schwartz's Browns Defense
Cleveland Browns had hoped to interview Matt Burke to be their next defensive line coach, but that never worked out. According to a report, the Browns were blocked by the Arizona Cardinals to interview Burke. The Cardinals were not going to allow Burke to make an even switch. Since then,...
dcnewsnow.com
Report: Kliff Kingsbury Interviewing for Texans OC Job
The former Cardinals head coach may return to the league next year. Former Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is interviewing with the Texans for their offensive coordinator position, ESPN’s Dan Graziano reports. Arizona fired Kingsbury last month following four seasons as the team’s coach. He spent the previous nine...
The 49ers' huge crybaby tour shows no signs of stopping
The "Forty Whiners" nickname has been more than earned.
49ers’ Trey Lance clarifies misunderstanding on “fully cleared” timeline
Trey Lance still plans to be full-go when the San Francisco 49ers kick off organized team activities (OTAs) in May. However, the quarterback wanted to make one correction to his comment last week. "Probably about three, three-and-a-half weeks out from being totally cleared, from today," Lance told reporters on January...
Ex-49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans wins NFL Assistant Coach of the Year
Former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans was named the AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year at Thursday's 12th annual NFL Honors ceremony. He beat out two offensive coordinators, Ben Johnson of the Detroit Lions and Shane Steichen of the Philadelphia Eagles. Ryans is now the head coach...
Kliff Kingsbury reportedly meets with NFL team about coaching job
Kliff Kingsbury headed off to Thailand after he was fired by the Arizona Cardinals, and it seemed for a while like he had no interest in coaching in the NFL next season. He is at least entertaining the idea, however. Kingsbury met with the Houston Texans on Friday about a potential job on new head... The post Kliff Kingsbury reportedly meets with NFL team about coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Fred Warner on 49ers: “Our time is coming”
Fred Warner went through rounds of interviews this week on Radio Row ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl 57 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Warner had hoped to be in Arizona this week, and he and several of his teammates are, but not in the way they expected.
Click2Houston.com
Sources: Texans interviewing former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury today in Houston for offensive coordinator job
HOUSTON – The Texans are interviewing former Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury today in Houston at NRG Stadium for their offensive coordinator vacancy, according to league sources. A New Braunfels native, Kingsbury, 43, is a former Texas Tech head coach, University of Houston assistant coach and Texas A&M offensive...
nfltraderumors.co
Panthers Hiring Josh McCown As QBs Coach
Adam Schefter reports that the Panthers are hiring Josh McCown as part of Frank Reich’s coaching staff in Carolina. According to Ian Rapoport, McCown will be the Panthers’ new quarterbacks coach. McCown, 43, is a former third-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2002. He played for several...
George Kittle sings admittedly terrible song about 49ers season
Kittle probably won't be quitting his day job anytime soon
Podcast: 49ers have 25 free agents: Who returns and who leaves?
Rohan Chakravarthi and Marco Martinez discuss the 49ers' 25 free agents, predicting offseason moves for each of their impending free agents. The audio for the show is embedded above, while the video is available below. You can listen to "The Rohan Chakravarthi Show" from our dedicated podcast page, on Apple...
49ers Kicker Robbie Gould Drops Savage Roast of Jalen Hurts While Previewing Super Bowl LVII
San Francisco 49ers kicker Robbie Gould came away with an observation of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts during his team’s 31-7 defeat in the NFC Championship Game. Previewing Super Bowl LVII for The 33rd Team Thursday, Gould threw some shade towards Hurts and his quarterbacking abilities. Gould’s assessment of...
49erswebzone
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
678K+
Views
ABOUT
The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.https://www.49erswebzone.com
Comments / 0