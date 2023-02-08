Read full article on original website
Owners Under Fire as Once “Dead” U.S. Shopping Mall Loses Angry Tenants Over Reopening DelaysJoel EisenbergOklahoma City, OK
Texas and Oklahoma will pay a combined $100M in fees to leave the Big 12 early and join the SEC in 2024Jalyn SmootAustin, TX
REDW, HoganTaylor Honor Expanded Services to Tribal Nations with Tribal Art DedicationABSEESITALLOklahoma City, OK
"The White People Living There Were a Whole Lot Worse Than the Indians," Says Indian Territory SettlerJudyDGuthrie, OK
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersNorman, OK
Lawmaker’s house purchased by OTA for proposed turnpike plans
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority has purchased nine properties along the east-west connector portion of the proposed turnpike.
KOCO
Looking at road conditions after light snow overnight in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — While rain and snow moved through parts of Oklahoma overnight, including in the Oklahoma City metro, the roads appear to be fine and in good condition Friday morning. The OKC metro saw some very light snow, and KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder says there may be...
KOCO
Route 66 stop that served as safe haven for decades could soon be open to Oklahoma travelers
LUTHER, Okla. — A Route 66 stop that served as a safe haven for decades could soon be open to travelers in Oklahoma again. KOCO 5 uncovered the people and places that played a big role in our area’s Black history and Threatt Filling Station is certainly one.
KOCO
Temperatures warm up after icy conditions create morning issues for drivers in OKC metro
The overnight winter weather and frigid conditions caused slick road conditions Thursday morning across Oklahoma. The weather caused numerous crashes throughout central Oklahoma, including one deadly collision. Open the video player above for the latest from KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder. Below is a blog KOCO 5 kept during winter...
‘Wet Bandit’ leads Edmond Police on slippery saga as several homeowners fall victim to gushing water in their front yard
Several Edmond residents discovered gushing water in their front yard Wednesday night and Thursday morning, but their outdoor faucet wasn't broken nor frozen over.
KOCO
Residents say they aren’t getting help as sewage covers floors of Oklahoma City apartments
OKLAHOMA CITY — Residents said they aren’t getting any help as sewage covers the floors of some Oklahoma City apartments. One woman’s apartment has sewage backed up in the toilet and shower. There is so much she said she feels unclean in her own home. "Frustrated, angry....
KOCO
Timeline: Light snow will cover parts of Oklahoma Thursday night, Friday morning
Light snow will cover parts of Oklahoma on Thursday night into Friday morning, as another round of winter weather makes its way across the state. Watch the video player above to see the latest weather timeline from KOCO 5 Meteorologist Damon Lane. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App...
okcfox.com
'We need to take care of this': Canadian County businesses work to change Sunday booze law
YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — A push to be able to serve mimosas at Sunday brunch. Businesses in Canadian County are working to change the region’s alcohol restriction, which says you can’t sell booze between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Sunday's. Fox 25 stopped by Pauline's Southern...
KOCO
One person dead after semitrailer crash on I-40 in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — At least one person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash involving a semitrailer Thursday morning on Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report says three vehicles were involved in a crash around 2:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-40 near County Line Road.
Visit the Mystical ‘Healing Rock’ of Oklahoma
There's a strange and mystical rock formation in N.W. Oklahoma that for well over a hundred years has been rumored to heal the sick and injured. People travel from all over the state and Nation to visit 'Healing Rock.'. SCROLL DOWN FOR MORE DETAILS ABOUT OKLAHOMA'S 'HEALING ROCK'. You'll find...
The Most Expensive Places to Live in Oklahoma
It was only about a week ago that the federal reports came in about Oklahoma's cost of living. While Okies love to tout our affordable living compares to places like NYC or California, it's all relative. Sure, housing might be half as much... but so is median pay. It's like...
KOCO
Wintry mix of snow, rain move into Oklahoma
A wintry mix of snow and rain moved into Oklahoma. On Wednesday evening, a winter weather advisory was issued for the snow moving in. Up to one inch of slushy snow was expected to stick to grass, cars and homes, but the roads will remain wet. Below is a running...
kswo.com
Local dispensaries weigh in on legalizing recreational marijuana in Oklahoma
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahomans will cast their ballots on State Question 820, calling for the legalization of recreational marijuana. On March 7, Oklahomans will vote to decide whether they want to legalize recreational marijuana. Local dispensaries in Lawton are in favor of the measure, saying it will generate a...
Oklahoma Daily
Potential revenue boom hailed by marijuana vote
The legalization of marijuana was nothing but a pipe dream in 2016 when Ward 7 Norman City Councilmember Stephen Holman faced seven drug charges, including a felony. But in October, Gov. Kevin Stitt set a special election for March 7, 2023, for Oklahomans to vote on legalizing recreational marijuana for people 21 and older, which Norman business owners and a cannabis business expert say would increase state revenue and local businesses.
pryorinfopub.com
How gun commerce has changed in Oklahoma since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Oklahoma since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
okcfox.com
California man killed in early morning accident on Interstate 40
OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KOKH) — A 27-year-old from Temecula, California was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 on Thursday morning. The crash happened at 2:30 a.m. just west of County Line Road. Troopers said Wyatt James Martin, who was driving a Volvo tractor-trailer, was pronounced dead at the...
Dozens of Edmond residents left with broken water heaters
Dozens of Logan County homeowners in the same neighborhood say their water heaters either burst or had valve-issues overnight on Sunday.
National Treasure: OK Dept. of Wildlife says Dept. of Libraries caught raccoon attempting heist
When the raccoon heard the movie starred Cage, he didn't think this is what they meant...
‘We were just being played’: Handful of vendors pull out of Crossroads Mall, ownership unsure of reopening date
Crossroads Mall told KFOR in October their plan was to reopen before Christmas, but now halfway through February and they're unable to lock in a date.
KHBS
Oklahoma sues company that had started construction on new Sallisaw Veterans Home
SALLISAW, Okla. — Oklahoma is suing the company that had been building the new Sallisaw Veterans Home, the state's Department of Veterans Affairs announced Thursday. The department is seeking $21 million in damages from the construction company. The company made significant mistakes during construction and parts of the building...
