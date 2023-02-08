Read full article on original website
Related
accesswdun.com
Soccer: EH boys, Branch girls get wins
RABBITTOWN, Ga. — East Hall keeper Kenny Barrera blocked three shots in the penalty kick phase to help the Vikings preserve a 2-1 win over West Hall on Friday in a Copa 985 showdown at Valhalla. After each Barrera stop, Yerli Mejia, Ainor Romero-Turcios, and Oscar Barcenas all found...
accesswdun.com
Basketball: Gainesville boys rally past Shiloh in a thriller; Girls cruise to big win
GAINESVILLE, Ga.— Cade Simmons's game-winning shot wasn't precisely what Gainesville coach Chuck Graham drew up, but he'll take the ending. In his final regular-season home game at Alumni Gym on Friday, the senior guard nailed a long 3-pointer while fading backward with two Shiloh players on him to push Big Red to the lead with 4 seconds left.
accesswdun.com
Baseball: Chestatee opens with shutout win over West Hall
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Jake Hitchcock pitched five innings allowing just one hit and struck out four to lead Chestatee to a 4-0 win over West Hall in both teams’ season openers on Friday at the Lynn Cottrell Complex. At the plate, Nick McKoy paced the War Eagles (1-0)...
Georgia wide receiver RaRa Thomas provides update on status with Bulldogs
In the time since Georgia wide receiver RaRa Thomas was arrested on Jan. 23 on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor charge of family violence, little besides the arrest report has come out about Thomas’ situation. On Friday, Thomas posted on social media showing he is in fact still with the Bulldogs.
accesswdun.com
No. 15 Georgia softball beats No. 18 UCF on opening night
ORLANDO, Fla. — The 15th-ranked Georgia softball team defeated No. 18 UCF Thursday evening, 4-2, at the UCF Softball Complex to open the 2023 season. Four Bulldogs combined for four hits: Jaydyn Goodwin, Sara Mosley, Lyndi Rae Davis, and Jaiden Fields. It was Fields that provided the two-run go-ahead hit in the sixth to put Georgia in the lead 3-2.
fox5atlanta.com
Deadly UGA football crash: New 911 calls, dispatches released
ATHENS, Ga. - Newly released recordings of 911 calls and police dispatches from the deadly crash involving a University of Georgia player and recruiter reveal the frantic moments after the accident. Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy were killed in a single-vehicle crash during the early morning hours of Jan. 15,...
In Fast-Growing Georgia, These Areas Are Leading the Housing Price Surge
Georgia residents are more than familiar with population growth. It's been happening around them for decades, after all. The nation's 12th-fastest growing state in 2022, Georgia has seen a nearly 14% population increase since 2010. While the state's housing costs are still quite affordable compared to some other regions, there's no question that the influx of new residents has also spurred on pricing surges for both homebuyers and renters alike.
accesswdun.com
William David Bromley
On February 5, 2023, William David Bromley of Clarksville, GA died after a two-year battle with bladder cancer. David was 67. He was born and raised in West Palm Beach, FL and loved the ocean. David was predeceased by his father William David Bromley, Sr. and his mother Janet Keith...
WXIA 11 Alive
Here's who could see snow this weekend in Atlanta, north Georgia
ATLANTA — A wintry mix is possible late Saturday into early Sunday in parts of north Georgia. Even if it does snow, getting that snow to stick will be a challenge around the metro. Our temperatures will be marginal and the ground will be very warm -- limiting any snow from sticking.
accesswdun.com
Rev. M.A. Poole
Rev. M.A. Poole, 97, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, and to be reunited with many friends and loved ones on Thursday morning, Feb. 9, 2023. M.A. was the son of the late Mark A. and Myrtle Poole. Born February 11, 1925, M.A. was a US Army veteran, having served in the South Pacific during World War #2, 37th Division, 129 Infantry. He was in Manila when the war ended.
Look: Football World Is Furious With Georgia Fans Today
A Georgia-based sports autograph and memorabilia company found itself in hot water this week for a signed photo it was selling. The picture, autographed by Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard, featured Bullard's hit on Marvin Harrison Jr. in the College Football Playoff. Harrison Jr. left the game ...
accesswdun.com
Clarence “Winford” Hendrix
Clarence “Winford” Hendrix, age 78 of Clarkesville, Georgia took his heavenly flight home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 10, 2023. Born in Lavonia, Georgia on May 23, 1944, he was a son of the late Clarence Lewis Hendrix & the late Minnie Lee Edwards Hendrix Welborn. Winford was a graduate of North Habersham High School, Class of 1962. He worked with Habersham Mills Corporation (Russell Mills) where he retired in 2003 with over 41 years of dedicated service. Winford loved the Lord first and foremost. He was a loving husband, dedicated father, and a doting Papa to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In his spare time, Winford enjoyed electrical wiring and woodworking as well as goat and donkey farming. He was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church and in recent years attended Habersham Baptist Church.
Missing Milton mailboxes mysteriously turn up at north Georgia resort town
Investigators are still working to determine who stole the mailboxes and why.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Whataburger to break ground in Newton County
COVINGTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More jobs and more spicy ketchup are coming to metro Atlanta. Whataburger continues to expand in the metro area. The food chain plans to open its newest store in Covington, which is about 35 minutes east of Atlanta. The future site of the restaurant...
accesswdun.com
Carnesville man killed in single-vehicle wreck in Franklin County
A man from Carnesville was killed in a single-vehicle wreck Monday afternoon in Franklin County. According to the Georgia State Patrol, David A. McDonald, 29, was found dead just after 2:30 p.m. on Georgia Highway 106 at Bold Springs Road. McDonald was reportedly driving a Ford F-150 south on Ga....
WGAU
Man injured in tree trimming accident dies in hospital in Gainesville
He had to be rescued from the top of a tree in Habersham County.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Deja News: Brian Nichols killed four in 2005 courthouse rampage
FROM OUR ARCHIVES: A review of the news that made The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s front pages through the decades.
WGAU
Clarke Co BOE expected to vote on school renamings
School Board president LaKeisha Gantt wants to honor pioneering black teachers in Athens.
atlantanewsfirst.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold rain Saturday may change to snow early Sunday
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Showers returned to north Georgia late Thursday, and there’s more rain on the way for the weekend. As colder air gets involved Saturday night, a change to wet snow is possible by early Sunday. In the near-term, there will likely be fewer showers around at dawn on Friday, but still plenty of clouds. The temperature dips to the mid 40s to low 50s by early in the morning. The best chance of seeing rain on Friday is from the I-85 corridor to the southeast, where there will be scattered showers. There is a lower chance of rain in northwest Georgia. The high temperature will be in the 50s. It looks mainly dry Friday night.
Comments / 0