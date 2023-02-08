ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartsdale, NY

Hartsdale residents: Water spilling onto highly traveled road causing unsafe conditions

 3 days ago

Hartsdale residents are asking officials to fix a leak that is streaming water over a driveway of a home on West Hartsdale Avenue.

They say the water is spilling over onto the highly traveled road, causing unsafe conditions.

In a town meeting evening, local leaders say after testing the water multiple times, it does not seem to be a water main break and that it is a different water source.

As the weather got colder, the state has put salt to try to avoid the area from icing, but the town says more needs to be done.

Regulation codes show the property owner is responsible to fix this.

The town is expected to meet with the New York State Department of Transportation regional director commissioner Wednesday to access the situation.

