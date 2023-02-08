ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports Night on 9 conversation with NASCAR driver Ty Gibbs

By Alex Walker
 3 days ago
Last year’s Xfinity series champion Ty Gibbs is set to make his Daytona 500 debut on February 19.

Gibbs will be driving the No. 54 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing this year. Channel 9 sports anchor Alex Walker caught up with the 20-year-old before his highly-anticipated Daytona 500 debut.

