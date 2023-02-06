Parsippany Boys Take Second in Indoor Track Sectional Championships

TOMS RIVER, NJ -- The Parsippany High School boys indoor track and field team came in second place overall in the NJSIAA Section 2, Group 2 championships over the weekend.

The RedHawks' team score of 47 points was just two behind Bernards' winning score of 49.

In addition to Parsippany's 4x400m relay team winning its event in 3:35.69, Joziah Johnson of Parsippany took first place in two events. Johnson won the 400-meter dash in 52.51. His teammate, Brett Reid, was third in the same event in 52.91. Johnson also won the 55m hurdles with a time of 7.97.

Arya Garg of Parsippany came in second place in the 800-meter run in 2:01.99.



