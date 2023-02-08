Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Denny's Permanently Closes in BloomingtonBryan DijkhuizenBloomington, IN
Men’s Basketball: Scoring droughts haunt Buckeyes in 86-70 loss at IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State drops second straight 78-65 at No. 6 IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Indiana?Ted RiversIndiana State
Previewing IU vs. Michigan: Seven questions about the Wolverines
Ahead of Indiana’s game at Michigan on Saturday, The Daily Hoosier caught up with Wolverines beat writer Clayton Sayfie from TheWolverine.com to preview the matchup. Here’s what he had to say about UM and IU. The Daily Hoosier: Michigan’s sitting in the cluster of teams tied for second...
IU basketball: Indiana at Michigan game day essentials
No. 18 Indiana (17-7, 8-5) at Michigan (14-10, 8-5) Location: Crisler Center (12,707), Ann Arbor, Michigan. Television: ESPN (Kevin Brown, Robbie Hummel, Myron Medcalf) KenPom Projected Score: No. 21 Indiana 75 No. 51 Michigan 74. Series: Indiana leads 108-65. IU won last meeting 74-69 on Mar. 10, 2022. Michigan’s Juwan...
The Daily Hoosier Report: The Latest in IU News and Recruiting Notes (2/10)
Every day we bring you the best in IU and Big Ten news and recruiting notes with The Daily Hoosier Report. It’s your daily one stop shop for comprehensive and free IU Athletics related information for busy Hoosier fans. Here’s today’s latest IU Athletics and Big Ten coverage plus...
‘It means a little more’: IU’s win over Iowa brought out tension and passion as strong as Assembly Hall can get
When two elite teams and budding rivals square off in a crazed atmosphere, things can get heated. That was always a likely outcome when Indiana women’s basketball took on Iowa, and it didn’t take long for those emotions to surface on the court. Just over two minutes into...
Watch: BTN’s “The Journey” — IU vs. Purdue cinematic highlights, Tamar Bates feature
Watch below cinematic highlights of Indiana’s win over No. 1 Purdue produced by the Big Ten Network’s “The Journey” team. Further below you can watch a feature on the The Journey profiling sophomore guard Tamar Bates and his life as a young father while playing high major college basketball.
IU basketball recruiting: Hoosiers offer 2024 wing Marcus Adams, Jr.
Indiana is getting involved with a fast-rising West Coast prospect. Class of 2024 wing Marcus Adams, Jr. announced an offer from IU on his Twitter page on Wednesday evening. According to some reports, Adams could be either a 2024 or 2023 option. He’s originally in 2023, but has been discovered late and may attend prep school next year to continue his development. He is currently listed by most national recruiting outlets as a 2024 prospect.
Good News: IU Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — We call it Good News, and 13Sports Director Dave Calabro took his ongoing search for it to Bloomington this week. It’s an IU tradition, students lining up outside Simon-Skjodt Assembly Hall before a basketball game. We joined the queue, asking people to share the positive things going on in their lives.
Apparently, This is the Rudest City in Indiana
One website recently named the rudest city in each state. When it comes to Indiana, it might come as a shock to you. Rude people are everywhere, let's be honest. You tend to find more of them in bigger cities because everything is more fast-paced, people are in a hurry, and tend to only look out for themselves. However, even in smaller towns, you will still run into a few rude people. When you think of Indiana, is there one city, off the top of your head, that is ruder than the others?
ISP: Beech Grove man busted with 15 pounds of pot and edibles legally bought in Michigan
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police arrested a Beech Grove man who was caught with marijuana and edibles bought over state lines, according to troopers. A trooper stopped a motorist in Steuben County, just a few miles south of the Michigan state line on Monday afternoon. Police said the driver, Matthew Scott Bell, 45, […]
Layoffs At Indiana State University Spell End Of School’s Journalism Program
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Indiana State University is planning to lay off a handful of non-tenured instructors and professors at the end of the school year. Many at the school say that the university has been hit by lower enrollment numbers over the last three years, which has forced the state to ask ISU leaders to cuts millions of dollars from its budget.
High winds cause damage, power outages across central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — A Wind Warning is in effect for counties mainly north of Interstate 70 in central Indiana until 7 p.m. Thursday. This includes Indianapolis to Lafayette and Marion. Wind gusts could reach as high as 50 to 60 mph out of the southwest. Just before 5 p.m., AES...
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Indiana
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
Indy bar chosen as one of the top 50 speakeasies in the US and Canada
INDIANAPOLIS — It’s an Indianapolis drinking spot that you may have walked past without realizing — but that’s sort of the point. Wiseguy Lounge in downtown Indianapolis was named by Yelp as one of the “Top 50 Speakeasies in the US and Canada.” For those not in the know, a speakeasy is a Prohibition-era term […]
Student Shot, Killed at Bus Stop Leads to Lockdown on Schools
Police and school officials in Greenwood, Indiana, say that a student was shot and killed at a bus top, prompting several schools in the area to go into lockdown on Thursday morning. The Greenwood Police Department said Thursday that it responded to a homicide and that the victim was “a student at Whiteland Community High School.” The … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Monroe County Sheriff fires corrections officer after brawl with inmate
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — A Monroe County correctional officer has been terminated after an attempt to move a belligerent inmate turned into a brawl that resulted in the inmate suffering a fractured nose and orbital bone. Monroe County Sheriff Ruben Martè stated he made the decision to terminate the correctional officer as part of his […]
Avon shop owner's friendship with 84-year-old customer leads to acts of kindness
AVON, Ind. — Chocolate and love go hand in hand, especially around Valentine's Day. Love for chocolate also led to a sweet friendship in Hendricks County that spans generations, linked strangers and inspired a selfless gift. At The Fudge Kettle in Avon, creating candy is more than a job...
Road Rage Incident Leads to Arrest of Johnson County Woman
Incident took place near Batesville on Interstate 74. Batesville-On Friday, February 3, 2023, Indiana State Troopers arrested a Johnson County, Indiana woman on drug and other charges following a road rage incident involving a handgun on I-74 in Ripley and Dearborn Counties. The incident began at approximately 11:00 am, when...
Tiki Bob's closing, owner calls behavior at bar 'abhorrent'
INDIANAPOLIS — For more than two decades Tiki Bob's Cantina has been one of the many places in downtown Indianapolis for nightlife. The owners have reportedly decided to shut it down. One of the owners shared a Facebook post about the decision to close. "Sadly, I no longer have...
BBB pulls Indy contractor’s accreditation, consumers urged to research businesses
INDIANAPOLIS — The Better Business Bureau serving Central Indiana revoked an Indy contractor’s accreditation after 19 consumer complaints were filed and what the BBB called a pattern of taking customers’ money and not completing the work. Quest Concrete LLC now has an F rating from the BBB, which is the lowest score possible. According to […]
Former IN pastor convicted of fraud, denied post-conviction relief
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After Vaughn Reeves Sr., a former Sullivan pastor who was sentenced to 9 counts of security fraud, filed a petition for post-conviction relief last year, the request has been denied. According to Indiana State Attorney Stan Levco who acted as one of the state’s representatives during Reeves’ most recent hearing […]
