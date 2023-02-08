ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Burlington High girls’ basketball team calls out ‘culture of racism’ in Vermont school sports

By Taylor Slonaker
VTDigger
VTDigger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YxrLW_0kft3JpI00
In January, Burlington High School’s girls’ basketball team postponed a game against Champlain Valley after one of its players used a racial slur in a TikTok video. Photo by Taylor Slonaker/VTDigger

At the start of the varsity girls' basketball game between Burlington High School and Champlain Valley Union High School Tuesday night, the two Burlington captains read a statement condemning racism and calling for accountability within the Vermont sports community.

“What we hope to achieve through our continued efforts is to bring attention and focus to the systemic issues that have plagued our Vermont sports community for decades,” the statement said. “We are seeking accountability within the structures and there will be no change unless we all demand it.”

In January, Burlington High School’s girls’ basketball team postponed a game against Champlain Valley after one of its players used a racial slur in a TikTok video.

In an apology letter, Adam Bunting, the Champlain Valley principal, called the video “racially insensitive — at best.” The student was suspended from gameplay, lost her position as captain, and was removed from leadership clubs, according to Bunting.

The Burlington team’s statement alluded to criticism it had received for postponing its game with Champlain Valley.

“Although we disagreed with CVU’s policies and procedures,” the statement continued, “our conversations have led them to revisit those policies and procedures while sparking statewide conversations about how to address racism head-on.”

But in its statement, the team called for shifting the focus from the TikTok video to the “larger structures that allow a culture of racism in Vermont high school athletics to persist.” The team expressed a desire to continue conversations with Champlain Valley, other Vermont schools and the Vermont Principals’ Association to create a better athletic environment for students.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33zJMb_0kft3JpI00
At the start of the varsity girls' basketball game between Burlington High School and Champlain Valley Union High School Tuesday night, the two Burlington captains read a statement condemning racism and calling for accountability within the Vermont sports community. Photo by Taylor Slonaker/VTDigger

The captains ended their statement by declaring that “hate has no place here,” as cheers and applause erupted from the Burlington and Champlain Valley sides of the gymnasium.

Bunting and Ricky McCollum, the Champlain Valley activities director, both had positive things to say about the statement, and said that both schools are working toward similar goals.

The Burlington High team wore black long-sleeved T-shirts with a raised fist on the back and the words “Hate has no home here.” Spectators were able to purchase hoodies or long-sleeved shirts with the same inscription.

Across Vermont, there have been repeated incidences of spectator misbehavior, racial taunts and sexual harassment at school sporting events. In Alburgh, a fight involving about a dozen adults erupted on the court at a middle school boys' basketball game.

This behavior is not new. In 2021, VTDigger reported on similar behavior at girls' and boys' volleyball, soccer and basketball games across the state.

At his weekly press conference Tuesday, Gov. Phil Scott called for civility and respect in light of the Alburgh incident.

“The idea that a brawl would break out amongst adults, in front of their kids at a middle school basketball game, is just plain sad. Our kids watch us every single day and many of them want to be just like us.  What message are we sending, what are we teaching them about how to handle disagreements, when this is what they see?” Scott said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10mEN7_0kft3JpI00
The Burlington High team wore shirts proclaiming “Hate has no home here.” Spectators were able to purchase hoodies or long-sleeved shirts with the same inscription. Photo by Taylor Slonaker/VTDigger

Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington High girls’ basketball team calls out ‘culture of racism’ in Vermont school sports .

Comments / 8

kathleen gaffney
3d ago

FREE SPEECH. Not for ANYONE to police. Don't like what somebody said? Don't associate with them. FREEDOM of SPEECH is NOT just for YOU.

Reply(2)
5
CornPop
3d ago

That raised fist is a symbol of hate and violence.

Reply(2)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCAX

Stuck in Vermont: Ice fishing adventure after dark

PLYMOUTH, Vt. (WCAX) - In this “Stuck in Vermont,” Seven Days Multimedia Producer Eva Sollberger has an ice fishing adventure after dark. She headed out to Plymouth to meet up with fishermen Zachary and Fisher McNaughton, and Vt. Fish and Wildlife Biologist Shawn Good. They gave her a...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Final Reading: Vermont school officials say students’ mental health is at ‘a breaking point’

Over the past five years, schools and agencies have faced a two-pronged challenge: increased mental health needs from children, and a lack of resources to provide treatment. Like an egg caught between the jaws of the vise, the system is showing cracks, officials said. Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: Vermont school officials say students’ mental health is at ‘a breaking point’.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont investigating report of racism by state troopers

Monsanto asks court to dismiss Burlington School District lawsuit over PCB contamination. Monsanto is asking Vermont’s federal court to throw out the Burlington School District’s lawsuit against the company over PCB contamination. Vermont lawmakers eye statewide zoning laws to encourage multifamily dwellings. Updated: 4 hours ago. Vermont lawmakers...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

New research raises concerns about Vermont moose population

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new research collaboration between Vermont Fish and Wildlife and the University of Vermont is raising concerns about the state’s moose population. Researchers say the mortality rate for young moose under the age of 1 is high, and female moose appear to be having fewer offspring annually.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Investigation continues into origin of Vt. swatting hoax

Jean Richardson rarely sits still. “I don’t much appreciate downtime,” she said. Attack in the ER: Health care workers face spike in violence. It was only a few short years ago when health care workers were praised as heroes for braving the pandemic. NYC officials defend offering...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Candis Perrault

Candis Ann Perrault of South Burlington and formerly of Charlotte Vermont lived a remarkable life through her positive attitude, enthusiasm, faith, fearlessness, and courage. Read the story on VTDigger here: Candis Perrault.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

New Urgent Care center to open in Williston

WILLISTON, Vt. — A new urgent care center will open in Williston next week as ClearChoiceMD expands its footprint in Vermont. The center, which is scheduled to open on Monday, Feb. 13, will be the fifth ClearChoiceMD clinic in Vermont and the second in Chittenden County, in addition to one in South Burlington.
WILLISTON, VT
WCAX

Vermont removes possibly contaminated marijuana from stores

(AP) - Vermont regulators have removed marijuana potentially contaminated with a pesticide from five retail stores after a consumer reported feeling sick after smoking some. Vermont’s Cannabis Control Board issued a consumer protection warning last week for all strains of marijuana produced by grower Holland Cannabis Co. due to pesticide contamination. Customers who purchased marijuana grown by Holland Cannabis at the five particular stores are asked to return it to the retailers.
VERMONT STATE
Field & Stream

Breaking: Vermont State Legislators Seek to Outlaw Trapping

On Monday, February 6, a group of 25 state representatives in Vermont brought forth a bill that would outlaw trapping in the Green Mountain State. Dubbed H.191, the House bill seeks to “prohibit the trapping of fur-bearing animals” unless the trapping is done “in order to defend property or agricultural crops.” If signed into law, the bill would effectively end all recreational trapping by private citizens in Vermont.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Mark David Williamson

On top of his laidback nature, Mark was a furiously hard worker who valued the 43 dynamic years of his career at Fletcher Allen, now UVM Medical Center. Read the story on VTDigger here: Mark David Williamson.
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Final Reading: Peter Welch pays a visit to the Statehouse

U.S. Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vt., returned to his old stomping grounds under the golden dome, offering dispatches from Washington to the state Senate’s Appropriations and Transportation committees, as well as the House Agriculture Committee. Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: Peter Welch pays a visit to the Statehouse.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Why cybercriminals are targetting Vermont’s small towns

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Stowe is still recovering from two separate cyberattacks in recent months. Nearly 400 people had their personal information compromised last summer in an email phishing scheme directed at town officials. Then, an attack after Christmas struck a company that manages online land records for Stowe and other Vermont towns.
STOWE, VT
castletonspartan.com

Get it while it’s still here!

The last semester of Castleton University, under that name, has begun. The entire university is preparing for the name change, but the Campus Center bookstore is still stocked with Castleton University merchandise. For now, at least. Travis Mullally, manager of the bookstore since November, said he has noticed people stopping...
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy