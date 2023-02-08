Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Ja'Marr Chase reveals what he and Joe Burrow said after AFC championship loss
The Cincinnati Bengals failed to make it to their second consecutive Super Bowl this season. But the future is still bright, and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase appears to have all the confidence in the world. On Thursday's episode of "The Rich Eisen Show," Chase told the Emmy-nominated host that he...
Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Says Bengals Teammate Surprises Him With UFC Moves
Chase is making the media rounds during Super Bowl week.
atozsports.com
One unfortunate draft trend the Bengals must fix in 2023
The Cincinnati Bengals’ efficiency in the draft has been a major contributing factor to the team’s meteoric rise into a perennial Super Bowl contender. That being said, the Bengals have one definitive weakness that must be fixed in the 2023 NFL Draft. Players like Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase,...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
T.J. Edwards Attests to Justin Fields' Speed, Surprised by Size
Eagles linebacker surprised by Justin Fields' size originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields had a heckuva second year as the Bears' signal caller, and not only did the Bears and its fans notice, other teams saw it too. "You see what he does on film, you saw the...
Bengals Coordinator Eliminated From Head Coaching Search, Expected to Return Next Season
Callahan has spent the past four seasons in Cincinnati
Yardbarker
Steelers Rookie Kenny Pickett Pales In Comparison To Bengals Joe Burrow According To NFL Network Reporter
The Pittsburgh Steelers have rarely selected quarterbacks in the first round of the NFL draft during the Super Bowl era. The black and gold have only picked four of them over the last 52 years and the previous three featured two Hall of Famers who won Lombardi Trophies, Terry Bradshaw and Ben Roethlisberger.
LSU Quarterbacks: Garrett Nussmeier's Future in Baton Rouge
Nussmeier has all the tools to be successful in Death Valley. Will he wait behind Daniels once again?
‘The future is bright’: Joe Burrow’s dad reflects on Cincinnati Bengals season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After the Cincinnati Bengals lost its shot to make a back-to-back Super Bowl appearance, quarterback Joe Burrow’s family is taking time to decompress. In an interview with NBC4, the Heisman Trophy winner’s dad Jimmy Burrow reflected on the ups and downs of the Bengals’ 2022-23 football season. The team’s defeat in […]
Yardbarker
A surprise headlines potential cuts by Bengals
The Bengals seem to be in a good spot heading into the offseason with a projected $35.73 million in cap space. However, things could get tricky once they pay QB Joe Burrow, who could reset the market in the coming months. Joe Mixon, RB. This move may be surprising, but...
Damar Hamlin Joins First Responders Who Saved His Life at NFL Honors
Damar Hamlin just reunited with the people who helped save his life. More than a month after the Buffalo Bills player suffered a cardiac arrest during a game, those who treated him—including Bills and Cincinnati Bengals medical and training staff who helped the safety on the field, as well as staff from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he received care following the incident—were recognized at the 2023 NFL Honors event Feb. 9. Hamlin himself then joined them in a surprise appearance, where he reflected on his experience.
Bears Vs. Chiefs Favorite for NFL Game in Germany
Bears vs. Chiefs favorite for NFL game in Germany originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The rumblings that the Chicago Bears could be headed overseas are picking up steam. According to a report from BILD/Welt, the Bears' road game against the Kansas City Chiefs is a favorite for one of...
What's the Next Sports Record That Could Be Broken?
What’s the next sports record that could be broken? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Not all records are made to be broken. But, sometimes, even those long believed to be unbreakable are topped. That was the case on Tuesday when LeBron James became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, scoring his 38,388th career point to break the record that had been held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for nearly four decades.
Scottie Pippen Thinks Chicagoans Cheer for Packers, Bucks Too
Pippen thinks Chicagoans cheer for Packers, Bucks too originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A rallying cry among Chicago Bears fans is FTP. It's a social media hashtag, a flair on the Bears' subreddit. IYKYK. If you don't, it's a not so nice expression of Bears feelings towards the Green...
