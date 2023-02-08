JUST IN: Sahvir Wheeler OUT Against Arkansas

Kentucky basketball will once again not be at full strength for an SEC clash.

Point guard Sahvir Wheeler is out for the Wildcats against Arkansas on Tuesday night inside Rupp Arena due to a "tweaked ankle," per the team.

Coach John Calipari said that Wheeler suffered the injury in practice and was "limping pretty good."

"We'll have to do what we did against Tennessee and play without him," he said.

It's the third time that Wheeler will miss a game this campaign. The Georgia transfer went down with a knee injury in UK's final exhibition game against Missouri Western State in the beginning of November, causing him to miss the season-opener against Howard on Nov. 7.

He would return one game later, holding steady in the starting lineup through the first few games of SEC play. With less than hour before tipoff against Tennessee in Knoxville, it was announced that the veteran facilitator would miss the game due to a left shoulder ailment.

It was that game where the Wildcats stunned the Volunteers, sparking their current six-game winning streak in conference games. Wheeler returned the following game against Georgia, but played just 10 minutes. From then on he has adjusted to a new role off the bench.

Last time out against Florida, Wheeler notched eight points, three assists, two steals and two rebounds. If he is unable to play against the Razorbacks, it'll be the return of freshman Adou Thiero to the rotation. Thiero played backup PG minutes on the road against Ole Miss, as starter Cason Wallace was out due to a knee issue.

Tipoff between Kentucky and Arkansas is set for 9 p.m. EST and will be televised on ESPN.

