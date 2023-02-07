Read full article on original website
The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey opens up about exploring Ellie's lesbian relationship in season 2
The Last of Us spoilers follow. The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey has opened up about exploring Ellie's lesbian relationship in season 2 of the HBO and Sky series. Anyone who has played the acclaimed video game series that the live-action show is based on will know that Ellie gets involved with a character TV viewers haven't met yet — Dina.
EastEnders' Linda Carter to get life-changing offer from Sharon Watts
EastEnders spoilers follow. Linda Carter will get a life-changing offer from Sharon Watts on EastEnders next week. Since the tragic (presumed) death of her husband Mick, Linda has been left to run the Vic on her own, but shocked Alfie Moon last month by revealing she was planning to sell up.
Young and the Restless Spoilers: Chelsea Gives Billy A Warning
The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, February 9, 2023, tease that Chelsea warns Billy while a mother and daughter-in-law clash, and a business mogul keeps his head in the game. It’s sure to be a dramatic episode you won’t want to miss. The Young and the...
Hollyoaks airs exit for Vicky Grant - but will she be back?
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks has aired the exit of Vicky Grant, but this may not be the last we see of her. Following Vicky's shocking collapse last week after accidentally drinking a spiked drink, Vicky announced she would be leaving the village. When plans to move to Margate with her...
Coronation Street's Sarah Barlow reveals the truth in ongoing baby plot
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street is revisiting the Adam and Sarah Barlow baby plot, as the former has started putting pressure on his wife to have a child of their own. The issue is, Sarah has already had two kids and wants to focus on her burgeoning business instead.
Married at First Sight: Bride in disbelief over new husband's secret
A bride on Married At First Sight’s season 10 premiere was shocked after a guest at the ceremony revealed a secret about her new husband.Bronte Schofield, 29, tied the knot with Harrison Boon, 32 in Australia on Monday night’s episode (30 January).Minutes after the couple were married, guest Jessica Tomlinson told Schofield why she recognised the groom, revealing that he had dated her friend days before the ceremony.“No, no, you’re f*****g lying,” Schofield said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Australia: Indigenous protesters rally for abolition of 'Invasion Day'Australia: Indigenous protesters rally for abolition of 'Invasion Day'Tourist shares moment he’s airlifted to hospital after snake bite in Australia
'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Sally's Paternity Shocker -- Jack Blasts Kyle -- Adam Attacks Billy
The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the week of February 6 tease that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will learn which Newman brother fathered her child. She Knows Soaps reported that Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) discovers Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) collided with Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) to sabotage Adam Newman's (Mark Grossman) job at Jabot.
Devon Hamilton Walks Out After His Horrible Realization About Lily
The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday brings a moment of truth for Devon Hamilton when he realizes that his sister Lily Winters isn’t willing to compromise at all. In addition to Devon’s realization, Lily and Abby clashed as he and Victoria shared a contentious moment. Sally relayed some scary pregnancy news to Nick, and Adam told Jack all about Victor and Kyle’s plans while Kyle explained his concerns about her and Jack to Diane. Finally, Tucker spilled the beans about Phyllis’s trip to Daniel (Michael Graziadei). Now let’s dig deeper into what happened.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Adam Reunites With an Ex, but It’s Not Sally
'The Young and the Restless' character Adam Newman will finally move on from Sally Spectra when he reunites with a former lover.
Nicole & Chris Hinted They’re Still Together After Married At First Sight
As far as weddings go on Lifetime’s Married at First Sight, Season 16 couple Nicole Lilienthal and Christopher Thielk’s big day was surprisingly romantic. From exchanging similar wedding gifts to their seemingly effortless first conversations, the duo quickly became a fan favorite to go the distance among the season’s five new pairs. Though Decision Day is still several weeks away, it seems viewers were on the mark, and Nicole and Chris are still together in 2023 — or are at least on good terms.
‘Married at First Sight: Gina’s Blunt Comments on Clint’s Looks Could Poison Their Marriage
After Gina from 'Married at First Sight' tells Clint she doesn't 'vibe' with redheads, he seems to fire back with some criticisms of his own.
