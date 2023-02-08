Read full article on original website
KTAR.com
Phoenix police seeking community help identifying skeletal remains found at South Mountain
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Homicide Unit is asking the community to help identify the man whose skeletal remains were found by a hiker at South Mountain Park and Preserve on Jan. 14. Police on Friday released a composite sketch of the individual, who is believed to have been...
AZFamily
Phoenix police release sketch after skull found on South Mountain
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police have released a composite sketch of what a man may have looked like after a human skull after a hiker found remains at the South Mountain Preserve nearly a month ago. According to authorities, the discovery was made just before 2 p.m. on Saturday,...
KTAR.com
Man crossing street in Phoenix fatally struck by vehicle
PHOENIX – A man crossing a street Thursday in Phoenix was struck by a vehicle and died, authorities said. Ruben Joya Corrales, 38, was killed as he walked Dunlap and 21st avenues midblock around 12:30 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said. Officers responded to a call about a serious...
KTAR.com
Tempe police arrest man who took child’s phone, swam in lake
PHOENIX — Police arrested a man on Friday after he stole a child’s cellphone, struck an officer and leaped into Tempe Town Lake authorities said. Officers responded to a disturbance call at approximately 2:45 p.m. near the 600 block of Tempe Town Lake to reports of a man acting violently toward pedestrians, the Tempe Police Department said in a press release.
KTAR.com
17-year-old arrested for allegedly fatally shooting man in Mesa
PHOENIX — A 17-year-old was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly fatally shot a 25-year-old man in Mesa earlier in the week, authorities said. Armando Medina faces multiple charges, including second-degree murder and aggravated assault, the Mesa Police Department said in a press release. The victim, Marquis Johnson, and a...
16-year-old arrested for murder in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested for the murder of a 24-year-old in Mesa earlier this week. The Mesa Police Department said it received several calls around 9:40 p.m. on Feb. 5 regarding multiple shots fired near McKellips Road and Mesa Drive. As officers responded, additional information indicated that a 24-year-old male, later identified as Marquis Johnson, was down in the parking lot.
ABC 15 News
Deadly collision leaves one dead, another hospitalized near 23rd and Northern avenues
PHOENIX — A deadly collision on 23rd and Northern avenues left one dead and another hospitalized. Phoenix police responded to a crash on Wednesday involving three cars and two pedestrians. A woman walking in the area was hit and taken to a hospital with non-life-threating injuries. A man was...
KTAR.com
1 dead, 1 injured after multiple vehicles in Phoenix collide, hit pedestrians
PHOENIX – One person standing on a sidewalk died and another was injured after a multivehicle collision in Phoenix on Wednesday, authorities said. One of the three drivers fled the scene at Northern and 23rd avenues on foot, the Phoenix Police Department said. The vehicles collided at around 1...
KTAR.com
20-year-old suspect arrested after man fatally shot in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A 20-year-old was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly fatally shot a man in Phoenix, authorities said. Israel Antonio Velazquez was arrested and booked on counts that included homicide, the Phoenix Police Department said. Officers responded to a shooting near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road around 5:30 a.m....
AZFamily
Body found in Mesa lake identified as missing 71-year-old woman
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have identified the body found early Tuesday morning in a Mesa lake as a missing 71-year-old woman. Mesa police say around 5:15 a.m., a witness called police, saying a person was floating in the water at Dobson Ranch Lake, near Dobson and Baseline roads. The witness said he was working on the golf course when he saw clothes and a cane near the water’s edge. He told officers that’s when he saw the upper body of someone in the water, so he went to get his boss. When the two returned to the water’s edge, they saw the body floating face down.
AZFamily
Ex-Mesa police officer indicted for reportedly shooting at car he pulled over
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A former Mesa police officer has been formally charged months after he allegedly opened fire on a car he pulled over last summer. A grand jury indicted Kaylon Hall on two counts of endangerment, which are felonies. Prosecutors say on July 2, Hall pulled over an 18-year-old driver in the area of Country Club Drive and McKellips Road for swerving in the road. Police said Hall tried to remove the suspect from the car for unknown reasons. That’s when the driver sped off, and Hall fired two shots at the car, according to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.
YAHOO!
Four arrested on homicide charges in shooting that killed 38-year-old man in Mesa
A 38-year-old man was shot and killed Monday afternoon in Mesa, according to police officials. The man was identified as 38-year-old Brandon Van, according to an email from Mesa police Detective Jason Flam, a department spokesperson. Four people were arrested and charged with murder in connection with the shooting. Mesa...
fox10phoenix.com
Man dead, woman hurt in Phoenix multi-vehicle crash
PHOENIX - Police are investigating a deadly crash involving multiple vehicles and pedestrians near 23rd Avenue and Northern on Wednesday. Investigators say a woman crashed into two cars near the intersection just after 1 p.m. The collision sent one car off the street, hitting a man standing on the sidewalk....
KEYT
Sheriff’s office identifies 23-year-old man killed in car crash on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A 23-year-old Goleta / Mesa, Arizona resident died from a single-car crash early Thursday morning on the State Street off-ramp on southbound Highway 101. The fatal car collision happened around 1:50 a.m., when the driver's Hyundai Sonata struck a guardrail, a traffic sign, and a...
KTAR.com
Motorcyclist killed in late-night collision with SUV in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A motorcyclist was killed in a collision in Phoenix late Tuesday, authorities said. A call about a wreck near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road came in around 11:55 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release Wednesday. Officers responded and found 35-year-old Harry Snyder on...
'He was just a kid': Family of 15-year-old killed in Phoenix drive-by shooting seeking justice
PHOENIX — Phoenix police said a teenage boy has been arrested for his alleged role in a drive-by shooting that killed a 15-year-old boy in central Phoenix last week. Isaac Grado was in a car with his brother and his brother’s girlfriend near 1st Avenue and Thomas Road when bullets began to fly, striking the teen. A 10-year-old girl walking in the area was also hit by a bullet.
AZFamily
Teen boy dead, girl recovering after drive-by shooting in central Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A teen boy is dead, and a young girl is recovering after being seriously hurt in a drive-by shooting last week in central Phoenix. Shortly before 5 p.m. last Friday, Phoenix police officers responded to the area of 1st Avenue and Thomas Road and found 15-year-old Isaac Perez Grado and 10-year-old Kaiya Houle shot. Police said that someone in a car opened fire on another car, injuring Grado who was inside. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. One of those rounds also hit Kaiya in the process, who was walking in the area with family. On Tuesday, Phoenix police said that Grado died from his injuries.
Have you seen her? Tempe 14-year-old missing since start of February, police say
TEMPE, Ariz. — Tempe police announced Tuesday that they are looking for a missing girl from the East Valley. On Feb. 1, 14-year-old Amyiah Rodriguez left McClintock High School in Tempe just before noon. Family and friends haven't heard from her since, and authorities are seeking the public's help in finding her.
KTAR.com
Police: Body of 71-year-old woman found floating in Mesa golf course lake
PHOENIX – A body of a 71-year-old woman was found in a lake on a Mesa golf course Tuesday morning, authorities said. The Mesa Police Department said a worker at Dobson Ranch Golf Course called around 5:10 a.m. to report he thought he saw a body in the water.
ABC 15 News
Child dead after being hit by truck near 23rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road
PHOENIX — Police are investigating after a 10-year-old boy was struck and killed by a vehicle near 23rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road Tuesday morning. Around 8 a.m., emergency crews were called to the area for a crash involving a child pedestrian. The boy, identified by police as Jayveon Grant, was taken to a hospital where he died.
