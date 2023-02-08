ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chehalis, WA

Comments / 0

Related
q13fox.com

Supporters rally in Olympia for Oakley Carlson Act

The Oakley Carlson Act outlines a number of changes intended to protect children who have been removed from a parent based on abuse, neglect or abandonment. A group rallied on the two year anniversary of when 5-year-old Oakley was last seen.
OLYMPIA, WA
q13fox.com

WSP seeks help finding missing Indigenous teen last seen in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) activated a Missing Indigenous Person Alert on Thursday for an Aberdeen teenager who is considered at-risk. According to the WSP, 17-year-old Eric Tweed ran away from his mother’s home in South Aberdeen on Feb. 5. Authorities believe he is possibly with friends in areas of Olympia or Seattle.
ABERDEEN, WA
q13fox.com

Police seek help finding missing 39-year-old woman last seen in Fife

FIFE, Wash. - Police are asking for the public's help in finding a woman who was last seen in Fife a week ago. According to the Fife Police Department (FPD), 39-year-old Chelsea Nolan has been missing since Thursday, Feb. 2. Authorities say she is 5'4" and weighs about 120 pounds.
FIFE, WA
KING 5

'Fair Repair Act' passes through House Committee in Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Fair Repair Act (HB 1392) passed through a House Committee in Olympia Wednesday, with a seven to six vote. The act would require consumer electronics companies to share the instructions and tools to fix their products with the public. Dax Tate with the Washington Public...
OLYMPIA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Tacoma police arrest suspect in 2020 murder at Emerald Queen Casino

An arrest has been made in the 2020 murder of 25-year-old Ty Jenkins, according to the Tacoma Police Department. On Feb. 7, police arrested a 29-year-old man and booked him for first-degree murder. At around 12:35 a.m. on Aug. 1, 2020, Jenkins had been found shot on the second floor of the parking garage of the Emerald Queen Casino. Puyallup Tribal officers attempted life-saving measures, but Jenkins died at the scene.
TACOMA, WA
KING-5

The on-site sewage business is no laughing matter at this Tacoma convention

TACOMA, Wash. — You've probably heard of Comic Con and the Consumer Electronics Show, but does Septic-Con ring a bell? It should. It's the state's largest gathering of professionals from the on-site sewage industry, who recently converged at the Greater Tacoma Convention Center for two fun-filled days to soak in all that the field has to offer.
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

Oakley Carlson Act gathering marks 2 years since her disappearance

OLYMPIA, Wash. — On the day marking two years since her disappearance, a silent gathering will be held in Olympia to show support for the Oakley Carlson Act. HB 1397 would create more stringent requirements for a child to be returned to its birth parents who have lost custody. A silent gathering is planned on the north steps of the state legislative building at the Capitol in Olympia on Friday afternoon at 3:30 p.m.
OLYMPIA, WA
nationalfisherman.com

Search, GoFundMe effort for family of missing Washington crabber

Family and friends of Bryson Fitch asked community members to keep looking for the missing Bay Center, Wash. fisherman. Fitch, 25, a longtime fisherman, husband and father of three young children, remained missing after the 46-foot crab boat Ethel May sank in heavy seas near Willapa Bay Sunday night. Two crew members who were able to make it into the boat’s life raft were located and safely hoisted by a Coast Guard helicopter crew.
BAY CENTER, WA
westseattleblog.com

The seal with the red cap, and what to do if you see one like her

When Steve Bender sent that photo of a harbor seal, wondering about what looked like a red cap, we didn’t have a quick explanation – we’d never seen that before. So first we went to Seal Sitters Marine Mammal Stranding Network. SSMNSN’s David Hutchinson recognized the “red cap” as a tag placed by their partners at SR3 when rehabilitating a seal – so the rest of the story comes from SR3’s executive director Casey Maclean.
DES MOINES, WA
610KONA

Two Dead, Three in Critical Condition After T-Bone Collision on US 2

Update: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:09 p.m. Two people are dead and three are in critical condition after a two-car collision on US 2 near Tumwater Canyon Wednesday morning. A brown Honda CR-V was traveling eastbound US 2. 55-year-old Elizabeth Fortin from Delta, British Columbia, lost control of the SUV, crossed into the opposite lane, and was struck by a 2013 Toyota RAV4.
LEAVENWORTH, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy