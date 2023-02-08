ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’

A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
Refinery29

How To Make Your Home Smell Good Like…24/7

Smelling good is often deemed to be the achievement of the century — whether it's our bodies, our clothes, or in this case, our homes. Most likely because it's quite the arduous task. You want to strike that delicate balance where the scent intrigues but doesn't overwhelm visitors. Snif co-founder Bryan Edward recommends first finding a signature scent. "Filling your space with a scent you love brings a new dimension of personalization to your space," he tells Refinery29. He also mentions that "high-quality oils, wicks made from 100% cotton, and vegetable/soy wax blends all play a part in creating a superior throw for a candle."
BHG

These Cotton Dish Towels with 36,300 Perfect Ratings Are Less Than $2 Each Right Now

Whether you’re whipping up favorite recipes or trying new ones or chatting with family and friends, the kitchen is where many people spend most of their time at home. It’s only natural, then, that almost as much time is spent sprucing up this space, and a great kitchen towel can make all the difference. If your dish towels have seen better days or you’re looking for something that can help you to clean up more efficiently, Amazon shoppers love this set that’s on sale for just $19.
CBS News

Best kitchen deals and finds at Walmart ahead of Valentine's Day 2023

Is cooking your Valentine's love language?  Walmart has kitchen essentials right now that were practically made to be gifted for Valentine's Day. Many of them are even on sale.Top products in this articleThe Pioneer Woman mini hearts ceramic baking dish set, $20The Pioneer Woman 2-piece floral slow cooker set, $24 (reduced from $30)The Pioneer Woman 25-piece pantry essentials set, $60 (reduced from $75)Of course, the deal below aren't just great gift ideas -- these budget finds from The Pioneer Woman, Starbucks and more can help refresh your own kitchen this February. There are essentials, from baking dishes to coffee makers. And they all...
People

Attention, Yankee Candle Fans! Tons of Popular Candles Are Up to 51% Off at Amazon Today

Including Bahama Breeze, Vanilla Cupcake, and Pink Sands The only thing better than a scented candle? A scented candle on sale.  Yankee candles are currently up to 51 percent off at Amazon, but only for a limited time. The deal applies to the brand's 22-ounce large jar candles, which have a burn time of up to 150 hours and come in seven scents. The least expensive of the bunch is the Balsam & Cedar at $14, followed by Vanilla Cupcake, MidSummer's Night, and Pink Sands at $15 each.  Yankee...
Money

10 under $100: Shop Amazon's Best Tech Deals This Weekend

This weekend, treat yourself to the latest in tech without breaking the bank. Amazon has a range of tech deals under $100 that are sure to make your weekend even better. From noise-canceling earbuds to smart displays and even massage guns, we’ve collected a diverse selection of the newest and coolest products. Whether you're looking for something to upgrade your home, enhance your audio experience, or just something fun and useful, there are a variety of options here to suit all kinds of homes.
