Read full article on original website
Related
knopnews2.com
North Platte falls on the road at Gering
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 4-16 North Platte Lady Bulldogs make the trip up to Gering to face the 4-15 Lady Bulldogs. North Platte comes into the game looking to rebound off of their recent loss to Scottsbluff. In the end, the Lady Dawgs couldn’t get it done on...
knopnews2.com
NSAA announces sub-district locations for girls Class C and D
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The NSAA announced locations for girls sub-district games in Class C and D on Thursday. Sub-districts begin on February 13th, and are the start of the postseason for teams at the B, C, and D level. To advance to a district final a team needs to win their sub-district or have enough wildcard points to qualify for one of a limited number of wildcard spots, for Class C and D there are 4 wildcard spots available.
knopnews2.com
Ogallala basketball hosts Mitchell for Throwback Night
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Ogallala Indians boys and girls basketball teams hosted Mitchell on Friday evening at the Ogallala High School Auditorium Gym. The Indians girls took to the court first on senior night for the four seniors on the team. This one was a tight battle early with not much scoring as the teams traded scores to the break where Ogallala led 17-13. After the break the Indians put their foot on the gas pedal as they used a 13-0 run to go up by 17, and Ogallala cruised in from there to take the win 47-33.
knopnews2.com
Sutherland honors Duals Championships 3rd place finishers
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -At halftime of the Sutherland vs. Paxton girls basketball game, the Sailors Duals wrestling team was honored after their third place finish. The Sailors defeated Burwell before falling to Aquinas Catholic in the semi-finals, and then took third over Shelby-Rising City. Next up for the Sailors...
knopnews2.com
New program for families to develop lifestyle skills launches in North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - At the University of Nebraska at Kearney, a new program called Building Healthy Families is being piloted in seven rural communities in Nebraska. The program is designed as a weight management and lifestyle education program for families with children ages 6–12 and uses the most studied and successful nutrition plan available for children, taught by a GPH Registered Dietician.
knopnews2.com
NEBRASKALand Days Artist makes chart history
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It’s only February but a NEBRASKAland Days Artist is setting themselves up to have a big year. Lainey Wilson made chart history this month when she became the first female country artist in over a decade to simultaneously have two songs in the top ten on country radio.
knopnews2.com
Hershey claims their third win of the season over St. Pat’s
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The 15-7 Lady Irish of St. Pat’s host the 16-6 Lady Panthers from Hershey. The two teams have already met twice this season, the first time Hershey won 49-42 and the second time, in the SPVA Tournament, Hershey won again, 48-40. During the game, St. Pat’s Tonja Heirigs was able to break the school’s all-time record for three’s in a season.
knopnews2.com
Gothenburg Swedes host the Ainsworth Bulldogs
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Gothenburg Swedes were home tonight, hosting the Ainsworth Bulldogs. The night started off with the girls, as the Lady Swedes came in with a record of 16-4. The Lady Bulldogs came in with a 10-9 record. Things for both teams started very slowly as...
Swift Auto Center crowned champ of 1st North Platte Post Jingle/Slogan Showdown
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-It's where customers take their family and friends. Swift Auto Center of North Platte took home the title in the first-ever North Platte Post/Eagle Radio Jingle/Slogan Showdown. Readers could listen to jingles and slogans from local businesses, then vote for their favorite. After the votes were tallied, Swift...
knopnews2.com
St Patrick’s Catholic School students take trip to Kenya
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Students from North Platte’s St Patrick’s Catholic School got the opportunity to travel across the seas to Africa. They traveled to accomplish a few missions. The first was to help those who have vision impairments by donating glasses to those in need. The second was to help a teacher in need as one of the classrooms at an orphanage got completely burned down, and they were able to collect 6,000 of the 10,000 they need to complete the project.
knopnews2.com
NP February CRA
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the North Platte Police Department initiated a compliance operation of all sex offenders within Lincoln County. The Thomas County Airport in Thedford (KTIF) has been honored as the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s General Aviation Airport of the Year. Students test their skills...
knopnews2.com
Pieper to represent North Platte on Dawson Public Power Board of Directors
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Dawson Public Power welcomed its newest board members at its February meeting this week, including a Lincoln County native. David Pieper was elected to fill the seat of retiring board member Bill Henry in the Lincoln Subdivision. A third-generation farmer, Pieper, and his family conduct the day-to-day operations of the business, according to a press release from Dawson Public Power.
knopnews2.com
20 REACH grants given to teachers in the North Platte area
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Public Schools District Foundation and the Wilkinson Company collaborated to create Reaching One Classroom at a Time. They joined forces to award 20 REACH Grants to teachers in the North Platte area who are experimenting with new ways to impact their classrooms.
knopnews2.com
Thedford Airport
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the North Platte Police Department initiated a compliance operation of all sex offenders within Lincoln County. Students test their skills at FFA District 9 contest. Updated: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:02 PM CST. Students participating in contest. Newsmakers Annual Wild Night 2-9-2023. Updated:...
knopnews2.com
Hooker County Sheriff announces resignation
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Hooker County Sheriff Wynn Wiens announced his resignation from the position on Friday afternoon. The resignation, effective March 24, was made at the Hooker County Board of Commissioners Meeting on Thursday. Sheriff Wiens announced the decision in a Facebook post on Friday afternoon. “This is...
knopnews2.com
North Platte CRA tackles Sustainable Beef contract and Wilkinson’s TIF application
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Thursday morning, the City of North Platte Community Redevelopment Authority had its first meeting of the 2023 calendar year. The CRA was tasked with electing a chair and vice chair for the year, and longtime member Don Lucas volunteered to serve as vice chair. Greg Wilke will remain the chair. The board also welcomed two new members.
knopnews2.com
North Platte Police officers receive promotions during city council meeting
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Six police officers with the North Platte Police Department were promoted within the ranks in a special ceremony during Tuesday’s city council meeting. According to the department, over the past several months, several officers have gone through the promotional process with the command staff...
knopnews2.com
North Platte Police Department finds missing 73-year-old
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Police Department found a missing 73-year-old woman with dementia on Friday. The woman went missing at around 2 p.m. on Friday, but was found at around 7 p.m.
UPDATED North Platte police searching for missing woman with dementia
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-North Platte police are asking the public to help locate a missing 73-year-old woman who has dementia. Police said the woman has a gray ponytail and was last seen walking a border collie. The woman was wearing jeans, a hoodie, and a brown stocking cap with a ball.
WOWT
Wisconsin man leads multi-county pursuit on I-80
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Wisconsin man Monday following a pursuit through several central Nebraska counties. A trooper observed a speeding Honda Civic on Interstate 80 near the Lexington exit at about 9:30 a.m. Monday. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the Honda driver fled. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
Comments / 0