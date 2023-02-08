ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tri-City Herald

Miami Heat Are Reportedly Interested in Houston Rockets Guard Eric Gordon

With the NBA trade deadline ending tomorrow at 3 p.m., organizations are making their final pushes in acquiring or removing players to bolster their teams. Hoopswire’s Sam Amico reported Houston Rockets shooting guard Eric Gordon has drawn interest from several teams, including the Miami Heat. Gordon, a veteran for...
HOUSTON, TX
Tri-City Herald

Joel Embiid Questionable For Celtics’ Clash

On Wednesday, the third-seeded Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics in their second head-to-head match this season. Their first meeting was on opening night when the Celtics narrowly beat the Sixers, 126-117, with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown putting up 35 points each helping their team to a strong opening performance.
BOSTON, MA
Tri-City Herald

WATCH: Amari Bailey, Jaylen Clark on UCLA Beating Oregon State

UCLA men's basketball guards Amari Bailey and Jaylen Clark spoke with the media following the Bruins' 62-47 win over Oregon State on Thursday night. Bailey talked about his career night and the importance of high-percentage shots of, while Clark talked about breaking out of his slump and preparing for Saturday's game against Oregon.
LOS ANGELES, CA

