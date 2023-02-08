ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Ex-NBA Star Carlos Boozer Secretly Divorces Wife Aneshka Smith, Exes Finalize Custody Deal

Ex-NBA star Carlos Boozer is officially a single man after he secretly divorced the mother of his 3-year-old daughter, Aneshka, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Carlos filed a petition for dissolution on November 23, 2021. Aneshka was served with the legal papers in 2022 and she filed a response to the petition on August 16, 2022. The divorce appeared to be extremely amicable, and they were able to reach a settlement by October 2022. The majority of the settlement was sealed but it included a line that read, “Each of the parties is returned to...
RadarOnline

Fox Anchor Julie Banderas Goes Public With Divorce LIVE On-Air As She Trashes 'Stupid' Valentine's Day

Fox News anchor Julie Banderas had no shame in her game while announcing that she and husband Andrew Sansone are parting ways during a televised broadcast on February 9, RadarOnline.com has learned.The Emmy-winning TV star tipped off viewers on Twitter about her big reveal hours before going on-air, revealing that she had an update to share at the end of late-night show Gutfeld!Banderas didn't hold her feelings back about the romantic holiday, declaring, "F--- Valentine's Day," before disclosing the change in her relationship status. "Yeah, it's stupid. Even when I was married I didn't get s--- for Valentine's Day …...
The Spun

Erin Andrews Makes Honest Admission About Her Husband

Erin Andrews shared a funny story this week involving her husband, former NHL player Jarret Stoll.  On the latest episode of Calm Down with Erin and Charissa, Andrews revealed that  Stoll has such a sweet tooth that their refrigerator has an entire drawer strictly for chocolate bars. "My ...
INGLEWOOD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy