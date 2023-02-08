ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
norwoodnews.org

Fordham Manor: Search for 15-Year-Old Girl Reported Missing

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help locating a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing on Friday, Feb. 10. It was reported to police that Alexa Olivera of 2444 Devoe Terrace in the Fordham Manor section of The Bronx was last seen on Friday, Feb. 3, at around 2.11 p.m., inside her home. She is described as being 5 feet tall, weighs around 100 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and gray, Jordan sneakers.
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

Mystery Surrounds Death of Norwood Man, 5 Months Later

More than five months after a Norwood man was found dead inside an apartment, where a second man may have been removed by paramedics, the NYPD, FDNY and the Office of the City’s Medical Examiner have remained silent as regards updates on the case, despite several requests for information.
MEXICO, NY
norwoodnews.org

Teen Critical after Stabbing in Kingsbridge Heights

Parents making their routine trip to pick up their kids from school in Kingsbridge Heights were horrified recently to learn that a 16-year-old male youth had been stabbed. Police said the teen remains in critical condition as police search for the suspect who reportedly plunged a knife into the victim.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Customer shot trying to stop late-night robbery at Brooklyn deli

NEW YORK -- A customer at a Brooklyn deli wound up in the hospital after they were shot trying to stop a late-night robbery. According to detectives, one suspect held up a gun while another took money from the cash register as the deli on Myrtle Avenue in Clinton Hill was about to close Friday. A 48-year-old man intervened and got into an argument with the suspects, investigators said. He was shot and taken to the hospital in stable condition. Police have not made any arrests or released descriptions of the suspects. An officer was keeping watch inside the deli Saturday morning. 
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: New video shows suspect in deadly Bronx shooting

NEW YORK -- New video shows the man police are looking for in a deadly shooting in the Bronx. Police said the suspect was seen getting out of a car on Pratt Avenue just before 21-year-old Nicholas Lewis was shot and killed on Jan. 18. Police also released a photo of the car the suspected gunman was in.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    
BRONX, NY
New York Post

1 dead, 3 injured in broad-daylight shooting in the Bronx

A man died and another three were injured in a broad-daylight quadruple shooting in the Bronx on Friday, cops said. The shooting broke out around 2:30 p.m. at 641 E. Tremont Ave. in front of a Popeyes, according to cops. A 24-year-old man who was shot in the stomach was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he died, police said. Another man was shot in the torso and is fighting for his life at the same hospital, according to cops. Two more men were shot, one in the ankle and the other in the buttocks, police said. Both were expected to survive. An unidentified suspect was taken into custody Friday night, cops said. No charges have been filed, and it is unknown if there are additional suspects. Just over two hours later in Brooklyn, four others were shot on Coney Island.  Police said a minivan pulled up to the group 3222 Mermaid Ave. and opened fire.  Two men, ages and 25 and 26, were shot in the leg, cops said. A 17-year-old was shot in the torso and another unknown man was hit in the leg, cops said.  All were taken NYU Langone Hospital and were in stable condition.  Additional reporting by Valentina Jaramillo
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn man fatally shot inside public housing building: police

RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was fatally shot inside his building in NYCHA’s Red Hook Houses, police said early Friday. Officers responding to a 911 call around 9:25 a.m. Thursday found Jason Andrades unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his left leg inside the building on Lorraine Street near Henry Street, officials said. […]
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Man attempted to lure 14-year-old girl into truck in the Bronx

NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for a man they said attempted to lure a 14-year-old girl into his truck in the Bronx. The alleged incident happened last Wednesday around 5:45 p.m. in the area of Lawton Avenue and Milton Place in Throgs Neck. According to police, the girl...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

4 women randomly attacked by man in Queens neighborhood, police say

RIDGEWOOD, Queens (PIX11) – Police on Thursday arrested a man who randomly attacked four women throughout a Queens neighborhood in the span of an hour Sunday night, officials said. The four women were attacked unprovoked in Ridgewood between 9:15 p.m. and 10:18 p.m., according to the NYPD. The suspect — believed to be 20 to […]
QUEENS, NY
Gothamist

Bronx is snubbed as MTA pursues IBX plan

Renderings of the Inter-Borough Express, released January 20, 2022 A decadeslong dream of a one-seat train ride between the Bronx and Queens is nowhere in sight as the MTA moves forward with Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposed Interborough Express line. [ more › ]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Armed men rob man near a food truck in the Bronx, police say

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A group robbed a man at gunpoint while he stood near a food truck in the Bronx last month, police said on Thursday. The victim, 30, was standing by the Cross Bronx Expressway and Webster Avenue in Tremont on Jan. 29 at around 1 a.m. when a blue Honda SUV pulled […]
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy