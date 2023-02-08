ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A young couple takes in the view from the bluff at Rosario Head on Fidalgo Island. A fourth generation Skagit County native who was moved kicking and screaming from this island community in 1960. I finally reclaimed an Anacortes address in 1980, and I have been in constant celebration of my return since that time. Many of us who call Anacortes home love Fidalgo Island for its natural assets: among them are rugged beaches, pristine lakes, thousands of acres of forestland and some awesome views of the Skagit Valley and surrounding islands. Another element of my love affair with this community is its people, both natives and immigrants. They will “star” in many of my journal entries.
ANACORTES, WA
KING-5

An encounter with the Lake Stevens Monster

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Evening’s Jose Cedeno heard about something called The Lake Stevens Monster and decided to check it out. He was prepared for a trek but didn’t need to hike to see this monster. Instead, he drove to a residential neighborhood in Lake Stevens. The...
LAKE STEVENS, WA
My Clallam County

Port Angeles to begin recycling glass again

PORT ANGELES – The City of Port Angeles is going to start recycling glass again but, at least for starters, you’ll have to drop it off in bins at one of the transfer stations. Following a presentation from Interim Public Works Director Mike Healy, the City Council Tuesday...
PORT ANGELES, WA
The Center Square

Washington Wildlife removes fishing limitations over surplus steelhead on Nooksack River

(The Center Square) – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has removed fishing restrictions on the North Fork of the Nooksack River. The reason for the change is that the “Kendall Hatchery eggtake goals for hatchery steelhead have been reached, allowing opportunity for recreational anglers to access surplus hatchery steelhead that remain in the system” according to an WDFW update. The Washington State DFW Emergency fishing and shellfishing rules...
WASHINGTON STATE
salish-current.org

Surprising channel flood leaves La Conner planning for future

Climate changefloodingking tideLa ConnerSwinomish Channel. The town of La Conner has flooded many times but the flood of Dec. 27 took residents and local officials by surprise. That morning, water from the Swinomish Channel flooded the downtown area with as much as two feet of water, town councilman Rick Dole...
LA CONNER, WA
everettpost.com

A Small River with a Huge Impact; Stillaguamish Restoration and Recovery

A relatively small river with a huge impact, the Stillaguamish is at the leading edge of salmon declines and habitat conservation concerns in Washington State and across the West Coast. The Endangered Species Act-listed wild Chinook and steelhead runs, a century of habitat loss and degradation, developing communities and changing landscapes all combine in an imperiled ecosystem that is a top priority for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), Native American tribes, local governments, agriculture, anglers, conservationists, and many other stakeholders.
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

Driver injured in dump truck, SUV rollover crash in Granite Falls

GRANITE FALLS, Wash. - Deputies are investigating a dump truck rollover crash in Granite Falls that left a driver with serious injuries. The crash occurred before 11 a.m. Thursday near 84th St SE and 163rd Ave NE. According to authorities, a dump truck carrying gravel crashed into an SUV. The...
GRANITE FALLS, WA
tourcounsel.com

Cascade Mall | Shopping mall in Burlington, Washington

Cascade Mall was an enclosed shopping mall in Burlington, Washington, United States. Opened in November 1989, the mall's anchor stores are AMC Theatres and TJ Maxx. There are 4 vacant anchor stores that were once 2 Macy's stores, Sears, and JCPenney. Macerich owned the property before selling it to Merlone Geier Partners in January 2017.
BURLINGTON, WA
whatcom-news.com

Updated: Bus versus pole crash knocks out power in Ferndale

FERNDALE, Wash. — An occupied Whatcom Transportation Authority (WTA) bus crashed into a power pole in the 6000 block of Vista Drive in Ferndale about 10am on Thursday, February 9th. Power to area neighborhoods was knocked out and wires could be seen down across the road. Vista Drive was...
FERNDALE, WA
q13fox.com

Caught on camera: Car speeds away after Arlington man shot

ARLINGTON, Wash. - A car believed to have been involved in a rural Snohomish County shooting was caught on security video speeding from the victim's driveway. Snohomish County investigators say it happened off of 116th Street NE near Arlington. Neighbors say it's a sad situation for the family of the man who was shot. Security video shows a car pulling in, then racing away as people run out to check on the victim.
