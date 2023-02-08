ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Aaron Rodgers to Weigh His Football Future on 4-Day ‘Darkness Retreat’

By AJ McDougall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DU53C_0kft4sWq00
Adam Hunger/Reuters

Godspeed, A-Rod. The Green Bay Packers quarterback dropped by The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday to say that he plans to contemplate his future in the league by embarking on a four-day, four-night “darkness retreat” after this Sunday’s Super Bowl. “I’ve got a pretty cool opportunity to do a little self-reflection in some isolation,” Rodgers said. “And then after that I feel like I'll be a lot closer to a final, final decision” about playing the 2023 season. The 39-year-old, who just wrapped his 18th season with Green Bay on a disappointing 8-9 record, added that the possibility of his retirement was “a real thing, 100 percent.” But how exactly does one go about a darkness retreat? Rodgers explained: “It’s just sitting in isolation, meditation, dealing with your thoughts. It stimulates [the drug dimethyltryptamine], so there can be some hallucinations in there but it’s just kind of sitting in silence, which most of us never do. We rarely even turn our phone off or put the blinds down to sleep in darkness. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Read it at ESPN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Damar Hamlin Thanks Trainer for Saving His Life in Emotional Interview

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has gone on the record for his first video interview since being hospitalized for cardiac arrest during a game over a month ago, and he had a heartfelt message for the trainer who gave him CPR. “I owe Denny my life. Literally,” Hamlin said on Good Morning America. “He loves to say he was just doing his job. But… that night, he was literally the savior of my life.” Hamlin said he “is truly thankful” for Kellington, who restored his pulse after a collision with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins induced the heart attack. Kellington came in fifth place for the NFL’s MVP award at Thursday’s “NFL Honors” ceremony, where Hamlin made an appearance with the team of first responders who gave him medical care. Hamlin’s near-death experience united football fans and players across the country praying for his recovery and has rekindled debates about the serious health risks of professional football.Read it at ABC News
TheDailyBeast

Michael Irvin Files $100M Lawsuit After Being Dropped From Super Bowl Coverage

Michael Irvin filed a nine-figure lawsuit Thursday after he was dropped from the NFL Network’s coverage of the Super Bowl in the wake of an incident in an Arizona hotel over the weekend. The former Cowboys wide receiver is seeking $100 million in the case filed against a woman who accused him of misconduct and the parent company of the hotel where the alleged encounter took place, TMZ reports. Specific details about the accusations against Irvin have not been disclosed, but the suit claims that Irvin merely “causally exchanged pleasantries” with the unnamed hotel employee, “shook her hand, and went to his room alone.” The suit further claims that the hotel manager reported the alleged misconduct to the NFL “with the intention of damaging that relationship and canceling [Irvin],” and that the hotel refused to listen to witness accounts of what happened offered by Irvin and his team.Read it at TMZ
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
152K+
Followers
40K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy