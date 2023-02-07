ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

Adams Mark Cuts Stake in XPEL (XPEL)

Fintel reports that Adams Mark has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.26MM shares of XPEL, Inc. (XPEL). This represents 8.19% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 2.71MM shares and 9.80% of the company, a decrease in shares of 16.50% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.61% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ

Nine Ten Capital Management Cuts Stake in WideOpenWest (WOW)

Fintel reports that Nine Ten Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.02MM shares of WideOpenWest Inc (WOW). This represents 6.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 7.21MM shares and 8.30% of the company, a decrease in...
GEORGIA STATE
NASDAQ

Vanguard Group Cuts Stake in Danimer Scientific (DNMR)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.92MM shares of Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR). This represents 4.86% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 8.03MM shares and 8.00% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ

Lsv Asset Management Cuts Stake in AMC Networks (AMCX)

Fintel reports that Lsv Asset Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.53MM shares of AMC Networks Inc (AMCX). This represents 4.86% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.87MM shares and 6.08% of the company, a decrease in...
NASDAQ

A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Right Now

Here are two of Wood's favorite stocks that are helping to drive ARK's returns. Both are intriguing long-term investments for you to consider buying today. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) is one of ARK Innovation's largest positions. The streaming leader accounts for nearly 7% of the ETF's investment portfolio -- and its stock price is up more than 40% so far this year.
NASDAQ

Sapphire Ventures, L.l.c. Cuts Stake in JFrog (FROG)

Fintel reports that Sapphire Ventures, L.l.c. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.65MM shares of JFrog Ltd (FROG). This represents 3.64% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 8.10MM shares and 8.41% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ

CD&R Vector Holdings Cuts Stake in agilon health (AGL)

Fintel reports that CD&R Vector Holdings has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 194.61MM shares of agilon health, inc. (AGL). This represents 47.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 205.95MM shares and 52.30% of the company, a decrease in...
HAWAII STATE
NASDAQ

New Strong Buy Stocks for February 10th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. StoneX Group SNEX: This financial services company which through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ

Pure Crown Updates Holdings in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (PCT)

Fintel reports that Pure Crown has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.72MM shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Common stock (PCT). This represents 5.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 7.57MM shares and 6.10% of the company, an increase...
OHIO STATE
NASDAQ

Fmr Cuts Stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit (PLYM)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.41MM shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (PLYM). This represents 7.959% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 4.10MM shares and 11.86% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT) Declares $0.14 Dividend

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust said on February 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 17, 2023 will receive the payment on April 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share. At the current...
NASDAQ

Satterfield Thomas A Jr Increases Position in Ark Restaurants (ARKR)

Fintel reports that Satterfield Thomas A Jr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.55MM shares of Ark Restaurants Corp (ARKR). This represents 15.29% of the company. In their previous filing dated June 10, 2022 they reported 0.38MM shares and 10.74% of the company, an increase...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NASDAQ

Vanguard Group Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & (JPM)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 274.62MM shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM). This represents 9.36% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 260.06MM shares and 8.80% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ

Fmr Cuts Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings (LW)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.66MM shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW). This represents 1.153% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 7.81MM shares and 5.35% of the company, a decrease in shares of 78.77% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ

Durable Capital Partners Increases Position in Clear Secure (YOU)

Fintel reports that Durable Capital Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.48MM shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (YOU). This represents 13.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated July 12, 2021 they reported 8.57MM shares and 11.50% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ

Enviva Partners (EVA) Declares $0.90 Dividend

Enviva Partners said on February 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.90 per share ($3.62 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 will receive the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.90 per share. At the current share...
GEORGIA STATE
NASDAQ

Vanguard Group Cuts Stake in Tempur Sealy International (TPX)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.59MM shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX). This represents 9.12% of the company. In their previous filing dated March 9, 2022 they reported 19.15MM shares and 10.57% of the company, a decrease in...
NASDAQ

M3 Partners Increases Position in SWK Holdings (SWKH)

Fintel reports that M3 Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.80MM shares of SWK Holdings Corp (SWKH). This represents 6.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated July 11, 2022 they reported 0.65MM shares and 5.09% of the company, an increase in shares of 21.65% and an increase in total ownership of 1.11% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Comments / 0

Community Policy