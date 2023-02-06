ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parsippany-troy Hills, NJ

Parsippany Boys Take Second in Indoor Track Sectional Championships

TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 3 days ago

TOMS RIVER, NJ -- The Parsippany High School boys indoor track and field team came in second place overall in the NJSIAA Section 2, Group 2 championships over the weekend.

The RedHawks' team score of 47 points was just two behind Bernards' winning score of 49.

In addition to Parsippany's 4x400m relay team winning its event in 3:35.69, Joziah Johnson of Parsippany took first place in two events. Johnson won the 400-meter dash in 52.51. His teammate, Brett Reid, was third in the same event in 52.91. Johnson also won the 55m hurdles with a time of 7.97.

Arya Garg of Parsippany came in second place in the 800-meter run in 2:01.99.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CnXgf_0kft4tPZ00

TAPinto.net

Wrestling: Hanover Park Drubs Hasbrouck Heights to Win Sectional Title

EAST HANOVER, NJ -- The Hanover Park wrestling team won the NJSIAA Section 2, Group 1 championship with a 62-9 victory over Hasbrouck Heights Wednesday night. Hanover Park is 15-5. Hasbrouck Heights is 16-5. 157 Massimo Mancini (HP) — Major Decision 13-5 Oliver Fermin (HH) 165 Nando Ott (HP) — Pin 3:55 David Drezek (HH) 175 Connor Scuilla (HH) — Pin 0:34 Nick Inglima (HP) 190 Nick Davino (HP) — Decision 7-0 Max Castro (HH) 215 Vincenzo LaValle (HP) — Pin 2:31 Juan Mendoza (HH) 285 Anthony Rios (HP) — Pin 1:51 Charles Tartaglia (HH) 106 Nick DiFrancescantonio (HP) — Pin 1:36 Nico Nipitella (HH) 113 Giovanni Conte (HP) — Pin 2:50 Dylan Dimone (HH) 120 Kyle Von Seidelmann (HH) — Decision 6-0 Cristian Cesaro (HP) 126 Santino Danise (HP) — Major Decision 15-6 Anthony Cummings (HH) 132 Joey Tantawi (HP) — Major Decision 12-0 Andrew Parente (HH) 138 Joey Borrello (HP) — Pin 1:47 Jake Olivero (HH) 144 Jack Kovacs (HP) — Technical Fall (19-2) 5:11 Jayden Chicaiza (HH) 150 Frank Spinelli (HP) — Pin 4:25 Daniel Amendola (HH)  
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

SBU Falls Short in 2nd Half Comeback Against La Salle

ST. BONAVENTURE, NY— The Explorers of La Salle had no issue exploring any part of the court they wanted in the victory Wednesday night. A 3-point barrage in the first half and penetration in the second half propelled La Salle to a road win in the Reilly Center. "All the credit goes to La Salle," St. Bonaventure head coach Mark Schmidt said. "Especially in the first half, they played really well. They had us chasing the ball in the first half. We didn’t do a good job of keeping those quick guards in front of us. We gave up too many open 3s; we...
SAINT BONAVENTURE, NY
TAPinto.net

Camden High Overwhelms Winslow, 114-46

DJ Wagner led the charge against Winslow High School on February 6, scoring a career-high 40 points as his top-seeded Camden High Panthers dominated, 114-46, in the second round of the Camden County boys basketball tournament. It was the 10th straight win for Camden, bringing its record to 20-2 and Wagner 35 points from the 2,000 career-points mark. Next up for the Panthers is a February 9 matchup against Camden Catholic at home. After that, Camden will play Paul VI in the quarterfinal round of the tournament on February 11 at Sterling High at 10 a.m.
CAMDEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Piscataway Parish Honors Father Sean for 35 years of Priesthood

PISCATAWAY, NJ – Area parishioners gathered with members of the Knights of Columbus at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Piscataway on Sunday for a Communion Luncheon to honor Father Sean Winters for 35 years of priesthood. Fr. Sean, the Director of Prison Ministry and Coordinator of Hospital Chaplains for the Diocese of Metuchen is a frequent visiting priest to parishes throughout Middlesex and Somerset Counties, including Fatima. He holds fast to the ideal of ‘We not Me’ as he says Mass in prisons and hospital chapels throughout New Jersey saying he “treats the inmates the same as I do the parishioners:...
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

UPDATE - Route 15 South Reopened After School Bus Fire

SPARTA, NJ – Sparta police report Route 15 south from Route 517 to Blue Heron overpass is closed because of a school bus fire. No one was injured and all students have safely been evacuated from the bus and are awaiting alternate transportation, police said. The cause of the fire is unknown but the bus was not involved in an accident, police said. The bus is from a private bus company out of Newark and the special needs students on the bus were in area participating in Special Olympics activities, according to police. Police do not have information about which school district the children are from and will be providing updates as additional information becomes available.  Police ask drivers to avoid the area.  
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Water Main Break in Parsippany Causes Road Closure

