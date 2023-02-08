Read full article on original website
Related
Five Walmart Locations Announced This Week as Permanently Closing, and More Reportedly May Follow.
A recent spate of non-performance-related issues may force further closures than had been previously reported. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Walmart.com, CNBC.com, and The-Sun.com.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Drug addicts use food stamp benefits to purchase bottled water to empty out recycle bottles for cash
Drug addicts in Portland, Oregon have devised a scheme where they use food stamp benefits to buy cases of bottled water which they empty out to obtain a 10c bottle deposit refund to buy drugs with.
I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’
A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
Mystery Craft Meets Its Match: U.S. F-22 Fighter Jet Shot Down Unidentified Flying Object in Alaska
Officials in the United States have stated that a Chinese balloon that had floated across the United States was taken down by the United States army – less than a week when an F-22 fighter jet from the United States torpedoed an unknown object that was flying high above Alaska.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
500 Migrants Tried to Cross the Texas Border But Were Immediately Turned Away
Over the past few days, about 500 migrants tried to come into El Paso, Texas seeking asylum. Unfortunately, they were all turned away. This all started because of a rumor. Groups of migrants crossed the Rio Grande River on Wednesday and Thursday to be turned away.
Comments / 0