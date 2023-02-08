Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Philharmonic musicians host free concert amid strike
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Although the Fort Wayne Philharmonic musicians’ strike has lasted for just over two months, the musicians have still found ways to perform for the community through free concerts. On Thursday, the musicians continued that trend by hosting a free concert at First Wayne...
WANE-TV
Winter fun at LC Nature Park
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Right in our own backyard is a place to experience and learn about nature up close. And next week, LC Nature Park is adding a little fun to that experience. LC Nature Park will be hosting Snowy Sundaes. The event features hiking, bonfires, cocoa,...
WANE-TV
42nd annual Fort Wayne Boat Show & Sale kicks off Thursday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The 42nd annual Fort Wayne Boat Show & Sale kicked off its festivities Thursday afternoon at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The show features over 60 exhibitors from Indiana and Michigan showcasing pontoons, deck boats, speed boats, lifts, piers, docks, boat covers and boat repair products.
WANE-TV
Big Game bites at Wrigley Field Bar & Grill
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There are plenty of places to grab Big Game bites in Fort Wayne. Wrigley Field Bar & Grill offers numerous TVs to watch the big game with a fun atmosphere for the whole family. The restaurant is located at 6527 East State Boulevard. They...
WANE-TV
Planning Valentine’s Day in Fort Wayne? What to know
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re still looking for Valentine’s Day dinner options, WANE 15 talked to over 15 local restaurants ahead of Valentine’s Day to see if any restaurants were completely booked. Most restaurants reported to be completely full for reservations during normal dinner...
WANE-TV
Family fun at ‘All the Rage’
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- A new family-friendly activity recently started at ‘All the Rage’ near downtown Fort Wayne. The Paint Splatter Experience is the first of its kind in the Fort Wayne area, ‘Crazy Choas’ is just another experience for the whole family to enjoy where you can let loose and create a mess, instead of breaking things people can create their own works of art.
inkfreenews.com
Dives And Diners — The Start Of The 2023 Road Trip For A Homesick America
Editor’s Note; This is the first of a new column series in which we road trip to explore the diners and dives of Kosciusko and surrounding counties. “Ok, so how are we going to rate these places?” Banker Paul eyed a one-page plastic menu with a smear of dried ketchup. We gingerly sat at a purple vinyl table, the only patrons actually in the restaurant although I could hear the lonely sounds of one person bowling and the guffaws of bearded guys around the bar. We had embarked upon the lofty goal of road-tripping through diners and dives and bar food nearby. Someone had put together a list.
WOWO News
Coliseum announces naming rights for ticket office
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County War Memorial Coliseum ticket office now has a new name. Officials from the Coliseum and Midwest America made the announcement Thursday that the ticket office will now be known as the “MidWest America Ticket Office”. The naming rights come with a multi-year agreement between the two.
wfft.com
Downed tree at Ardmore and Nuttman
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A tree has been knocked down at Ardmore and Nuttman Avenues. Drivers should use caution in the area.
WOWO News
Lutheran Life Villages buys Fort Wayne memory care facility
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Lutheran Life Villages, a nonprofit serving northeast Indiana, has acquired North Woods Village at Inverness Lakes, a licensed memory care assisted living center in Fort Wayne. The nonprofit says North Woods Village’s memory care services are an important addition to its portfolio. Lutheran...
WANE-TV
National Pizza Day! Here are Yelp’s Top 10 Fort Wayne pizza spots
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Thursday is National Pizza Day, and in honor of the celebration, Yelp created a list of the top 10 spots in Fort Wayne to grab a slice. Taking into account each Fort Wayne business in the pizza category, Yelp ranked them by the ratings and total volume of reviews.
WANE-TV
VIDEO: Northrop students stage protest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In the aftermath of racial unrest at Homestead High School, students at Northrop High School staged a protest during school hours Friday. Students spilled into the hallways in the afternoon with shouts and chants of “Black Lives Matter” as some took a knee in protest of injustices in Fort Wayne Community Schools, multiple people who took part told WANE 15.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne anticipates request for funds from TRAA amid ‘challenges’
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As TRAA continues to experience “changes and challenges” amid attempts to hire more workers, the City of Fort Wayne said it is working with TRAA to ensure residents continue to receive “life-saving care.”. On Friday, the City of Fort Wayne said...
WOWO News
Novae begins work on $30M manufacturing plant
MARKLE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business) – A utility trailer manufacturer in northeast Indiana broke ground Thursday on a new manufacturing plant. Markle-based Novae LLC is investing more than $30 million to build a 150,000-square-foot facility and create up to 36 jobs by the end of 2024. “We now manufacture...
WOWO News
Several Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in Indiana
UNION, N.J. (Inside Indiana Business and AP): New Jersey-based Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. announced this week that it will close 150 additional stores in the U.S., including five in Indiana. The move comes after the retailer said it had raised about $1 billion through a preferred stock offering and warrants to purchase its common stock in order to pay off debt.
wfft.com
Southwest Allen County Schools to change start, end times
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The school-day schedule for Southwest Allen County students will be changing next year. Now, the district is working to determine exact start and end times. The district says staffing shortages have led to multiple bus routes needing to be canceled on a monthly basis, and...
tourcounsel.com
Glenbrook Square | Shopping mall in Fort Wayne, Indiana
Glenbrook Square is a shopping mall at 4201 Coldwater Road, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The anchor stores are JCPenney, Macy's, and Barnes & Noble. Glendale Center Inc. built the mall in 1966 under the original name of Glenbrook Center. Original anchor stores were Sears and L. S. Ayres department store, their first location in an enclosed mall.
WANE-TV
Pio Market starts GoFundMe after crash destroys front entrance
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After a recent crash destroyed the entrance to Pio Market in northeast Fort Wayne, the owner, Neal Butler, started a GoFundMe in order to pay for the unexpected costs. According to the GoFundMe, the driver left the scene after crashing into the front door,...
WANE-TV
NACS investigates ‘threatening’ photo involving Carroll High School
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Friday, Northwest Allen County Schools (NACS) addressed a “threatening” photo involving Carroll High School that had been circulating on social media. According to NACS, the photo reportedly showed a Carroll student with a firearm. However, NACS also said a preliminary investigation...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne school districts react to USDA nutrition proposal
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- United States Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced his proposal for national changes to school lunches Friday. He says more than 15.3 million kids eat breakfast at school every day, and 29.6 million get a school lunch. "We serve around 20,000 meals from this building and...
Comments / 0