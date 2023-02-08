Read full article on original website
Birmingham car cannibals leaves woman 'in shock'
A woman has spoken of her shock after returning to her car to find it stripped of parts. Charaya White, 28, from Birmingham, said she suffered a panic attack when she found much of her Citroen C1 had been scavenged at the city's New Canal Street car park in May 2022.
Just Stop Oil activists fined for damaging Last Supper
Five environmental protesters who glued themselves to the frame of Leonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper have been fined for causing criminal damage. Jessica Agar, 22, Simon Bramwell, 50, Caspar Hughes, 51, Lucy Porter, 47, and Tristan Strange, 40, staged a Just Stop Oil demonstration at the Royal Academy of Arts in Piccadilly, central London.
'Luffy': Japan arrests 'crime bosses' who lived in Philippine jail
Japanese police have arrested four men for allegedly orchestrating scams and robberies while jailed overseas, in a case that has gripped the country. Authorities say they targeted the elderly, and stole or cheated their victims of billions of yen. From their jail in the Philippines, the men managed to recruit...
Most motorcycle road races in Northern Ireland cancelled
Most motorcycle road racing, short circuit racing and trials in Northern Ireland have been cancelled for 2023. After an emergency meeting, the organising clubs deemed it impossible to run events because of soaring insurance charges. However, the BBC understands the organisers of the flagship North West 200 are hoping it...
Nicola Bulley: Paul Ansell 100% convinced she is not in the river
The partner of missing Nicola Bulley is "100 per cent convinced" she did not fall in the river, as detectives say they are keeping an open mind about what happened. The 45-year-old vanished two weeks ago on a riverside dog walk in St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire. Paul Ansell told...
Avon Vale Hunt thrown out of sport's governing body
The governing body for hunting in the UK has expelled a hunt after a video of a "potentially illegal" fox hunt was posted online. The clip appears to show members of the Avon Vale Hunt dig a fox from its den before throwing it to fox hounds. A British Hound...
Knowsley: Three arrested after protest at Merseyside asylum seeker hotel
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder following clashes outside a hotel providing refuge for asylum seekers on Merseyside. Crowds gathered near the Suites Hotel in Knowsley, where a police van was set on fire. Merseyside Police said officers had been dealing with what they described as...
