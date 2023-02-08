Denville Schools Host Discussion: Teaching Character Traits to Help Children Flourish

DENVILLE, NJ - The Denville School District is hosting a free parent presentation called "Thrivers - What Really Helps Kids Find Happiness Today & Success Tomorrow."

The March 22 discussion, at 7 p.m., will be led by author Michele Borba. It will be conducted both virtually and in-person, to meet the schedule and needs of all parents and guardians, said the district.

"Data shows that today’s youth are the loneliest, most stressed and risk-averse on record," it said. "Though well-educated, they are failing to launch in real life."

Borba "empowers parents to help kids thrive in today’s fast-paced, digital-driven, often uncertain world," according to the school district. "Through her research, she found that the difference between those who struggle and those who succeed comes down to seven teachable character strengths that set Thrivers apart and set them up for happiness, as well as greater potential later in life."

During the presentation, Borba is expected to show parents "how to take action and teach children to cope today, so children can flourish tomorrow, both in school and life."

For those who wish to attend in-person, there will be a viewing of the virtual presentation at Riverview School at 7 p.m. An in-person discussion will follow the virtual presentation. For those who wish to view from home, there is also a fully virtual option available. Reservations are required.

Borba is the author of 25 books including “UnSelfie: Why Empathetic Kids Succeed in Our All-About-Me World,” and “Thrivers: The Surprising Reasons Why Some Kids Struggle and Others Shine.” Her books have been translated into 21 languages.

To reserve free tickets to "Thrivers - What Really Helps Kids Find Happiness Today & Success Tomorrow," adults in the Denville Community should complete the reservation information.

For those who wish to view from home, there is also a fully virtual option available.

Reservations are required for both virtual and in-person participation.

Please direct questions to Sandra Cullis, scullis@denville.org.

Thank you for reading TAPinto Denville!

TAPinto Denville is free to read, funded entirely by business advertising.

Make sure you don’t miss any Denville news! Click here to sign-up for our free, daily e-newsletter.

Like us on Facebook @DenvilleTAP and follow us on Twitter @DenvilleTAP.

Download the TAPinto App for FREE in the Google Play Store and the Apple Store today. Search for “tapinto” or “tapinto.net.”

Want to help support local journalism and promote your business to thousands of community-minded readers? Become a TAPinto Denville sponsor! Call (908) 279-0303, x224, or click here.

To send press releases, classified ads, items for the event calendar, “Milestones” announcements, etc., look for the “Submit Content” link on the homepage.



