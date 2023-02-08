Stoneman Douglas Girls Soccer Shuts Out South Dade, Advances in Playoffs

PARKLAND, FL- The Stoneman Douglas Girls Soccer Team's magical season continues. The Lady Eagles soundly defeated South Dade High School of Homestead 3-0 on Tuesday evening in the Regional Quarterfinal matchup at MSD.

Sophomores Addison Krajczewski and Emma McGregor led the way, each scoring a goal on Monday.

MSD will face Palmetto High School in the Regional Final match up on Thursday evening at Stoneman Douglas. Palmetto, the third seed, defeated 6 seed West Broward to advance.

District number 1 seed Cypress Bay of Weston shut out Western High School 4-0 to advance as well. Stoneman Douglas will likely face Cypress Bay in the Regional Final if they are able to pull off the win against Palmetto on Thursday.



