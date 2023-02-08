NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Students from North Platte’s St Patrick’s Catholic School got the opportunity to travel across the seas to Africa. They traveled to accomplish a few missions. The first was to help those who have vision impairments by donating glasses to those in need. The second was to help a teacher in need as one of the classrooms at an orphanage got completely burned down, and they were able to collect 6,000 of the 10,000 they need to complete the project.

