ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville Public Media

Madison Cunningham on Jeff Buckley’s music: “I felt like I was haunted by him”

By Kyle Meredith
Louisville Public Media
Louisville Public Media
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mhjKx_0kft2n9B00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZFHOI_0kft2n9B00
(Noah Torralba)

Madison Cunningham catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Revealer, her Grammy nominated sophomore LP. The singer-songwriter talks about being mistaken as wait staff during her last Grammy party, writing about the sad moments in her life from the past few years, and creating a piece of work that feels like it's in motion. Cunningham also discusses her appreciation of Jeff Buckley’s music, recent collaboration with Aoife O’Donovan, and working with drummer Matt Chamberlain.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.

Comments / 0

Related
Louisville Public Media

Louisville Public Media

Louisville, KY
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

From Louisville Public Media, Louisville’s NPR News Station is the trusted source for independent, fact-based news. We offer 24/7 local, national and international news, culture, and public affairs. As other media outlets narrow their scope and reduce local coverage, we are working to expand the breadth of local news and give voice to multiple perspectives. We cover Louisville the way NPR covers the world.

 https://www.lpm.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy