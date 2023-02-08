SAN ANTONIO – A tracker that was placed at a new home construction site in an effort to catch thieves led to the arrests of two suspects, according to San Antonio police. Ernest Morales, 41, and Eddie Alvarez, 38, were taken into custody on Wednesday on charges of theft of a vehicle between $30,000 and $100,000, and theft between $2,500 and $30,000, according to SAPD public information officer Nick Soliz. Morales was also charged with felon in possession of a firearm.

