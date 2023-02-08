Read full article on original website
Related
Chronicle
Lewis County Fire District Asks Community for Help Finding Owner of Rescued Cat Found in Semi
A semi-truck driver parked at Love’s Travel Stop in Napavine on Monday was doing a standard pre-deployment inspection when he heard an unexpected sound coming from his truck: a yowling cat. He quickly found the cat, a female black-and-white tuxedo, clinging to the axle of the semi-trailer. “He wasn’t...
Chronicle
Death of Castle Rock Teen Highlights Need for Access to Mental Health Help in Schools
CASTLE ROCK — Alexis Doble will always remember when her nephew came to visit her in the hospital after the birth of her daughter. Kade Doble, 6 years old at the time, held the newborn tightly in his arms and told his aunt he could not wait to be a big brother.
q13fox.com
Supporters rally in Olympia for Oakley Carlson Act
The Oakley Carlson Act outlines a number of changes intended to protect children who have been removed from a parent based on abuse, neglect or abandonment. A group rallied on the two year anniversary of when 5-year-old Oakley was last seen.
q13fox.com
WSP seeks help finding missing Indigenous teen last seen in Aberdeen
ABERDEEN, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) activated a Missing Indigenous Person Alert on Thursday for an Aberdeen teenager who is considered at-risk. According to the WSP, 17-year-old Eric Tweed ran away from his mother’s home in South Aberdeen on Feb. 5. Authorities believe he is possibly with friends in areas of Olympia or Seattle.
Chronicle
Tenino Man Identified as Person Found Dead With Gunshot Wound in West Olympia
A man who was found dead near the Olympia Auto Mall on Jan. 26 has been identified. Ezra West, a 33-year-old man from Tenino, died from a gunshot wound to the head, Coroner Gary Warnock told The Olympian Thursday. He called West's manner of death a homicide. Detectives with the...
Chronicle
Chehalis Man Accused of Threatening Roommate With Knife Over Tossed Food
A Chehalis man is facing felony harassment and assault charges for allegedly threatening his roommate with a knife about an hour after he was sentenced on an unrelated case in Lewis County Superior Court on Wednesday. The defendant, Byron R. Taylor Jr., 29, is accused of arming himself with a...
q13fox.com
Police seek help finding missing 39-year-old woman last seen in Fife
FIFE, Wash. - Police are asking for the public's help in finding a woman who was last seen in Fife a week ago. According to the Fife Police Department (FPD), 39-year-old Chelsea Nolan has been missing since Thursday, Feb. 2. Authorities say she is 5'4" and weighs about 120 pounds.
'Fair Repair Act' passes through House Committee in Olympia
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Fair Repair Act (HB 1392) passed through a House Committee in Olympia Wednesday, with a seven to six vote. The act would require consumer electronics companies to share the instructions and tools to fix their products with the public. Dax Tate with the Washington Public...
Tacoma police arrest suspect in 2020 murder at Emerald Queen Casino
An arrest has been made in the 2020 murder of 25-year-old Ty Jenkins, according to the Tacoma Police Department. On Feb. 7, police arrested a 29-year-old man and booked him for first-degree murder. At around 12:35 a.m. on Aug. 1, 2020, Jenkins had been found shot on the second floor of the parking garage of the Emerald Queen Casino. Puyallup Tribal officers attempted life-saving measures, but Jenkins died at the scene.
KING-5
The on-site sewage business is no laughing matter at this Tacoma convention
TACOMA, Wash. — You've probably heard of Comic Con and the Consumer Electronics Show, but does Septic-Con ring a bell? It should. It's the state's largest gathering of professionals from the on-site sewage industry, who recently converged at the Greater Tacoma Convention Center for two fun-filled days to soak in all that the field has to offer.
Shots fired, police chase, 3 carjacking attempts, and crash in South King County
It started on Thursday when Des Moines police spotted a stolen vehicle and put deflation devices on the tires. Shortly after, the suspects tried to carjack someone. It didn’t work out, but that’s when officers were able to give chase.
gigharbornow.org
Two in Tow & On the Go: Three Mom Hacks for Walking the Tacoma Narrows Bridge with Kids
Being from Southern California, I’ve never lived in a town with bridges before. You know, besides the concrete jungle freeway overpass variety. But I’ve always been wowed by crossings that span a divide. And the surprisingly long, green-tone Tacoma Narrows Bridge, with its harrowing “Galloping Gertie” backstory, is no exception.
Oakley Carlson Act gathering marks 2 years since her disappearance
OLYMPIA, Wash. — On the day marking two years since her disappearance, a silent gathering will be held in Olympia to show support for the Oakley Carlson Act. HB 1397 would create more stringent requirements for a child to be returned to its birth parents who have lost custody. A silent gathering is planned on the north steps of the state legislative building at the Capitol in Olympia on Friday afternoon at 3:30 p.m.
thejoltnews.com
Repairs for fire-damaged Brewmaster’s House could take at least eight months, Tumwater fast-tracks renovations
Repairs for the Brewmaster’s House could take at least eight months, according to Chuck Denney, Tumwater’s Park and Recreation director. The early 20th-century structure, which was formerly called Henderson House Museum, was intentionally set on fire by a transient man on January 21. To expedite the repairs needed...
nationalfisherman.com
Search, GoFundMe effort for family of missing Washington crabber
Family and friends of Bryson Fitch asked community members to keep looking for the missing Bay Center, Wash. fisherman. Fitch, 25, a longtime fisherman, husband and father of three young children, remained missing after the 46-foot crab boat Ethel May sank in heavy seas near Willapa Bay Sunday night. Two crew members who were able to make it into the boat’s life raft were located and safely hoisted by a Coast Guard helicopter crew.
Ridgefield High student seriously injured after being assaulted shortly after school
A Ridgefield High School student sustained serious injuries after being assaulted shortly after school got out on Wednesday, officals said.
westseattleblog.com
The seal with the red cap, and what to do if you see one like her
When Steve Bender sent that photo of a harbor seal, wondering about what looked like a red cap, we didn’t have a quick explanation – we’d never seen that before. So first we went to Seal Sitters Marine Mammal Stranding Network. SSMNSN’s David Hutchinson recognized the “red cap” as a tag placed by their partners at SR3 when rehabilitating a seal – so the rest of the story comes from SR3’s executive director Casey Maclean.
610KONA
Two Dead, Three in Critical Condition After T-Bone Collision on US 2
Update: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:09 p.m. Two people are dead and three are in critical condition after a two-car collision on US 2 near Tumwater Canyon Wednesday morning. A brown Honda CR-V was traveling eastbound US 2. 55-year-old Elizabeth Fortin from Delta, British Columbia, lost control of the SUV, crossed into the opposite lane, and was struck by a 2013 Toyota RAV4.
Tacoma police release new details in 2021 case of man found murdered in stolen truck
Tacoma Police shared new details on Thursday about an unsolved murder from 2021. On Dec. 31, 2021, police found 31-year-old Jordan Patterson dead inside a stolen truck. It was parked near North D Street and Stadium Way in Tacoma. “When they arrived they observed a male slumped over the in...
q13fox.com
Gig Harbor business owner scammed out of $85k by what appeared to be his bank
GIG HARBOR, Wash. - A restaurant owner says he was scammed out of thousands of dollars within seconds after getting a call directly from what he thought was his bank. Erik Smith, the owner of Green House Restaurant in Gig Harbor, says he received a text message from Chase Bank around 8:48 a.m. Dec. 12.
Comments / 0