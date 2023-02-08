ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, GA

accesswdun.com

Soccer: EH boys, Branch girls get wins

RABBITTOWN, Ga. — East Hall keeper Kenny Barrera blocked three shots in the penalty kick phase to help the Vikings preserve a 2-1 win over West Hall on Friday in a Copa 985 showdown at Valhalla. After each Barrera stop, Yerli Mejia, Ainor Romero-Turcios, and Oscar Barcenas all found...
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Baseball: Chestatee opens with shutout win over West Hall

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Jake Hitchcock pitched five innings allowing just one hit and struck out four to lead Chestatee to a 4-0 win over West Hall in both teams’ season openers on Friday at the Lynn Cottrell Complex. At the plate, Nick McKoy paced the War Eagles (1-0)...
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

No. 15 Georgia softball beats No. 18 UCF on opening night

ORLANDO, Fla. — The 15th-ranked Georgia softball team defeated No. 18 UCF Thursday evening, 4-2, at the UCF Softball Complex to open the 2023 season. Four Bulldogs combined for four hits: Jaydyn Goodwin, Sara Mosley, Lyndi Rae Davis, and Jaiden Fields. It was Fields that provided the two-run go-ahead hit in the sixth to put Georgia in the lead 3-2.
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Deadly UGA football crash: New 911 calls, dispatches released

ATHENS, Ga. - Newly released recordings of 911 calls and police dispatches from the deadly crash involving a University of Georgia player and recruiter reveal the frantic moments after the accident. Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy were killed in a single-vehicle crash during the early morning hours of Jan. 15,...
ATHENS, GA
PSki17

In Fast-Growing Georgia, These Areas Are Leading the Housing Price Surge

Georgia residents are more than familiar with population growth. It's been happening around them for decades, after all. The nation's 12th-fastest growing state in 2022, Georgia has seen a nearly 14% population increase since 2010. While the state's housing costs are still quite affordable compared to some other regions, there's no question that the influx of new residents has also spurred on pricing surges for both homebuyers and renters alike.
GEORGIA STATE
accesswdun.com

William David Bromley

On February 5, 2023, William David Bromley of Clarksville, GA died after a two-year battle with bladder cancer. David was 67. He was born and raised in West Palm Beach, FL and loved the ocean. David was predeceased by his father William David Bromley, Sr. and his mother Janet Keith...
CLARKSVILLE, FL
WXIA 11 Alive

Here's who could see snow this weekend in Atlanta, north Georgia

ATLANTA — A wintry mix is possible late Saturday into early Sunday in parts of north Georgia. Even if it does snow, getting that snow to stick will be a challenge around the metro. Our temperatures will be marginal and the ground will be very warm -- limiting any snow from sticking.
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Rev. M.A. Poole

Rev. M.A. Poole, 97, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, and to be reunited with many friends and loved ones on Thursday morning, Feb. 9, 2023. M.A. was the son of the late Mark A. and Myrtle Poole. Born February 11, 1925, M.A. was a US Army veteran, having served in the South Pacific during World War #2, 37th Division, 129 Infantry. He was in Manila when the war ended.
GAINESVILLE, GA
The Spun

Look: Football World Is Furious With Georgia Fans Today

A Georgia-based sports autograph and memorabilia company found itself in hot water this week for a signed photo it was selling. The picture, autographed by Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard, featured Bullard's hit on Marvin Harrison Jr. in the College Football Playoff. Harrison Jr. left the game ...
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Clarence “Winford” Hendrix

Clarence “Winford” Hendrix, age 78 of Clarkesville, Georgia took his heavenly flight home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 10, 2023. Born in Lavonia, Georgia on May 23, 1944, he was a son of the late Clarence Lewis Hendrix & the late Minnie Lee Edwards Hendrix Welborn. Winford was a graduate of North Habersham High School, Class of 1962. He worked with Habersham Mills Corporation (Russell Mills) where he retired in 2003 with over 41 years of dedicated service. Winford loved the Lord first and foremost. He was a loving husband, dedicated father, and a doting Papa to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In his spare time, Winford enjoyed electrical wiring and woodworking as well as goat and donkey farming. He was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church and in recent years attended Habersham Baptist Church.
CLARKESVILLE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Whataburger to break ground in Newton County

COVINGTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More jobs and more spicy ketchup are coming to metro Atlanta. Whataburger continues to expand in the metro area. The food chain plans to open its newest store in Covington, which is about 35 minutes east of Atlanta. The future site of the restaurant...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Carnesville man killed in single-vehicle wreck in Franklin County

A man from Carnesville was killed in a single-vehicle wreck Monday afternoon in Franklin County. According to the Georgia State Patrol, David A. McDonald, 29, was found dead just after 2:30 p.m. on Georgia Highway 106 at Bold Springs Road. McDonald was reportedly driving a Ford F-150 south on Ga....
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold rain Saturday may change to snow early Sunday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Showers returned to north Georgia late Thursday, and there’s more rain on the way for the weekend. As colder air gets involved Saturday night, a change to wet snow is possible by early Sunday. In the near-term, there will likely be fewer showers around at dawn on Friday, but still plenty of clouds. The temperature dips to the mid 40s to low 50s by early in the morning. The best chance of seeing rain on Friday is from the I-85 corridor to the southeast, where there will be scattered showers. There is a lower chance of rain in northwest Georgia. The high temperature will be in the 50s. It looks mainly dry Friday night.
ATLANTA, GA

