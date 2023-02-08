ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WTVC

Hamilton County Schools shifts to new plan focusing on student well-being

Hamilton County's School Superintendent is laying out the district's priorities for the next six years. Thursday night, Dr. Justin Robertson is walking the community through the district's new strategic plan called Opportunity 2030. The district says, what makes this plan different, is the amount of community input. It also represents...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WTVC

Rest in peace: Longtime Chattanooga broadcaster Garry Mac passes away

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Broadcaster Garry Mac, who spent years on Chattanooga's airwaves, has passed away, according to his friends and colleagues. Listeners heard Mac on several outlets in Chattanooga, including WGOW and WDXB. Right now, it's not clear what caused Mac's death. We reached out to his former on-air...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

