Shoppers Say They Would Buy This Long Sleeve Dress ‘a Hundred Times Over’—and It’s on Sale
Meet your new winter style staple.
Making Spring Travel Plans? Shop Amazon Customers’ Most Wished-for Luggage Set for 37% Off Right Now
The set has more than 17,400 five-star ratings.
Cozy Oversized Turtlenecks Are Dominating Amazon's Best-Sellers Chart, and Prices Start at $23
You can wear these well into spring.
These Champagne Glasses Look Like Luxury Stemware—Without the Price Tag
Snag a set of four for just $37.
Five Walmart Locations Announced This Week as Permanently Closing, and More Reportedly May Follow.
A recent spate of non-performance-related issues may force further closures than had been previously reported. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Walmart.com, CNBC.com, and The-Sun.com.
I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’
A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
A man stumbled across an abandoned mansion and was shocked to discover what its previous owner left behind in the closet
An abandoned $10.5 million mansion that was once owned by a medical doctor is revealed to have been left behind with a treasure trove of luxury goods. A vlogger, Jeremy Abbott, who is also an urban explorer vlogs his discovery of an abandoned mansion somewhere in the northeastern US.
It’s Official: These Are Amazon’s Most-Loved Valentine’s Day Gifts, With Ideas Starting at $4
You’ll find picks with thousands of five-star ratings and prices below $50.
Refinery29
How To Make Your Home Smell Good Like…24/7
Smelling good is often deemed to be the achievement of the century — whether it's our bodies, our clothes, or in this case, our homes. Most likely because it's quite the arduous task. You want to strike that delicate balance where the scent intrigues but doesn't overwhelm visitors. Snif co-founder Bryan Edward recommends first finding a signature scent. "Filling your space with a scent you love brings a new dimension of personalization to your space," he tells Refinery29. He also mentions that "high-quality oils, wicks made from 100% cotton, and vegetable/soy wax blends all play a part in creating a superior throw for a candle."
McDonald's launches limited-edition Valentine's Day 10-piece McNugget box
Aussies can now send their loved ones McDonald's for Valentine's day with the store's limited edition McNugget box.
Found: Your Entire Valentine’s Day Outfit in This Under-the-Radar Amazon Section With Prices Starting at $7
You’ll find everything you need to get ready including clothes, accessories, makeup, and more.
Cheapest places to buy air fryers this week ahead of the Super Bowl – Walmart’s deal is better
THE countdown to the Super Bowl has begun, which means you're probably starting preparations for your watch party. And using an air fryer could give you a cheap and quick way to cook your Super Bowl snacks. The Sun recently made chicken wings in air fryer and an oven to...
BHG
These Cotton Dish Towels with 36,300 Perfect Ratings Are Less Than $2 Each Right Now
Whether you’re whipping up favorite recipes or trying new ones or chatting with family and friends, the kitchen is where many people spend most of their time at home. It’s only natural, then, that almost as much time is spent sprucing up this space, and a great kitchen towel can make all the difference. If your dish towels have seen better days or you’re looking for something that can help you to clean up more efficiently, Amazon shoppers love this set that’s on sale for just $19.
Best kitchen deals and finds at Walmart ahead of Valentine's Day 2023
Is cooking your Valentine's love language? Walmart has kitchen essentials right now that were practically made to be gifted for Valentine's Day. Many of them are even on sale.Top products in this articleThe Pioneer Woman mini hearts ceramic baking dish set, $20The Pioneer Woman 2-piece floral slow cooker set, $24 (reduced from $30)The Pioneer Woman 25-piece pantry essentials set, $60 (reduced from $75)Of course, the deal below aren't just great gift ideas -- these budget finds from The Pioneer Woman, Starbucks and more can help refresh your own kitchen this February. There are essentials, from baking dishes to coffee makers. And they all...
Attention, Yankee Candle Fans! Tons of Popular Candles Are Up to 51% Off at Amazon Today
Including Bahama Breeze, Vanilla Cupcake, and Pink Sands The only thing better than a scented candle? A scented candle on sale. Yankee candles are currently up to 51 percent off at Amazon, but only for a limited time. The deal applies to the brand's 22-ounce large jar candles, which have a burn time of up to 150 hours and come in seven scents. The least expensive of the bunch is the Balsam & Cedar at $14, followed by Vanilla Cupcake, MidSummer's Night, and Pink Sands at $15 each. Yankee...
Shoppers Say This Versatile Sweater Is ‘So Comfy’ They Can Even Sleep in It
You'll be wearing it on repeat for the rest of the season.
Shoppers Say This Packable Puffer Vest With 7,800 Five-Star Ratings Is ‘Lightweight and Warm’—and It’s Only $35
The best-seller is available in 12 colors and patterns.
10 under $100: Shop Amazon's Best Tech Deals This Weekend
This weekend, treat yourself to the latest in tech without breaking the bank. Amazon has a range of tech deals under $100 that are sure to make your weekend even better. From noise-canceling earbuds to smart displays and even massage guns, we’ve collected a diverse selection of the newest and coolest products. Whether you're looking for something to upgrade your home, enhance your audio experience, or just something fun and useful, there are a variety of options here to suit all kinds of homes.
I Keep My Lips Hydrated and Rosy With This Viral Charlotte Tilbury Lipstick
I even wore it on my wedding day.
