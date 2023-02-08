Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football makes cut for dynamic playmaker Aeryn HamptonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Garret McGuire has one important focus as coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Wrestling: Injuries cost No. 5 Ohio State in 25-16 loss to No. 8 NebraskaThe LanternLincoln, NE
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State wraps Big Ten competition against No. 8 NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Doane University: A Private University in NebraskaMint MessageCrete, NE
Related
Nebraska Football Introduces Final Two Assistants
The media had their first chance to speak with Bob Wager and Garret McGuire
Starting Five: Husker hoops v. Wisconsin
As Fred Hoiberg has recalibrated how this team can best operate after injuries changed the whole equation, you may have noticed something of late: The Huskers are actually playing with a pretty good rhythm on offense. Certainly fun-loving Keisei Tominaga is doing that. Now can Nebraska find the right defensive...
Husker recruiting efforts in Texas aided by connecting beyond the game
It's a name some might associate with Texas high school football royalty, understand. So when the former coaching great D.W. Rutledge came to visit Matt Rhule and staff while they were coaching the Carolina Panthers, that was no small item to Garret McGuire. For starters, simply because it was D.W....
GAME DAY: Wisconsin at Nebraska
Wisconsin (14-9, 6-7) is seeking to win back-to-back games for the first time since Jan. 3 as they take on Nebraska (11-14, 4-10) on Saturday. The Badgers are coming off a thrilling 79-74 overtime win over Penn State, picking up their second consecutive road victory. UW has won seven of the last eight meetings in this series, but will be looking to avenge last season's 74-73 defeat in Madison which denied them an outright Big Ten title.
1011now.com
Huskers McGuire youngest coach in Power 5 football
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Garrett McGuire is the youngest full-time coach in Power 5 football at 24-years-old. McGuire’s in charge of the wide receivers under the direction of Nebraska Head Coach, Matt Rhule. McGuire has learned from some esteemed coaches, including his father and current Texas Tech Head Coach,...
2023 Signee Analysis: The Linebackers
Hausmann’s surprising portal exit offset by additions of versatile Rogers and Fields
HuskerExtra.com
Amie Just: 24-year-old Garret McGuire has built-in advantage as Nebraska WR coach
The man standing behind the podium is not what he seems. Fresh off celebrating his 24th birthday, you’d assume the 5-foot-10 blond in the black Nebraska football hoodie was a senior on the team taking advantage of his COVID year. Alas, no. Enter Nebraska football’s version of Doogie Howser:...
Nebraska Football: Dylan Raiola might not be in Georgia’s plans anymore
The Nebraska football team might be having a better week than anyone realized before now. That’s because it appears that the Georgia Bulldogs are moving to other plans when it comes to their quarterback of the future. Those plans would seem to indicate that if Dylan Raiola hasn’t ruled out the defending national championship, it might be on the horizon.
Nebraska Basketball: Fred Hoiberg is safe despite losses piling up
Nebraska basketball head coach Fred Hoiberg got a vote of confidence that likely means he’s returning, despite four years without a winning season. When the Nebraska basketball season tipped off, people who thought Fred Hoiberg would get the Scott Frost treatment were plentiful. After Frost was fired just three games into his fifth season, plenty thought that Huskers’ AD Trev Alberts would have a similarly quick hook with Nebrasketball.
Husker press conference updates with Bob Wager and Garret McGuire
The next two Husker assistants up to meet the media are Bob Wager and Garret McGuire. The tight ends coach Wager comes aboard to the Nebraska program after a long, successful career coaching in the high school ranks in Texas, most recently for the last 17 years at Arlington Martin.
Key quotes from Juwan Howard's press conference after Michigan beat Nebraska
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Six players scored in double figures for the Michigan men’s basketball team as it beat Nebraska, 93-72, on Wednesday night at the Crisler Center. Jett Howard led the Wolverines with 22 points on 6-for-14 from deep, while Hunter Dickinson added 16 points and 10 boards despite finishing the first half with two points on a single shot attempt. Kobe Bufkin continued to impress with 13, while Dug McDaniel had an efficient 14 points on 5-for-7 from the floor.
earnthenecklace.com
Chris Swaim Leaving KMTV: Where’s the Omaha Meteorologist Going?
Chris Swaim has been an integral part of the KMTV 3 News Now weather team. And now, after three years, the meteorologist has decided to exit the Omaha station. Chris Swaim is leaving KMTV in February 2023. Of course, regular 3 News Now viewers are saddened to see him go but are excited to see what’s in store for him. Also, they are curious to know if he is leaving Nebraska. So here’s what Chris Swaim has to say about his departure.
Daily Nebraskan
Nebraska University Board of Regents votes to combine plant biology majors
The Nebraska University Board of Regents gathered for its first meeting of 2023 Friday morning to vote on combining the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s multiple Plant Biology majors, elect a new vice chair and discuss a vast range of topics. After some discussion, the board moved to offer one...
5 of Our Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska
NEBRASKA - Many places offer chicken-fried steak in Nebraska. Some of these places are Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse in Omaha, Round the Bend Steakhouse in Ashland, Bailey's Breakfast & Lunch in Omaha, and Hi-Way Diner in Lincon. These places all serve excellent steaks, but they lack that certain crunch in the crust that makes the dish so good and uniquely Nebraskan.
1011now.com
The Reuben sandwich: A Nebraska original
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Our state is the birthplace of the Reuben. In this story, we discover that it was invented at a hotel in Omaha, and you can still enjoy that hotel today. We caught up with Steve Shern, who is the general manager of the Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel....
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burgers places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KETV.com
University of Nebraska facing $38M budget gap, declining enrollment
LINCOLN, Neb. — University of Nebraska President Ted Carter Jr. warned regents Friday of strong "headwinds" as the University faces the perfect storm of declining enrollment, higher expenses and a possible $38 million budget gap. "The business as usual, even over the last couple of years, is probably not...
Spotlight to shine, in Nebraska and nationally, on what critics call ‘home equity theft’
LINCOLN — Their nightmare had been years in the making, but Joyful and Todd Stoves said they had no idea until a man knocked on their door in December with an order to leave the home they’d lived in over 20 years. What the couple quickly learned: They had missed a property tax payment on […] The post Spotlight to shine, in Nebraska and nationally, on what critics call ‘home equity theft’ appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
iheart.com
Light Snow Forecast For Omaha/Council Bluffs Region
Omaha National Weather Service Meteorologists say the next winter weather system is expected to bring minor snow accumulations Wednesday night over portions of southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa and over much of the area Thursday or Thursday night. They say the best potential for an inch or two of snow...
247Sports
71K+
Followers
428K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0