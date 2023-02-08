Aaron Rodgers to Weigh His Football Future on 4-Day ‘Darkness Retreat’

Adam Hunger/Reuters

Godspeed, A-Rod. The Green Bay Packers quarterback dropped by The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday to say that he plans to contemplate his future in the league by embarking on a four-day, four-night “darkness retreat” after this Sunday’s Super Bowl. “I’ve got a pretty cool opportunity to do a little self-reflection in some isolation,” Rodgers said. “And then after that I feel like I'll be a lot closer to a final, final decision” about playing the 2023 season. The 39-year-old, who just wrapped his 18th season with Green Bay on a disappointing 8-9 record, added that the possibility of his retirement was “a real thing, 100 percent.” But how exactly does one go about a darkness retreat? Rodgers explained: “It’s just sitting in isolation, meditation, dealing with your thoughts. It stimulates [the drug dimethyltryptamine], so there can be some hallucinations in there but it’s just kind of sitting in silence, which most of us never do. We rarely even turn our phone off or put the blinds down to sleep in darkness. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Read it at ESPN