Spoilers for The Young and the Restless from Daytime Confidential reveal that things will begin heating up between Nate Hasting (Sean Dominic) and Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle). Longtime viewers will recall that the duo became close a number of years back but things did not work out between them. This was when Nate was under the thumb of the Newman patriarch and helped Victor fake his death. Earlier spoilers had suggested that Vicky and Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) might get together based on their recent encounter and it could happen in the future.

7 DAYS AGO