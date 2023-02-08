ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Stoneman Douglas Girls Soccer Shuts Out South Dade, Advances in Playoffs

By Gina Pfingsten
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 3 days ago

PARKLAND, FL- The Stoneman Douglas Girls Soccer Team's magical season continues. The Lady Eagles soundly defeated South Dade High School of Homestead 3-0 on Tuesday evening in the Regional Quarterfinal matchup at MSD.

Sophomores Addison Krajczewski and Emma McGregor led the way, each scoring a goal on Monday.

MSD will face Palmetto High School in the Regional Final match up on Thursday evening at Stoneman Douglas. Palmetto, the third seed, defeated 6 seed West Broward to advance.

District number 1 seed Cypress Bay of Weston shut out Western High School 4-0 to advance as well. Stoneman Douglas will likely face Cypress Bay in the Regional Final if they are able to pull off the win against Palmetto on Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LIW8U_0kft4uII00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Stoneman Douglas Girls Soccer Defeats Palmetto, Reaches Regional Final

PARKLAND, FL- The Stoneman Douglas Girls Soccer Team shut out Palmetto High School on Friday evening 2-0 in their Regional Semifinal match. MSD advances to face rival Cypress Bay High School of Weston in the Regional Final. Cypress Bay, the top seed, held off Doral Academy 1-0 in their semifinal game. The number one versus number two matchup of Cypress Bay versus Stoneman Douglas will take place on Wednesday evening at 6 p.m at Cypress Bay. Stoneman Douglas is now 16-1-1 on the season. The winner of the Regional Final on Wednesday will advance to the State Semifinal, which will be played next Friday evening, February 17, 2023.   Follow us on Facebook and Twitter and sign up for FREE TAPinto Parkland E-News alerts to be the first to read about all things Parkland. Download the FREE TAPinto App. Click here for Android - Click here for iOS for breaking news, traffic/weather alerts, and special offers. Know a story we should share with our readers? Email editor Gina Pfingsten @ gpfingsten@tapinto.net Are you a business interested in reaching our audience? Contact Matt Pfingsten @ mpfingsten@tapinto.net
PARKLAND, FL
TAPinto.net

Reuniting Lost Pets in Coconut Creek: City Animal Services Officer Pushes Initiative to Register and Tag Pets

COCONUT CREEK, FL – Jennifer Shoffner is on a mission in Coconut Creek to reunite lost dogs, cats, horses, and even tortures with their owners. As the animal services officer for Coconut Creek Police Department, she is giving out specialized tags to pet owners, so they can register their pets online and be able to reunite with them more easily if they stray from home. By registering with PetHub.com and putting a tag on the collar or another part of a pet’s body, pet owners will be contacted if their pet leaves homes and someone spots the animal, calls the phone number...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
TAPinto.net

Coconut Creek Police: Intoxicated Woman Who Allegedly Caused Car Crash Had 6 Prior Drunken Driving Charges

COCONUT CREEK, FL – Last month, Coconut Creek police arrested an intoxicated 44-year-old woman who allegedly caused a car crash in the city, a police report said. As police looked into the record of Mayra Olivero, who is from Hollywood, they discovered she had a revoked license – and had six prior driving under the influence charges, the report said. Police found Olivero slumped over the armrest of her car, asleep, on Jan. 31 after officers responded to the crash in the 4400 block of West Atlantic Boulevard, the report said. Olivero’s speech was slurred, she couldn’t respond to questions from officers, and,...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
TAPinto.net

Man Arrested for Possessing Fentanyl After He Alleged Stole Items from Home Depot and Then Returned Them

CORAL SPRINGS, FL – A month after being released from Broward County Jail on a fentanyl charge in Pompano Beach, a homeless man made his way to Coral Springs last week and allegedly stole items from Home Depot and then dumped a bag of drugs and needles outside of Best Buy, police records show. Police arrested Alan Ely, 39, on Feb. 4 after he confessed to stealing a nail gun power tool and a lithium battery pack, both worth $293, from Home Depot at 750 University Drive, an arrest report said. After the store’s loss prevention officer confronted him, Ely returned the stolen...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
759K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy