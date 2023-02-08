ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

247Sports

Starting Five: Husker hoops v. Wisconsin

As Fred Hoiberg has recalibrated how this team can best operate after injuries changed the whole equation, you may have noticed something of late: The Huskers are actually playing with a pretty good rhythm on offense. Certainly fun-loving Keisei Tominaga is doing that. Now can Nebraska find the right defensive...
MADISON, WI
247Sports

GAME DAY: Wisconsin at Nebraska

Wisconsin (14-9, 6-7) is seeking to win back-to-back games for the first time since Jan. 3 as they take on Nebraska (11-14, 4-10) on Saturday. The Badgers are coming off a thrilling 79-74 overtime win over Penn State, picking up their second consecutive road victory. UW has won seven of the last eight meetings in this series, but will be looking to avenge last season's 74-73 defeat in Madison which denied them an outright Big Ten title.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Huskers McGuire youngest coach in Power 5 football

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Garrett McGuire is the youngest full-time coach in Power 5 football at 24-years-old. McGuire’s in charge of the wide receivers under the direction of Nebraska Head Coach, Matt Rhule. McGuire has learned from some esteemed coaches, including his father and current Texas Tech Head Coach,...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Dylan Raiola might not be in Georgia’s plans anymore

The Nebraska football team might be having a better week than anyone realized before now. That’s because it appears that the Georgia Bulldogs are moving to other plans when it comes to their quarterback of the future. Those plans would seem to indicate that if Dylan Raiola hasn’t ruled out the defending national championship, it might be on the horizon.
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Basketball: Fred Hoiberg is safe despite losses piling up

Nebraska basketball head coach Fred Hoiberg got a vote of confidence that likely means he’s returning, despite four years without a winning season. When the Nebraska basketball season tipped off, people who thought Fred Hoiberg would get the Scott Frost treatment were plentiful. After Frost was fired just three games into his fifth season, plenty thought that Huskers’ AD Trev Alberts would have a similarly quick hook with Nebrasketball.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Key quotes from Juwan Howard's press conference after Michigan beat Nebraska

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Six players scored in double figures for the Michigan men’s basketball team as it beat Nebraska, 93-72, on Wednesday night at the Crisler Center. Jett Howard led the Wolverines with 22 points on 6-for-14 from deep, while Hunter Dickinson added 16 points and 10 boards despite finishing the first half with two points on a single shot attempt. Kobe Bufkin continued to impress with 13, while Dug McDaniel had an efficient 14 points on 5-for-7 from the floor.
ANN ARBOR, MI
earnthenecklace.com

Chris Swaim Leaving KMTV: Where’s the Omaha Meteorologist Going?

Chris Swaim has been an integral part of the KMTV 3 News Now weather team. And now, after three years, the meteorologist has decided to exit the Omaha station. Chris Swaim is leaving KMTV in February 2023. Of course, regular 3 News Now viewers are saddened to see him go but are excited to see what’s in store for him. Also, they are curious to know if he is leaving Nebraska. So here’s what Chris Swaim has to say about his departure.
OMAHA, NE
Daily Nebraskan

Nebraska University Board of Regents votes to combine plant biology majors

​​The Nebraska University Board of Regents gathered for its first meeting of 2023 Friday morning to vote on combining the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s multiple Plant Biology majors, elect a new vice chair and discuss a vast range of topics. After some discussion, the board moved to offer one...
LINCOLN, NE
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska

NEBRASKA - Many places offer chicken-fried steak in Nebraska. Some of these places are Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse in Omaha, Round the Bend Steakhouse in Ashland, Bailey's Breakfast & Lunch in Omaha, and Hi-Way Diner in Lincon. These places all serve excellent steaks, but they lack that certain crunch in the crust that makes the dish so good and uniquely Nebraskan.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

The Reuben sandwich: A Nebraska original

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Our state is the birthplace of the Reuben. In this story, we discover that it was invented at a hotel in Omaha, and you can still enjoy that hotel today. We caught up with Steve Shern, who is the general manager of the Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel....
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

University of Nebraska facing $38M budget gap, declining enrollment

LINCOLN, Neb. — University of Nebraska President Ted Carter Jr. warned regents Friday of strong "headwinds" as the University faces the perfect storm of declining enrollment, higher expenses and a possible $38 million budget gap. "The business as usual, even over the last couple of years, is probably not...
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Spotlight to shine, in Nebraska and nationally, on what critics call ‘home equity theft’

LINCOLN — Their nightmare had been years in the making, but Joyful and Todd Stoves said they had no idea until a man knocked on their door in December with an order to leave the home they’d lived in over 20 years. What the couple quickly learned: They had missed a property tax payment on […] The post Spotlight to shine, in Nebraska and nationally, on what critics call ‘home equity theft’ appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Light Snow Forecast For Omaha/Council Bluffs Region

Omaha National Weather Service Meteorologists say the next winter weather system is expected to bring minor snow accumulations Wednesday night over portions of southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa and over much of the area Thursday or Thursday night. They say the best potential for an inch or two of snow...
OMAHA, NE
247Sports

247Sports

