KOLD-TV
Pima County Sheriff’s Department employee accused of fraud
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - For the second time in less than a month, a Pima County Sheriff’s Department employee has been accused of a serious crime. The PCSD said Corrections Sgt. Stephen Perko was booked on a felony fraud charge on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Perko has been accused...
Tucson man arrested for dealing unregistered firearms
A man from Tucson was arrested for dealing firearms without a license and for having unregistered firearms, according to the US Attorney's Office, District of Arizona.
KOLD-TV
Former Pima County sergeant has another run-in with authorities
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Former Pima County sergeant Ricky Garcia has had another run-in with authorities, less than a month after he was arrested on a charge of sexual assault. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, Garcia was cited for leaving the scene of an accident and released...
yumadailynews.com
Around 93 ponds of Fentanyl pills found in AZ after search warrant
ARIZONA -- A search warrant went another way for detectives with the Arizona Department of Public Safety. The search warrant followed a months-long investigation into drug trafficking. While serving the search warrant, detectives seized the following items:. 93.9 pounds of fentanyl pills. 2.9 pounds of methamphetamine. 0.56 pounds of heroin.
KOLD-TV
Authorities looking for possible human remains near Interstate 19, Valencia
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are searching for possible human remains near Interstate 19 and Valencia Road in Tucson on Thursday, Feb. 9. The Tucson Police Department said someone called about the remains around 5 p.m. Officers and crime investigators responded to the 6700 block of South Renaissance Drive,...
southarkansassun.com
Newsbreak in Arizona: Shocking Arrest of School Photographer for Preying on Minors
A school photographer in Arizona, Robert Anthony Lagunas, was arrested last week on allegations of sexually exploiting minors. The arrest was made following an investigation that began in November 2022 after an undercover agent with Homeland Security Investigations saw Lagunas distribute child sexual abuse materials (CSAM) from an account on a secure messaging platform, as reported by Fox10 Phoenix on February 7, 2023.
KOLD-TV
Authorities: Man steals more than $16,000 in sunglasses from Tucson-area store
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are looking for a man accused of stealing more than $16,000 in high-end sunglasses from a Tucson-area store. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the suspect has hit the sunglass store at La Encantada Mall Shopping Center at least four times in the last six months.
AZFamily
Motorcyclist dead after crash on I-10 in Chandler
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A motorcyclist died after a crash in Chandler on Saturday night. Around 8:20 p.m., the Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to a crash involving a motorcyclist and a car hauler tractor-trailer on the I-10 and Loop 202 interchange. DPS says the motorcyclist died at...
KOLD-TV
State: Tucson-area golf course chopped down two saguaros without proper permit
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - People are expressing outrage after two saguaro cacti were cut down at The Gallery Golf Club to build a temporary platform for the upcoming LIV Golf Invitational. Club members told 13 News they want those behind that decision held accountable. According to state law, removing...
Deputies identify two men who died in Gates Pass crash
Pima County Sheriff's deputies identified two men who died in a Saturday crash on Gates Pass. According to the department, 23-year-old Anthony Nguyen and 20-year-old Ryan Au died in the wreck.
One killed, multiple injured in shooting near Alvernon and Valencia early Sunday
The Tucson Police Department is looking into a shooting that resulted in one death. Those involved were teenagers. Neighbors say this isn't the first time this has happened at the residence.
AZFamily
Police identify body found in Mesa lake as missing woman
Longtime ASU groundskeeper Brian Johnson has painted every Super Bowl field since 1996. Family of man killed by Phoenix police plans to sue department, city. Lawyers say as a result of Leontae Kirk’s death, they’re asking for $25 million for the estate and $25 million for Kirk’s heirs.
DPS: Driver dies on I-10 near I-19 Tuesday
A driver died Tuesday morning on Interstate 10 near Interstate 19 Tuesday. The Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to the crash.
fox10phoenix.com
Body pulled from Mesa lake identified
Police have identified a body that was found floating in a lake Tuesday in Mesa. Officers responded on Feb. 7 to the lake near Dobson and Baseline Roads. A man told officers that he was working on the golf course when he noticed clothes and a cane next to the lake. When he looked into the water, he saw a person.
AZFamily
Scottsdale Italian restaurant, Phoenix breakfast eatery hit with health violations
Ankle monitor leads police to missing Arizona teen found in Utah man's basement. Officers used the data from the teen's ankle monitoring device to check out places the two had been and ultimately got surveillance video. Valley Metro's security short-staffed during Super Bowl week. Updated: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:22...
gilavalleycentral.net
Maria Guadalupe Garcia, “Lupe”
Maria Guadalupe Garcia, “Lupe” entered into rest peacefully on January 31, 2023, in Tucson, Arizona. Maria was born on January 7, 1946, in Morenci, Arizona, to parents Maria Gonzalez Chacon and Juan Chacon. Her siblings included; Cornelio Chacon, John Chacon, Robert Chacon, Pat Chacon, Tony Chacon, Margie Chacon, and Carol Gonzalez.
New rules for short term rental owners in Oro Valley
For those who rent out property in Oro Valley, the town has new regulations that will be enforced in May.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Attention fans of food trucks: Tucson's Comida Park is the new place to be
A month into the new year brings a new opportunity for Tucson foodies; Comida Park, a new gathering place for several food trucks opens Feb. 10. Located at the Tanque Verde Swap Meet at 4100 S. Palo Verde Rd., the park is set for a grand opening from Feb. 10 through Feb. 12. Comida Park will be an addition to the swap meet, welcoming up to 22 food trucks at the moment. Rob Sieban, CEO and co-owner of United Flea Markets, is hoping for quite the welcome.
Tucson Was the Top City in the U.S. Where People Moved to - and Arizona Was the Top Inbound State
Allied Van Line just made it official in their latest "Magnet States" migration report. Tucson was the top magnet city that people moved to in 2022. And Arizona was the top inbound state to which people moved.
KOLD-TV
Truck driver dies in crash on Interstate 10 near Valencia Road in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A truck driver was killed in a crash on Interstate 10 near Valencia Road in Tucson early Tuesday, Jan. 31. Arizona DPS confirmed the crash happened between the Valencia and Irvington exits around 4 a.m. DPS said there was road construction on I-10 westbound...
