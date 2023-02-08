Madison Cunningham on Jeff Buckley’s music: “I felt like I was haunted by him”

(Noah Torralba)

Madison Cunningham catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Revealer, her Grammy nominated sophomore LP. The singer-songwriter talks about being mistaken as wait staff during her last Grammy party, writing about the sad moments in her life from the past few years, and creating a piece of work that feels like it's in motion. Cunningham also discusses her appreciation of Jeff Buckley’s music, recent collaboration with Aoife O’Donovan, and working with drummer Matt Chamberlain.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.