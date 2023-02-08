ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

New York Post

Al Sharpton urges black lawmakers to crack down on serial criminals, assist prosecutors in cases

Civil rights activist Al Sharpton on Monday urged black lawmakers to approve new measures to rid the streets of recidivist lawbreakers and help district attorneys prosecute crime. Sharpton, who recently convened New York’s top African-American elected officials — including Mayor Eric Adams, state Attorney General Letitia James, Senate Majority Leader Andrew Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers) and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) to discuss public safety and criminal justice issues — was responding to a Siena College poll released Monday that found that 93% of New Yorkers consider crime a serious problem in the state. Last year, the preacher famously complained...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Bickering bogs down Capitol riot trial of Proud Boys leaders

The Capitol riot trial for Proud Boys leaders promised to be a historic showcase for some of the most compelling evidence of an alleged plot by far-right extremists to halt the transfer of presidential power after the 2020 election.One month into the trial, there have been plenty of fireworks, but mostly when the jury wasn’t in the courtroom.Lawyers representing the five Proud Boys charged with seditious conspiracy have repeatedly sparred with U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly during breaks in testimony. At least 10 times, those lawyers have argued in vain for him to declare a mistrial. The judge regularly...
WASHINGTON STATE
Click10.com

New White House comms director as re-election decision nears

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden is getting a new communications director at the White House as he inches closer to an expected re-election campaign. The administration tapped a veteran of the Obama-Biden years to lead the team, Ben LaBolt. He will replace Kate Bedingfield, who had said in July that she was leaving the White House but stuck around and will now go by the end of the month.
WISCONSIN STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.

Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
FLORIDA STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

Stephen King makes his position clear on police and gun reforms in wake of Tyre Nichols’ protests

Stephen King has wasted little time collecting his thoughts on the latest protests to sweep through the United States, with the famed author making his position clear. Following the murder of Tyre Nichols by five policemen in Memphis, Tennessee, there has been widespread protests yet again surrounding police brutality. Nichols was killed after he was pull over for alleged reckless driving, with the five cops leaving him with fatal injuries that he died from three days later in hospital.
MEMPHIS, TN
Washington Examiner

No, the United States is not reeling from police brutality

ABC News has a reputation as a left-wing propaganda network. It didn’t do much to shed that reputation heading into Biden’s State of the Union address. As part of the introductory montage leading into Biden’s speech, a voice-over stated that the country was suffering from police brutality.
TENNESSEE STATE
Click10.com

Tests negative, Sen. John Fetterman leaves hospital

WASHINGTON – Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. John Fetterman left a hospital in Washington after a two-day stay, his office said Friday, following a spell of lightheadedness that prompted the visit as he recovers from a stroke he suffered last year on the campaign trail. In a statement, Fetterman's office said...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Click10.com

How they compare: Trump, Biden, Pence classified documents

Classified documents keep showing up where they shouldn't be. The FBI search on Friday for additional classified documents at former Vice President Mike Pence's home in Indiana — after ot hers were found by his lawyers recently — followed the revelation of classified materials at President Joe Biden's Delaware home and former office and the seizure last year of hundreds of documents marked classified from Mar-a-Lago, the Florida residence of former President Donald Trump.
INDIANA STATE

