Orlando, FL

Police: Orlando man facing 2 counts of attempted homicide after beating pregnant girlfriend, child

By Charles Frazier
 3 days ago

Orlando police charged a man with two counts of attempted homicide Monday after they said he nearly beat his pregnant girlfriend and a child to death.

Police said the woman called officers to her home just before 3:30 p.m. Monday to report an assault.

She told responding officers that her boyfriend, identified as 36-year-old John Washington Jr., repeatedly punched her in the face with a closed fist and kicked her all over her body.

According to a police report, the officers noted the victim had “severe” injuries, including multiple contusions and a right eye that was completely swollen shut.

The woman told police she was able to sneak out and call for help after Washington fell asleep, and that he was still sleeping inside the apartment.

Police noted the victim was with a young child that also had severe contusions on its face and body. She told officers Washington was responsible for those injuries as well.

According to the report, officers spent 20 minutes calling into the apartment for Washington to come out with no response or sign of movement inside. They eventually made entry and found him asleep on the victim’s bed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lQbY6_0kft2Lcx00

After the woman was admitted to a hospital, she gave investigators a more detailed account of what happened.

She said it all started around 4 a.m. when Washington arrived at her apartment. She told police he was angry because he found out she’d unknowingly been intimate with a relative of his before they started dating.

That’s when the victim said Washington spent “several minutes” punching and kicking her before he went to the next room and picked up the child.

The victim told police Washington violently threw the child against the wall. When she tried to hide the child under a bed from Washington, the victim says he grabbed the child again, lifted the child above his head and threw the child to the ground twice.

The victim told police she begged Washington to stop but he responded by kicking the child while the child was on the ground and urinating on the child.

Police say the victim was convinced Washington was going to kill her and the child, and she only felt safe enough to sneak out of the apartment after he fell asleep.

The victim also offered police a possible motive for the attack, saying Washington recently lost a child himself and hadn’t slept in several days. During his attack on the child, the victim told police Washington said “no one cared when my daughter died, so now I don’t care.”

According to his arrest report, after he was taken into custody, Washington asked to be taken to the hospital because he felt dizzy. Washington claimed he had a seizure before he fell asleep and couldn’t remember anything about what happened.

Police noted Washington had swelling and bruising around his knuckle area consistent with repeatedly punching someone.

Washington was cleared by a doctor and booked into the Orange County jail on two counts of attempted homicide and one count of battery of a child by throwing fluids. He’s being held on no bond.

The Florida Department of Children and Families is also being notified about the case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2faxQa_0kft2Lcx00


Comments / 23

saboo
3d ago

Go fight someone that will fight back these fools makes me sick to my stomach!!!

Reply(1)
20
Carl Williams
3d ago

He's a straight up coward and he knows it.

Reply
22
wendell mccullough
2d ago

look at us we really set examples all around the world... I'm really starting to loose hope f*** I had a dream no one even thinks about dreaming when you don't sleep if we as a generation spend more time working we won't have time enough to think about foolishness but that's out of the question

Reply
2
 

Orlando, FL
133K+
Followers
152K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

