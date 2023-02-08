ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

thedailyhoosier.com

Previewing IU vs. Michigan: Seven questions about the Wolverines

Ahead of Indiana’s game at Michigan on Saturday, The Daily Hoosier caught up with Wolverines beat writer Clayton Sayfie from TheWolverine.com to preview the matchup. Here’s what he had to say about UM and IU. The Daily Hoosier: Michigan’s sitting in the cluster of teams tied for second...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball: Indiana at Michigan game day essentials

No. 18 Indiana (17-7, 8-5) at Michigan (14-10, 8-5) Location: Crisler Center (12,707), Ann Arbor, Michigan. Television: ESPN (Kevin Brown, Robbie Hummel, Myron Medcalf) KenPom Projected Score: No. 21 Indiana 75 No. 51 Michigan 74. Series: Indiana leads 108-65. IU won last meeting 74-69 on Mar. 10, 2022. Michigan’s Juwan...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball recruiting: Hoosiers offer 2024 wing Marcus Adams, Jr.

Indiana is getting involved with a fast-rising West Coast prospect. Class of 2024 wing Marcus Adams, Jr. announced an offer from IU on his Twitter page on Wednesday evening. According to some reports, Adams could be either a 2024 or 2023 option. He’s originally in 2023, but has been discovered late and may attend prep school next year to continue his development. He is currently listed by most national recruiting outlets as a 2024 prospect.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

Good News: IU Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — We call it Good News, and 13Sports Director Dave Calabro took his ongoing search for it to Bloomington this week. It’s an IU tradition, students lining up outside Simon-Skjodt Assembly Hall before a basketball game. We joined the queue, asking people to share the positive things going on in their lives.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Apparently, This is the Rudest City in Indiana

One website recently named the rudest city in each state. When it comes to Indiana, it might come as a shock to you. Rude people are everywhere, let's be honest. You tend to find more of them in bigger cities because everything is more fast-paced, people are in a hurry, and tend to only look out for themselves. However, even in smaller towns, you will still run into a few rude people. When you think of Indiana, is there one city, off the top of your head, that is ruder than the others?
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Layoffs At Indiana State University Spell End Of School’s Journalism Program

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Indiana State University is planning to lay off a handful of non-tenured instructors and professors at the end of the school year. Many at the school say that the university has been hit by lower enrollment numbers over the last three years, which has forced the state to ask ISU leaders to cuts millions of dollars from its budget.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Lansing Daily

Student Shot, Killed at Bus Stop Leads to Lockdown on Schools

Police and school officials in Greenwood, Indiana, say that a student was shot and killed at a bus top, prompting several schools in the area to go into lockdown on Thursday morning. The Greenwood Police Department said Thursday that it responded to a homicide and that the victim was "a student at Whiteland Community High School."
GREENWOOD, IN
953wiki.com

Road Rage Incident Leads to Arrest of Johnson County Woman

Incident took place near Batesville on Interstate 74. Batesville-On Friday, February 3, 2023, Indiana State Troopers arrested a Johnson County, Indiana woman on drug and other charges following a road rage incident involving a handgun on I-74 in Ripley and Dearborn Counties. The incident began at approximately 11:00 am, when...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Former IN pastor convicted of fraud, denied post-conviction relief

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After Vaughn Reeves Sr., a former Sullivan pastor who was sentenced to 9 counts of security fraud, filed a petition for post-conviction relief last year, the request has been denied. According to Indiana State Attorney Stan Levco who acted as one of the state’s representatives during Reeves’ most recent hearing […]
SULLIVAN, IN

