MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have identified the body found early Tuesday morning in a Mesa lake as a missing 71-year-old woman. Mesa police say around 5:15 a.m., a witness called police, saying a person was floating in the water at Dobson Ranch Lake, near Dobson and Baseline roads. The witness said he was working on the golf course when he saw clothes and a cane near the water’s edge. He told officers that’s when he saw the upper body of someone in the water, so he went to get his boss. When the two returned to the water’s edge, they saw the body floating face down.

MESA, AZ ・ 4 DAYS AGO