Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
8newsnow.com
Permanent jewelry trend makes its way to Las Vegas
A female-owned Las Vegas business located in Container Park is cashing in on the big jewelry trends this Valentine's day. Permanent jewelry trend makes its way to Las Vegas. A female-owned Las Vegas business located in Container Park is cashing in on the big jewelry trends this Valentine's day. Leak...
8newsnow.com
Is courtroom dedicated to crime on Las Vegas Strip enough to prevent repeat offenders?
A Las Vegas courtroom designed to clean up the Strip is just one tactic Clark County officials plan to use to combat the high number of arrests in the heart of the city. Is courtroom dedicated to crime on Las Vegas Strip …. A Las Vegas courtroom designed to clean...
8newsnow.com
Nevada prisons director: Holes under fences, aging buildings -- and a need for volunteer organizations' help
Holes under the fences and prisons that are "falling apart" after years of neglect are just some of the problems James Dzurenda faces as he returns to lead the Nevada Department of Corrections (NDOC). Nevada prisons director: Holes under fences, aging …. Holes under the fences and prisons that are...
Pipeline shut down supplies 90% of Las Vegas valley’s fuel needs
The pipeline shutdown by a gas leak in California provides 90% of the Las Vegas valley's fuel needs.
news3lv.com
The BIG Search hopes to bring home more missing Nevada children
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Their faces smile up from a stack of fliers, they are dozens of children missing in the state of Nevada. This weekend volunteers from all over the country are in Las Vegas to help bring them home. It’s called the BIG Search. “We do...
Pipeline shutdown triggers panic buying, long lines in parts of Las Vegas valley amid state of emergency declaration
There was confusion at the pumps Friday night as some gas stations across the Las Vegas valley saw long lines. However, others were completely empty.
Leak affects Las Vegas gas pipeline
A leak has left a main gasoline pipeline into Clark County and the Las Vegas valley dry, a release from county officials said Friday.
Police investigate homicide at Las Vegas park
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a homicide at a park west of the Las Vegas Strip Friday. The homicide was reported at Charlie Frias Park at Decatur Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue, according to officials from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. A media briefing is scheduled for 4:00 p.m., where police officials will […]
8newsnow.com
Tedd's Forecast: Friday, Feb. 10 at 11 p.m.
Tedd’s Forecast: Friday, Feb. 10 at 11 p.m. Tedd's Forecast: Friday, Feb. 10 at 11 p.m. As of Friday, Feb. 10, Clark County in cooperation with Governor Joe Lombardo have issued a state of emergency as a result of the Kinder Morgan Gas Pipeline disruption. To avoid unnecessary shortages, Governor Lombardo strongly urges Las Vegas residents to avoid panic buying while awaiting repair timeline updates.
Catalytic converter stolen from Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in Las Vegas
Catalytic converter theft in the Las Vegas valley put the bite on the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile early Friday.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas man accused of stealing inventory scanners worth thousands from multiple Smith's stores
A Las Vegas man is accused of stealing multiple inventory scanners from six Smith’s grocery stores across the valley over several months, according to an arrest report. Thomas Ward is facing six counts of burglary of a business and six counts of grand larceny, documents showed. Las Vegas man...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas vehicle thefts nearly 50% higher than last year, police say
Motor vehicle thefts are up almost 50% higher than this time last year according to the latest numbers from The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. It's a disturbing trend but officers believe crooks are targeting some specific car models. Las Vegas vehicle thefts nearly 50% higher than last …. Motor...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police: Man previously accused of domestic battery tried to kill ex-wife
Https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/las-vegas-police-man-previously-accused-of-domestic-battery-tried-to-kill-ex-wife/. Las Vegas police: Man previously accused of domestic …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/las-vegas-police-man-previously-accused-of-domestic-battery-tried-to-kill-ex-wife/. Permanent jewelry trend makes its way to Las Vegas. A female-owned Las Vegas business located in Container Park is cashing in on the big jewelry trends this Valentine's day. Gas leak triggers panic buying, long lines in parts …
8newsnow.com
2 confirmed, 69 probable norovirus cases reported from Las Vegas elementary school mass-sickness investigation
Health officials have specified the number of norovirus cases that led to a first-reported mass-vomiting episode at a Spring Valley elementary school. 2 confirmed, 69 probable norovirus cases reported …. Health officials have specified the number of norovirus cases that led to a first-reported mass-vomiting episode at a Spring Valley...
2 pharmacies robbed minutes apart in Las Vegas, Henderson
Henderson police investigated a reported robbery at a CVS pharmacy just minutes before another robbery at a CVS in Las Vegas on Wednesday night. It happened in the 2500 block of Anthem Village Drive at about 7:20 p.m., according to police.
Death of man with AR-15 rifle at Vegas hotel ruled suicide
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man found dead of a gunshot in a casino restroom in January had an assault-style rifle and what police characterized as a suicide note with him, according to a police report obtained Friday. Michael James Robinson, 40, was seen “conducting suspicious activities and displaying...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas shelter shares update on Ghost, the dog found living with coyotes
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas shelter on Friday provided an update on “Ghost,” the dog who was found living with a pack coyotes in Henderson. According to the Animal Foundation, Ghost is at the shelter and is “doing well.”. In a message shared on...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate deadly stabbing Friday at park in southwest valley
UPDATE - 4:20 P.M. In a briefing, police said they responded to the area at about 12:30 p.m. for a reported stabbing near the tennis courts. The suspect was taken into custody without incident while a man suffering from a stab wound was pronounced deceased at the scene. The victim...
Police: Las Vegas teenager accused of shooting intoxicated 17-year-old after house party in east valley
A Las Vegas teenager is accused of shooting another teenager after an altercation in the southeast valley, according to a Declaration of Warrant filed by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Second Farmer Boys Location in Henderson, Nevada Is Now Open
Opening Marks the Farm-Fresh Fast Casual Brand’s Ninth Location in Nevada
Comments / 1