FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Positive News: Freedom Alliance Gives Tennessee Veteran an 'All Terrain' Wheelchair Which Gives Him More MobilityZack LoveRed Bank, TN
4-year-old Dog Reunited with Homeless Owner Gets a MAC Cares Fund Opened in Her HonorWilliamChattanooga, TN
Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in TennesseeAsh JurbergFarragut, TN
Popular Retailer is Closing Several Stores in the CountryBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
4-year-old Dog Reunites with Homeless Owner Through a Facebook PostWilliamChattanooga, TN
WTVC
Chattanooga police offer 'transparency' with release of video showing de-escalation in use
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say they're offering transparency with the release of body camera footage showing what they call proper use of de-escalation policy in an incident that could have proven to be scary for the mother and minor involved. A man who was the apparent target of...
WTVC
'Teen Mom' star arrested for order of protection violation after wife reported photos
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A star from the series "Teen Mom" was arrested in Hamilton County for violating an order of protection after his wife reported that he'd posted revealing photos of her to social media, the sheriff's office says. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says that on Thursday...
WTVC
TBI: Sequatchie County officer shoots inmate attempting to escape from Erlanger in Bledsoe
BLEDSOE COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. A Sequatchie County corrections officer shot a non-compliant inmate who escaped from the Bledsoe County Erlanger while seeking treatment Friday, the TBI says. The TBI says the inmate was transported to the hospital from the Sequatchie County Jail for medical reasons. After being treated,...
WTVC
Witness recalls watching Ooltewah driver dodge bullets near Chattanooga gas station
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man who was the apparent target of several gunshots in Chattanooga later ended up in custody and is now facing several charges, a Chattanooga Police affidavit says. A witness we spoke to recalls the moment shots rang out. "It was like the last place and...
WTVC
Mixed reaction from Chattanooga advocates on Gov. Lee's grant for crisis pregnancy centers
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — During the Tennessee State of State on Monday Governor Bill Lee proposed a $100 million grant program for nonprofits commonly known as “crisis pregnancy centers.”. "This is not a matter of politics. This is about human dignity," says Governor Bill Lee. In Chattanooga, one planned...
WTVC
'Gas-like smell' forces evacuations at Nolan Elementary in Chattanooga Friday morning
SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — Students at Nolan Elementary on Signal Mountain had an unexpected recess Friday morning, while crews investigated a reported "gas-like smell." This happened just as classes were convening for the day, at about 9 a.m. Out of an abundance of caution, the building was evacuated and...
WTVC
Parent at one Marion County School concerned about bullying, death threats
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — A concerned mother from Marion County says her daughter is facing death threats and bullying from another student at her school. And despite steps school officials say they've taken, she feels they aren't doing enough. This is not the first time a parent has come...
WTVC
Construction begins on new townhomes near proposed Chattanooga Lookouts site
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — New townhomes are being built just a few blocks away from the proposed Chattanooga Lookouts stadium at US Pipe and Wheland Foundry Site. The developer, David Tudor, says 60 townhomes will be located on St. Elmo Ave, and they will be the first housing option for the new stadium.
WTVC
Murray County man sentenced after running over father, clinic employees with van
MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. — A Murray County man has been sentenced in a case where a district attorney says he used his van to run over his father and employees at a clinic where he was refused entry. In October of 2020, 58 year old Donald Bradly Holcomb of...
WTVC
An Army veteran creates a directory to help other veterans find resources
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Veterans across the country often struggle in many ways when their military careers are over. They have the challenges all of us face .. in addition to the trauma from their service as well as challenges faced before they enlist. And this is just part of...
WTVC
Missing 14-year-old Alabama girl found safe Wednesday, sheriff's office says
A 14-year-old girl missing from DeKalb County, Alabama was found safe Wednesday, the Dekalb County Sheriff's Office says. Help us spread the word: A 14-year-old girl from DeKalb County, Alabama is missing and endangered. Ella Grace Woodall was last seen at her home in Fyffe, Alabama at 9 p.m. Tuesday...
WTVC
Hamilton County Schools shifts to new plan focusing on student well-being
Hamilton County's School Superintendent is laying out the district's priorities for the next six years. Thursday night, Dr. Justin Robertson is walking the community through the district's new strategic plan called Opportunity 2030. The district says, what makes this plan different, is the amount of community input. It also represents...
WTVC
Rest in peace: Longtime Chattanooga broadcaster Garry Mac passes away
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Broadcaster Garry Mac, who spent years on Chattanooga's airwaves, has passed away, according to his friends and colleagues. Listeners heard Mac on several outlets in Chattanooga, including WGOW and WDXB. Right now, it's not clear what caused Mac's death. We reached out to his former on-air...
WTVC
Remains believed to be missing person found in Gordon County, police say
GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — Human remains believed to be that of a missing person were found in Gordon County Monday, Calhoun police say. Calhoun police were searching for the missing person when they say they found the remains in a wooded area just off of Piedmont Street near downtown Calhoun.
WTVC
Good news, bad news: Chester Frost Boat Ramp Closes for Replacement
Area boaters and fishermen are going to have to do without Chickamauga Lake's most popular boat ramp for 6-8 weeks. The Chester Frost Park Boat Ramp is undergoing major repairs and improvements. Most area anglers say, "It's about time." In recent years it is likely that there have been tens...
WTVC
Riverbend announces 2023 festival lineup; Festival to go 'cashless' for the first time
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Friends of the Festival announced the lineup for the 40th annual Riverbend festival Friday morning. Mavis Staples, Maren Morris, and Big Boi are a part of the lineup, in a festival that will be 'cashless for the first time.' Read on for details on that. First,...