Married At First Sight star reveals she’s "officially married" with surprise wedding news
The star first appeared in Married At First Sight Australia's sixth season in 2019, and married Sam Ball in the experiment. While the reality TV marriage did not go to plan, Elizabeth seems over the moon for her real-life relationship and marriage to engineer Alexander Vega. Related: Married At First...
General Hospital’s Laura Wright Reveals Her Daughter’s Diagnosis — and the Castmate Whose ‘Rock-Star Sister-in-Law’ Was Key to Getting Her Well
During the evening of Thursday, February 2, General Hospital’s Laura Wright (Carly) replied to a tweet about how expensive insulin is and in turn, revealed that her daughter Lauren had been diagnosed with type 1 diabetes back in July 2022. The tweet in question was from California Governor Gavin Newsom, who stated, “Insulin should not be so expensive. California is going to create its own insulin.”
‘Days of Our Lives’: Deidre Hall Advises ‘Stay Calm and Carry On’ After Marlena’s Death (VIDEO)
“How long have you been watching Days of Our Lives?” asks Deidre Hall, who’s portrayed heroine Dr. Marlena Evans on the daytime drama since 1976. She asks because she knows how diehard fans of the long-running series react when something tragic happens to her beloved character. And given recent developments, it was a good time for TV Insider to sit down with the actress, who was in attendance at the Television Critics Association winter press tour alongside co-star Robert Scott Wilson.
Dax Tejera's Cause of Death Revealed After ABC News Producer Died Suddenly at 37
The death was accidental, the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner tells PEOPLE Dax Tejera, the executive producer of This Week on ABC who died in December, choked to death while intoxicated, according to officials. Tejera, 37, died on Dec. 23 from "asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food bolus complicating acute alcohol intoxication," the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirms to PEOPLE. The death was accidental, the office says. In December, a memo from ABC News president Kim Godwin that was shared with staff previously said Tejera died...
The Young and the Restless Friday Spoilers: Victoria kisses Nate
Spoilers for The Young and the Restless from Daytime Confidential reveal that things will begin heating up between Nate Hasting (Sean Dominic) and Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle). Longtime viewers will recall that the duo became close a number of years back but things did not work out between them. This was when Nate was under the thumb of the Newman patriarch and helped Victor fake his death. Earlier spoilers had suggested that Vicky and Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) might get together based on their recent encounter and it could happen in the future.
General Hospital Spoilers: Austin Helps Ava In A Big, Big Way
General Hospital spoilers reveal dangerous moves, bleak reassurances, wedding woes, and so much more. You won’t want to miss a moment of this exciting new episode. Ava’s (Maura West) mama bear instincts kicked in the second that Nikolas (Adam Huss) threatened young Avery (Ava and Grace Scarola). She had to do something before he got to her, so she grabbed the first thing she could and clocked her ex over the head with it.
A New Path! Find Out What ‘Darcey and Stacey’ Star Florian Sukaj Does for a Living in 2023
Stepping up to the plate. Darcey & Stacey star Florian Sukaj is known for his modeling days, but it seems like the Albania native is going to have to find a new job if he wants to be with wife Stacey Silva. Keep reading to find out everything we know about what he does for a living.
Walking Dead spin-off gets first look at Norman Reedus with Clémence Poésy
The Walking Dead's Daryl Dixon-centred spin-off is currently filming, which means we have a first look photo from the set. In the image, we see Norman Reedus obviously returning as Daryl. He's looking pretty good for a man who has been living in a post-apocalypse zombie world for ages and has "washed-up in Paris" per the official shop synopsis, isn't he?
DAYS Spoilers Wild Speculation: Baby Daddy Drama Comes Stephanie Johnson’s Way
Stephanie Johnson had a short but fiery love affair with Alex Kiriakis, but when he failed her in the worst way, she quickly moved on. DAYS spoilers show she’s making a go of it with Chad DiMera, and it’s going well so far. We predict this storyline will soon go off the rails, though.