PARSIPPANY, NJ - According to the Parsippany Police there is a water main break on New Road. New Road will be closed to all traffic from Rt. 46 to Edwards Road.  The police are advising residents to plan an alternate route. Residents and businesses along New Road may experience little to no water pressure for most of the today, until repairs have been completed and service restored.   
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Fellowship Road North at Route 73 Closed Due to Water Main Break

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ — Motorists are being asked to avoid Fellowship Road at Route 73 in Mount Laurel for the next several hours due to a water main break.  A water main break on Fellowship Road has caused the closure of Fellowship Road North from Route 73 to West Park Drive, according to an e-mail sent out by Mount Laurel Township via the Nixle system at 11AM on Thursday. A detour of traffic will be required for the next several hours. Detour signs will be posted.  Drivers are asked to use caution in the area. 
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
TAPinto.net

East Brunswick Earns Cash Reward for Recycling

(23/P11) TRENTON – The Murphy Administration is awarding nearly $16.2 million in grants to communities across the state to help them enhance waste reduction and recycling programs, Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette announced today.  East Brunswick on the receiving end of one of the grants, grabbing $121,623 as a result of effective recycling efforts in the township. In 2020, the performance year on which the grant was based, East Brunswick recycled 79% of the total solid waste produced in the township.  The statewide average was 39%. “New Jersey has long set a national example for recycling, starting with being the first state...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Woodbridge Tesla Driver’s Steering Wheel Falls Off

WOODBRIDGE, NJ — Talk about a really wild ride! Five days after buying an expensive new Tesla Model Y SUV, area resident Prerak Patel had its steering wheel pop off in his hands as he drove along busy Route 1. Patel, his wife Neha, and their children were heading home from shopping at Woodbridge Center on Sunday, Jan.29 when their new luxury Tesla’s steering wheel snapped, dangling in his lap by a bunch of wires. In a series of Twitter posts (@preneh24) Prerak and Neha Patel detailed the “horrific incident.” That includes getting slapped with an insulting $103.96 repair bill from their Princeton...
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hamilton Mourning Death of 8th Grader Shawn Hackett, Memorial Plans Announced

HAMILTON, NJ -- Hamilton Township is mourning the loss of Grice Middle School eighth grader -- Shawn Hackett -- who passed away suddenly last week. Principal Dwayne Walker said in a letter to the community that Shawn passed away as a result of an accident while on a family vacation adding that "all of us are grieving this tragic loss."  The school had made a crisis intervention team made up of Grice guidance counselors, district guidance staff, and the Mercer County Traumatic Loss Coalition (TLC) available to students. "An increased level of individual and group counseling services has been made available to our school community....
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Dog Trapped on Second Floor Dies in Hillsborough Townhouse Fire

HILLSBOROUGH, NJ - A dog trapped on the second floor was unable to make it downstairs and died as a result of smoke inhalation from a fire in a townhouse at 604 Tall Oak Lane Tuesday night, according to Township Police Sgt. Jack Howard. Police and firefighters responding to a 10:26 p.m. call found the basement of the townhouse fully engulfed by flames with heavy smoke. The fire was extinguished quickly. There were no injuries; residents adjacent to the townhouse were evacuated. Firefighters located the dog on the second floor, but it soon died. The fire is not considered suspicious but remains under investigation by detectives from the Hillsborough Township Police Department and the Hillsborough Township Bureau of Fire Safety. The following agencies responded: Hillsborough Fire Marshall, Hillsborough Fire Units 36, 37,38, Manville Fire Unit 42, Millstone Valley Fire Unit 28, Neshanic Fire Unit 48, Elizabeth Avenue Fire Unit 26, Somerset Fire Unit 56, Bradley Gardens Fire Unit 21, Montgomery Fire Units 45 and 46, Somerville Fire Unit 57, Finderne Fire Unit 30, Raritan Borough Fire Unit 52, Robert Wood Johnson EMS, Montgomery EMS, Hillsborough Township Building Department, and PS&EG.
HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Man Charged With Retail Theft at Local Giant Had Outstanding Warrants in Bensalem

DOYLESTOWN, PA—A man wanted on outstanding warrants in Bensalem was arrested at a local Giant and charged with trying to steal nearly $1,000 in merchandise. When Plumstead police arrested Robert Oulahan, 31, of Philadelphia at the Giant on Swamp Road, he had more than $950 of items on him. He was arrested and charged with retail theft. That’s when police discovered that Oulahan had multiple arrest warrants out of Bensalem Township. They released Oulahan into the custody of Bensalem police. Plumstead police will the theft charges file charge via summons. Want more news like this delivered to your inbox? Sign up for our daily and weekly e-mail newsletters online.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
TAPinto.net

Bridgewater Township: Attorney General Concludes Investigation Into February 2022 Mall Incident

