Former Affirm exec Silvija Martincevic to lead shift work management platform Deputy
As part of her work at Affirm, Martincevic oversaw sales and strategic partnerships, growing the number of merchants that offer Affirm as a payment option from about 5,000 to more than 200,000 and onboarding companies like Walmart, Shopify and Amazon. Before joining Affirm in 2019, Martincevic led Groupon’s international business in Europe, Asia and Australia as chief operating officer and chief marketing officer. She is also a board member of Lemonade and Kiva.
EGF Theramed Signs Non-Binding LOI To Acquire Its First Cannabis Dispensary
EGF Theramed Health Corp. EVAHF TMED AUH is very close to acquiring various dispensary targets in British Columbia. "Since joining Theramed it has been my goal to hand pick the highest quality assets with optimal value. Our company has the ability to raise capital quickly and therefore make significant acquisitions that will lead to instant significant revenue. Our first targeted acquisition is on Vancouver Island, which is famous for its cannabis production and we feel is significantly undervalued. In the coming period, we will look to take this company into generating multimillion revenue; pending we are able to find high value acquisition targets," stated Connor Yuen, CEO.
Netherlands, Denmark and Germany buy 100 Leopard 1 Tanks for Ukraine - Dutch gov't
THE HAGUE (Reuters) - The Netherlands, Denmark and Germany are buying 100 Leopard-1A5 battle tanks for Ukraine, the Dutch government said on Tuesday. The Dutch defense ministry said in a statement the tanks would be purchased "directly from German industry". In an interview on Dutch national broadcaster NOS, Netherlands Defense...
TotalEnergies CEO: it's getting harder to get dividends from Russia's Yamal project
PARIS (Reuters) - French oil major TotalEnergies received some dividends for its stake in Russia's Yamal LNG project in 2022 but it is becoming more complex to receive such payouts because of Western sanctions against Russia, CEO Patrick Pouyanne said on Wednesday. Pouyanne said TotalEnergies was only booking cashflow from...
SOLMOON launched on BSC on February 04, 2023.
SOLMOON launched on BSC on February 04, 2023. As experts predict we are at the start of a major bullrun, we wanted to give the DeFi community something that everyone can rally behind. SOLMOON launched around a $1,000 Market Cap and is currenly trading between $400,000 and $500,000. SOLMOON’s entire...
Nine Outstanding Students Selected for 2023 ACS GCI Travel Awards
By David Laviska (ACS Network Chemiistry Community Online/ACS Green Chemistry Institute) It’s awards season at the ACS Green Chemistry Institute® (GCI) and we’re delighted that unprecedented numbers of students from undergraduates through post-doctoral scholars are seeking to share details of their research in green chemistry. As has been true for more than two decades, our awards recognize students for excellence in research and provide monetary support for travel so they can gain valuable experience presenting their green chemistry research at scientific meetings. Winners of each award or fellowship were chosen after careful deliberation by academic and industry experts who generously volunteered their time to serve on judging panels. All the winners below will present in person this year at the 27th Green Chemistry and Engineering Conference or the national meeting of the ACS in San Francisco.
International Rental News - January-February 2023
Jitender Aggarwal, Managing Director of Indian rental company Aggcon Equipments International, talks to Belinda Smart about the company’s growth and his aim to promote the interests of India’s rental sector. EQUIPMENT DEALERS. In an age when major equipment buyers source directly from OEMs, construction equipment dealerships, KHL’s Lucy...
MULN Stock News: Company Makes Round of Deliveries in Ireland
MULN Stock News Today: Newgate Motor Group has confirmed that the Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) I-GO has been delivered in Ireland. Although Mullen Automotive has not officially made the announcement, Newgate Motor Group has a banner on their website that states Mullen “has arrived in Ireland”. The dealer sells...
FPT Software and Anaplan Asia Pacific Partner to Enhance Enterprise Performance across Southeast Asia
HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- FPT Software, Vietnam’s leading technology and IT services provider recently entered a strategic partnership with business planning and decision-making platform Anaplan Asia Pacific. As Anaplan Asia Pacific’s regional integration partner, FPT Software sets to deliver cloud-based Enterprises Performance Management to businesses across Southeast Asia. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005861/en/ The alliance expands Anaplan’s reach to new customer segments in FPT Software’s world-leading digital transformation portfolio throughout the Southeast Asia region. Businesses customers will be able to boost their performance with enterprise-wide planning, data collection and data analysis. Furthermore, through leveraging both sides’ capabilities, the partnership also focuses on promoting continuous collaboration among finance and operations departments.
Segra International Awarded Cannabis Analytical Testing License
Segra International Corp., an agriculture technology company, announced the approval of its Analytical Testing License from Health Canada under the Cannabis Act and Cannabis Regulations. Segra’s Molecular Lab opened in 2017 to provide pathogen diagnostic testing and cultivar identification services for the company’s tissue culture facility. These services have become...
Exclusive: Simplifya And Shield Compliance Bring Critical Cannabis RegTech Market Data To Financial Institutions
Simplifya, a regulatory and operational compliance software platform serving the cannabis industry, announced the availability of the Simplifya Market Guide for financial institutions working with Shield Compliance. Shield’s purpose-built Bank Secrecy Act and Anti Money Laundering technology platform enables banks and credit unions serving the cannabis industry to manage compliance, onboard clients, and deliver payment solutions with greater efficiency and value to the financial institution.
Ault Alliance and Ecoark Holdings Sign Share Exchange Agreement
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 9, 2023-- Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSE American: AULT), a diversified holding company (“ Ault Alliance ”) and Ecoark Holdings, Inc. (“ Ecoark ”) (NASDAQ: ZEST) announced today that they have entered into a share exchange agreement (the “ Agreement ”) whereby, upon closing, Ecoark will acquire 100% of the outstanding equity of Ault Alliance’s subsidiary BitNile.com, Inc. (“ BitNile.com ”). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005392/en/ Four views from a world everyone can visit at BITNILE.COM. The only limit to what you can see, visit and do at BITNILE.COM is your imagination. Register now, Get Rewarded! Launching March 1, 2023. #Egyptian_paradise #Pyramids #The_River_Nile #Exotic_vacations #Exotic_adventures (Graphic: Business Wire)
Price dip sparks buying in key hubs, China premiums firm
(Reuters) - Physical gold buyers in some Asian hubs were drawn to a dip in domestic prices this week, while central bank demand kept premiums firm in China. Local gold prices in India hit as low as 56,496 rupees per 10 grams from an all-time high of 58,826 rupees climbed last week.
PGIM Private Capital provided record $16.1B in private debt globally in 2022
PGIM Private Capital provided $16.1 billion of senior debt and junior capital to 241 middle-market companies and projects globally in 2022, completing a second consecutive record year of originations for the firm. PGIM Private Capital is a leading source of private debt for public and private companies and is the private capital arm of PGIM, the $1.2 trillion global investment management business of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU).
Singapore's PixCap raises $2.8M seed funding led by Surge
PixCap, a web-based 3D design platform in Singapore that allows users to find, create and export 3D designs in minutes, has on Tuesday announced its $2.8 million seed funding led by Surge, the rapid scale-up program from Sequoia Capital India and Southeast Asia. The round included participation from Cocoon Capital,...
Leo Knaapen Joins IBAC
Industry veteran Leo Knaapen joined the International Business Aviation Council (IBAC) as head of the organization’s industry partner program. Knaapen steps into this role after retiring from Bombardier at the end of 2022 after more than 30 years with the Montreal-based airframer. Most recently chief of industry affairs for...
APOC Aviation inaugurates new Netherlands warehouse facility with minimal ecological footprint
The new premises benefit from green technology features and allow for future expansion as APOC Aviation is set to double its stock hub capability and workforce over the next five years. APOC Aviation, the leasing, trading, aircraft component and part-out specialist, has opened a new warehouse in the Netherlands. Based...
MDA contracted to supply multibeam antennas for the ARSAT-SG1 satellite
MDA Ltd. (TSX:MDA) has a new contract award to design, build and supply all of the Ka-band multi-beam antennas for the ARSAT-SG1 satellite. ARSAT is Argentina’s national telecommunications company and ARSAT-SG1 will provide high-speed internet as well as digital video and voice services across the country and to Bolivia, Paraguay and Chile. This is the first contract signed between MDA and ARSAT.
The International Institute of Information Technology – Hyderabad Shares Digital Innovations with Nonprofits via Choreo from WSO2
IIIT Hyderabad uses the Choreo SaaS application development suite to provide “one-stop-shop” access to digital research projects that non-profit organisations can productise for their communities. London, UK – 9th of February, 2023 – The International Institute of Information Technology – Hyderabad (IIIT Hyderabad) collaborates with leading technology organisations...
Nokia Extends Manufacturing of PON OLTs in India
Nokia announced that it will extend manufacturing PON optical line terminals (OLTs) at its factory in Sriperimbudur near Chennai, India. The decision comes in response to increasing demand from local customers in India, as well as international markets. Shifts in consumer behavior, from home working to data rich entertainment services,...
