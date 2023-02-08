ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
One unfortunate draft trend the Bengals must fix in 2023

The Cincinnati Bengals’ efficiency in the draft has been a major contributing factor to the team’s meteoric rise into a perennial Super Bowl contender. That being said, the Bengals have one definitive weakness that must be fixed in the 2023 NFL Draft. Players like Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase,...
A surprise headlines potential cuts by Bengals

The Bengals seem to be in a good spot heading into the offseason with a projected $35.73 million in cap space. However, things could get tricky once they pay QB Joe Burrow, who could reset the market in the coming months. Joe Mixon, RB. This move may be surprising, but...
Damar Hamlin Joins First Responders Who Saved His Life at NFL Honors

Damar Hamlin just reunited with the people who helped save his life. More than a month after the Buffalo Bills player suffered a cardiac arrest during a game, those who treated him—including Bills and Cincinnati Bengals medical and training staff who helped the safety on the field, as well as staff from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he received care following the incident—were recognized at the 2023 NFL Honors event Feb. 9. Hamlin himself then joined them in a surprise appearance, where he reflected on his experience.
Bears Vs. Chiefs Favorite for NFL Game in Germany

Bears vs. Chiefs favorite for NFL game in Germany originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The rumblings that the Chicago Bears could be headed overseas are picking up steam. According to a report from BILD/Welt, the Bears' road game against the Kansas City Chiefs is a favorite for one of...
What's the Next Sports Record That Could Be Broken?

What’s the next sports record that could be broken? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Not all records are made to be broken. But, sometimes, even those long believed to be unbreakable are topped. That was the case on Tuesday when LeBron James became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, scoring his 38,388th career point to break the record that had been held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for nearly four decades.
