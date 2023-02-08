'Twenty Is Plenty' Now on Witherspoon Street -- Princeton Police Are Watching

Princeton, NJ – Twenty is now plenty, as they say, on all of Witherspoon Street, thanks to Princeton Council passing an ordinance to reduce the speed on that street from 25 to 20 miles per hour. Probably not coincidentally, the Princeton Police Department issued its alert for “directed enforcement” areas for the month of February and one of them was on Witherspoon Street – where the department is watching out for speeding.

Other areas of special interest to the Princeton PD:

Nassau Street and Bayard Lane (traffic signal violations).

Washington Road at the D&R Canal Bridge (overweight trucks).

Jefferson Road and Mount Lucas Road (speeding; stop sign).

Motorists may see an increase in police presence in these areas with strict enforcement of motor vehicle laws.

From the Police Blotter

Aggravated Assault. Patrols responded to North Harrison Street on January 30 at 9:45 a.m. for a report of an assault. An investigation revealed that Burgess Dillard, 76, of Trenton, randomly approached a woman in an aggressive manner and struck her in the arm, head, and back with a 4-foot utility marking pole as she was walking outside. Dillard was located by patrols and was placed under arrest.

Driving While Intoxicated. Following a report of an unwanted person on the property of a private school on Great Road on February 3 at 9:55 p.m., the unwanted person, Richard Marshall, 24, of Princeton was observed attempting to leave in his vehicle and striking a chain link fence. Marshall was subsequently arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Criminal Mischief. Patrols responded to the Grover Park snack stand where it was discovered that unknown persons forced entry into the structure sometime between January 27 and January 30 by way of the side entrance door. The intruders then consumed food and beverages stored inside. The Detective Bureau is investigating.

Shoplifting. On February 4 at 3:55 p.m., patrols responded to the area of Nassau Street and Palmer Square West on a report of a shoplifter who had been confronted by a store owner on the sidewalk. It was determined that the suspect, Quon Howery, 20, of Irvine, California, took and concealed an item from a retail store on Hulfish Street, before leaving the store. Howery was placed under arrest. A search related to the arrest revealed he was in possession of a device that detaches magnetic clothing tags.

Service of Warrant. Subsequent to a motor vehicle stop on January 30 on Elm Road for speeding, the driver, Herbert Ellis, 25, of Trenton was found to be driving with a suspended driver’s license and had two active warrants totaling $3,050 from multiple jurisdictions. Ellis was placed under arrest and released with new court dates.

