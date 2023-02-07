ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Conference realignment: Pac-12 commissioner is reportedly visiting a Texas school this week

By Ryan McDonald
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vceqn_0kft4xwT00
SMU head coach Rhett Laslee, second from left, talks with quarterback Tanner Mordecal, left, during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in College Park, Md. | Gail Burton, AP Photo

It’s been pretty quiet recently on the conference realignment front, but on Tuesday evening, Action Network’s Brett McMurphy reported that those winds are still blowing.

McMurphy reported that Pac-12 Conference commissioner George Kliavkoff will visit SMU on Wednesday as he eyes potential expansion candidates.

McMurphy added that SMU and San Diego State “are top Pac-12 expansion candidates.” He furthermore said that the Pac-12 “needs more members & more inventory for new media rights deal, which is expected to rely heavily on digital streaming services.”

Adding SMU, which currently plays in the American Athletic Conference, would give the Pac-12 a market in Dallas, Texas. Adding San Diego State would give the conference a market in Southern California after the departures of UCLA and USC to the Big Ten Conference.

Adding both would restore the number of conference teams to 12 once UCLA and USC leave in 2024.

Last July at the Pac-12’s football media days, which came a month after UCLA and USC announced their departure for the Big Ten, Kliavkoff said the conference was “actively exploring expansion opportunities.”

He listed market/media value, athletic value, academic and cultural fit, and the effects on student-athletes as criteria for an expansion candidate, adding that the goal is to get invitations to the College Football Playoff, which at the time had not yet expanded to 12 teams. The College Football Playoff will expand in the 2024 season.

Kliavkoff said then that media rights negotiations would be “accelerating,” although the conference has yet to finalize any sort of deal, as McMurphy indicated.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball World Shocked By Wednesday Night Upset

Vanderbilt's win over Tennessee on Wednesday night has college basketball fans talking. The Commodores upset their rivals on a Tyrin Lawrence buzzer-beating 3-pointer on Wednesday. The win is Vanderbilt's first over Tennessee since 2017. As is tradition in college basketball, Vanderbilt fans ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: Colin Kaepernick's New Job Is Going Viral

10 years after he took the 49ers to the Super Bowl and seven years after playing his final NFL snap, Colin Kaepernick is continuing his fight against racial inequality and police brutality. The former NFL quarterback is devoting his "time, money, care and a painstaking attention to detail" to ...
The Spun

Sports World Shocked By UConn Women's Basketball Loss

UConn is not used to losing, especially not twice. After falling to top-ranked South Carolina in a national championship rematch Sunday, the Huskies fell 59-52 to Marquette on Wednesday night. It's the first time in 30 years the women's basketball powerhouse has lost two games in a row. Yes, you ...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to conflicting Brian Kelly reports

Walk into a sports bar and mention the name Brian Kelly and be prepared for a lengthy debate. You’ll hear his defenders bring up his great record. His detractors will bring up his poor big-game record. Kelly is a polarizing guy and that’s all par for the course with him. But on Thursday, a debate Read more... The post CFB world reacts to conflicting Brian Kelly reports appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Larry Brown Sports

Christian McCaffrey thinks NFL needs to make 1 rule change

No one will ever know how the NFC Championship Game would have turned out had Brock Purdy not gotten injured, but San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey is hoping the circumstances surrounding his team’s loss will inspire a significant rule change. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Niners 31-7 after both Brock Purdy and backup quarterback... The post Christian McCaffrey thinks NFL needs to make 1 rule change appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Athlon Sports

Former Ohio State Wide Receiver Dead At 48

The Ohio State football family received tragic news on Thursday. Former Buckeye wide receiver Dimitrious Stanley has died at the age of 48 following a battle with prostate cancer, his family told WBNS in Columbus. Stanley starred as a running back at Thomas Worthington High School just outside of ...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Prominent Linebacker Transfer Announces Big Ten Commitment

Over the years, the Big Ten has seen its fair share of great linebackers. Names like LaVar Arrington and A.J. Hawk defined the conference's trademark physical play. A new transfer to the Iowa Hawkeyes hopes to add his name to that illustrious list. Linebacker Nick Jackson announced on Wednesday ...
IOWA CITY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How SDSU and SMU would alter Pac-12 men’s basketball landscape

It’s no secret Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff’s visit to Dallas wasn’t just to see the sights. The conference is hoping to mitigate the major losses of UCLA and USC – who are jumping to the Big Ten in 2024 – by bringing two more programs into the fray, and Dallas resident SMU is high on the list. SMU may not have household athletic programs, but what they do offer is a chance for the Pac-12 to have a footprint in the fifth largest media market in the United States, as well as an opportunity for Pac-12 schools to play closer to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
57K+
Followers
33K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy