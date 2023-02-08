Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Young Boy Came Out To His Mom As Gay And Then He DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedManhattan, NY
The Vanderbilt Legacy: Exploring the Rise and Fall of America's Richest FamilyLord GaneshNew York City, NY
Monthly direct payments of $400 available to Americans - will you get one?Aneka DuncanPaterson, NJ
New Yorkers Will Receive Another $95 Snap Payments By FridayAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
$1 billion will be spent on housing migrants in New YorkJake WellsNew York City, NY
Related
norwoodnews.org
Fordham Manor: Search for 15-Year-Old Girl Reported Missing
The NYPD is asking for the public’s help locating a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing on Friday, Feb. 10. It was reported to police that Alexa Olivera of 2444 Devoe Terrace in the Fordham Manor section of The Bronx was last seen on Friday, Feb. 3, at around 2.11 p.m., inside her home. She is described as being 5 feet tall, weighs around 100 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and gray, Jordan sneakers.
12 shot, 2 fatally, across NYC in bloody 15-hour span overnight
A dozen people were shot, two fatally over a bloody 15-hour span from Friday afternoon to Saturday morning, according to police. Six people were shot in the Bronx, four in Brooklyn, one in Manhattan and one likely in Queens.
norwoodnews.org
Mystery Surrounds Death of Norwood Man, 5 Months Later
More than five months after a Norwood man was found dead inside an apartment, where a second man may have been removed by paramedics, the NYPD, FDNY and the Office of the City’s Medical Examiner have remained silent as regards updates on the case, despite several requests for information.
Police identify 22-year-old man killed in Times Square shooting
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police identified the victim of a shooting in Times Square as 22-year-old Idrissa Siby of the Bronx. On Thursday afternoon, at approximately 2:35 p.m, police responded to a call of a male shot on West 44th Street and 8th Avenue.
Passenger dies after car crashes into forklift on Bronx street
The NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad is investigating the death of a passenger in a car that crashed into a forklift on a Bronx street on Wednesday morning.
Man, 49, fatally shot in leg in Brooklyn
The NYPD is searching for a gunman after a man was shot and killed inside a Brooklyn NYCHA housing complex Thursday night, authorities said.
norwoodnews.org
Teen Critical after Stabbing in Kingsbridge Heights
Parents making their routine trip to pick up their kids from school in Kingsbridge Heights were horrified recently to learn that a 16-year-old male youth had been stabbed. Police said the teen remains in critical condition as police search for the suspect who reportedly plunged a knife into the victim.
NYPD: Customer shot trying to stop late-night robbery at Brooklyn deli
NEW YORK -- A customer at a Brooklyn deli wound up in the hospital after they were shot trying to stop a late-night robbery. According to detectives, one suspect held up a gun while another took money from the cash register as the deli on Myrtle Avenue in Clinton Hill was about to close Friday. A 48-year-old man intervened and got into an argument with the suspects, investigators said. He was shot and taken to the hospital in stable condition. Police have not made any arrests or released descriptions of the suspects. An officer was keeping watch inside the deli Saturday morning.
NYPD: New video shows suspect in deadly Bronx shooting
NEW YORK -- New video shows the man police are looking for in a deadly shooting in the Bronx. Police said the suspect was seen getting out of a car on Pratt Avenue just before 21-year-old Nicholas Lewis was shot and killed on Jan. 18. Police also released a photo of the car the suspected gunman was in.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
1 dead, 3 injured in broad-daylight shooting in the Bronx
A man died and another three were injured in a broad-daylight quadruple shooting in the Bronx on Friday, cops said. The shooting broke out around 2:30 p.m. at 641 E. Tremont Ave. in front of a Popeyes, according to cops. A 24-year-old man who was shot in the stomach was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he died, police said. Another man was shot in the torso and is fighting for his life at the same hospital, according to cops. Two more men were shot, one in the ankle and the other in the buttocks, police said. Both were expected to survive. An unidentified suspect was taken into custody Friday night, cops said. No charges have been filed, and it is unknown if there are additional suspects. Just over two hours later in Brooklyn, four others were shot on Coney Island. Police said a minivan pulled up to the group 3222 Mermaid Ave. and opened fire. Two men, ages and 25 and 26, were shot in the leg, cops said. A 17-year-old was shot in the torso and another unknown man was hit in the leg, cops said. All were taken NYU Langone Hospital and were in stable condition. Additional reporting by Valentina Jaramillo
Brooklyn man fatally shot inside public housing building: police
RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was fatally shot inside his building in NYCHA’s Red Hook Houses, police said early Friday. Officers responding to a 911 call around 9:25 a.m. Thursday found Jason Andrades unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his left leg inside the building on Lorraine Street near Henry Street, officials said. […]
fox5ny.com
Man attempted to lure 14-year-old girl into truck in the Bronx
NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for a man they said attempted to lure a 14-year-old girl into his truck in the Bronx. The alleged incident happened last Wednesday around 5:45 p.m. in the area of Lawton Avenue and Milton Place in Throgs Neck. According to police, the girl...
Bronx residents complain of raw sewage leak on Burke Avenue
Residents of Burke Avenue reached out to News 12 for this same issue back in 2021. Now, it's back in their neighborhood, and the Department of Environmental Protection is investigating homes in the area.
4 women randomly attacked by man in Queens neighborhood, police say
RIDGEWOOD, Queens (PIX11) – Police on Thursday arrested a man who randomly attacked four women throughout a Queens neighborhood in the span of an hour Sunday night, officials said. The four women were attacked unprovoked in Ridgewood between 9:15 p.m. and 10:18 p.m., according to the NYPD. The suspect — believed to be 20 to […]
Shocking video shows gunmen open fire in fatal Bronx shooting
Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and three others wounded in the Bronx on Friday afternoon, authorities said.
Bronx is snubbed as MTA pursues IBX plan
Renderings of the Inter-Borough Express, released January 20, 2022 A decadeslong dream of a one-seat train ride between the Bronx and Queens is nowhere in sight as the MTA moves forward with Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposed Interborough Express line. [ more › ]
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Police arrest ‘poster boy of bail reform’ in connection to Midtown shooting
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. A man with a lengthy rap sheet was arrested in Midtown in connection to a shooting outside of St. Patrick’s Cathedral this past summer. Pedro Hernandez, 22, was arrested and charged...
MTA seizes 18 vehicles on the Whitestone Bridge to crackdown on persistent toll violators
Eighteen motorists trying to get to Queens from the Bronx via the Whitestone Bridge on Wednesday morning, Feb. 8, were pulled over and had their vehicles towed to a nearby impound lot for persistently evading tolls. During the same day, MTA Bridge and Tunnel officers towed a record 32 vehicles...
Man, 65, beaten on Queens MTA bus, woman sought by NYPD
Police on Thursday released of a woman sought in a December assault aboard an MTA bus in Queens, authorities said.
Armed men rob man near a food truck in the Bronx, police say
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A group robbed a man at gunpoint while he stood near a food truck in the Bronx last month, police said on Thursday. The victim, 30, was standing by the Cross Bronx Expressway and Webster Avenue in Tremont on Jan. 29 at around 1 a.m. when a blue Honda SUV pulled […]
Comments / 0