BRIDGEWATER, NJ - Bridgewater Township has confirmed that the state’s investigation into the incident at the Bridgewater Commons Mall in February 2022 has been closed. “To the best of our knowledge, the New Jersey Attorney General has concluded their investigation,” said a township official Thursday. The investigation into a video on social media of officers breaking up a fight and only arresting the darker skinned boy involved has been ongoing for almost a year. In the video, posted just after the incident occurred, two boys began fighting in the mall, and two Bridgewater police officers broke up the fight. The video showed one...
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
TAPinto.net

Two New Members Sworn into Sparta Zoning Board

SPARTA, NJ – Two new Sparta Zoning Board members were sworn in at the meeting on Wednesday night.  Richard Rohrbacher and Mark Scott took their oaths minutes prior to the start of the meeting. Also on the agenda, resolutions honoring former members George Parker and Michael Sylvester were read into the record.  Chairman Kenneth Laury said the two members would be invited to the next meeting. The two alternate member positions have not yet been filled.  
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Barnegat Police Investigate Another Attempted Motor Vehicle Theft Overnight

BARNEGAT, NJ - Barnegat Township Police Officers investigated an incident of an attempted motor vehicle theft overnight. Police stated that the key fobs of the vehicle were left inside, which allows the vehicle to be an easy target. At the time of the attempted theft, the homeowner observed the suspects and interrupted their attempt to steal the vehicle.  "As we have previously mentioned, incidents of reported motor vehicle thefts have increased statewide," Barnegat police shared. "The increase within Ocean County is partially due to would-be offenders from outside of our community seeking out high-end vehicles that are left unlocked with the key fob inside." There have also been incidents where vehicles were left unlocked, and the would-be offender attempted to enter a victim’s home either by finding an unlocked door, window, or through the garage by activating the garage door opener to locate the keys of the vehicle. These incidents usually occur during the overnight hours but have also occurred during the daytime, police shared. "We cannot stress this enough - keep your car doors locked. Do not create an easy opportunity for those committing these crimes." Barnegat Police concluded. 
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Brian Cahill and Michael Mihalko Announce Re-election Campaign for Hanover Township Committee

HANOVER, NJ - Committeemen Michael Mihalko and Brian Cahill have officially announced their intent to run for re-election to the Hanover Township Committee.  They will run as a team in the Republican primary this June.  As of now, there are no other candidates that have announced. Committeeman Mihalko has issued this statement: Once again I am asking for your support as I run for re-election to the Hanover Township Committee.  It has been an honor and pleasure to serve Hanover Township for the past five years as a Committeeman and for eight years before that as a Whippany Fire Commissioner. During that time...
HANOVER, NJ
TAPinto.net

Corrections Officer Found Guilty in Fatal Shooting at Mount Laurel Medical Office

MOUNT HOLLY, NJ — A Burlington Township man has been found guilty of shooting and killing an employee and wounding a patient at a Mount Laurel medical office in the summer of 2020, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw announced on Wednesday.  Bruce Gomola, Jr., 54, who was employed as a Corrections Officer at the Burlington County Jail at the time of his arrest, was found guilty on charges of Aggravated Manslaughter (First Degree) and Aggravated Assault (Second Degree). Jurors deliberated for five hours over a three-day period before handing down the verdict on Tuesday. Jurors declined to convict Gomola of a...
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
TAPinto.net

Police Searching for Man who Threatened to Shoot Up Two Local Wawa Stores

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ - Police are searching for a man who had threatened to shoot up two different Wawa convenience stores in South Brunswick Township in the past week. Authorities have released still images taken from security camera footage. The first incident took place on Thursday, February 2nd at 9:30 P.M. at the Wawa on Route 535. The second incident took place on Tuesday, February 7th, at 11:30 P.M., at the location on Georges Road. On both occasions, the man had threatened to shoot up the store. The suspect is described as a Black male, 6’ tall, 200 lbs., with dreadlocks style hair, wearing a black “puffy” Jacket, blue jeans, and black/white Jordan sneakers. He is driving a Newer KIA Model K5 LXS, no front plate, silver, 4-door sedan, according to police.  Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Brooke LaBell (732) 329-4000 ext. 7430.
SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Gov. Murphy ‘SNAPs Up’ Better Benefits for NJ’s Neediest

WOODBRIDGE, NJ — With a quick swish of his pen, Gov. Phil Murphy made sure many of New Jersey’s neediest people, families and senior citizens can keep putting food on their tables. Gov. Murphy – in a midday ceremony at ShopRite of Woodbridge – signed into law A5086, to raise the state’s monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance (SNAP) benefit from $45 to $95 starting March 1st. New Jersey has roughly 64,000 households on SNAP, a program once known as “food stamps.” Assembly Speaker Craig J. Coughlin (D-19 Dist) championed the measure. Senate Majority Leader Teresa Ruiz sponsored a mirror measure in the state Senate....
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
