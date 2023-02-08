Read full article on original website
UV Cavalier Daily
A legacy for the ages: Mark Mincer’s impact on Grounds
From eager prospective students after their first tour of Grounds to fourth-years looking for that final perfect memento of their time at the University, Mincers on the Corner is the go-to Wahoo store which sells everything from University-branded Teddy bears to classic t-shirts. A longtime Cavalier and involved Charlottesville resident,...
UV Cavalier Daily
Ricky Miezan returns to Virginia and lacrosse after Stanford football career
Ricky Miezan did not go quietly from high school lacrosse. A pouring rain cascaded down at Randolph-Macon College in May 2018. A Virginia state semifinal matchup between No. 1 ranked Paul VI (15-3) and lower-seeded Episcopal High School (11-7) waged on. Standing above the rest, Episcopal’s Miezan took control of the ball in his defensive half and galloped down the field with little resistance.
UV Cavalier Daily
As the dawn of the 2023 season approaches, Virginia lacrosse looks to return to the top
Last year, Virginia was denied a chance to compete for their third consecutive title after losing in the national quarterfinals to a Maryland team that ranked among the best in the history of college lacrosse. A team on its way to a perfect 18-0 season with a whopping six players drafted into the Premier Lacrosse League that year proved to be a buzzsaw in the Cavaliers’ hopes at a three-peat.
UV Cavalier Daily
From fraternities to touring the nation, Kendall Street Company has come a long way
Even after touring the nation and gigging coast to coast, there’s no place like home for Charlottesville-based band Kendall Street Company. The talented ensemble — all five of which graduated from the University between 2015 and 2020 — returned to their hometown this past Thursday to play at The Southern Café & Music Hall, kicking off their second annual Kendall Street is For Lovers Tour.
UV Cavalier Daily
The Kids Are Alright: Sneaky Lynx
At the close of the fall semester, the members of the student band Sneaky Lynx sat down with The Cavalier Daily in a cozy apartment off Jefferson Park Avenue to describe the band’s trajectory since its inception and where they plan to go next. Sneaky Lynx originated through University...
UV Cavalier Daily
New Virginia football schedule released by ACC, adds even more challenges to struggling program
The ACC released each one of their constituent team’s schedules for the upcoming 2023 football season earlier last week. Among them was that of the Cavaliers, who find themselves at a crucial crossroads in program history and especially in the tenure of Coach Tony Elliott. Many questions were raised at the end of the season and the team is looking for answers.
UV Cavalier Daily
No. 8 men’s basketball bounces back, shuts down No. 22 NC State at home Tuesday night
In a highly-anticipated Tuesday night matchup between a pair of ranked teams, Virginia men’s basketball took down NC State at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville. The No. 8 Cavaliers (18-4, 10-3 ACC) showed why they deserve to remain a top 10 team in the country with a convincing victory over the No. 22 Wolfpack (19-6, 9-5 ACC).
