Hanna Nicole Hernandez, age 20, of Lubbock, Texas, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 11, 2023, at the First Baptist Church in Floydada, Texas. Interment will follow at the Floydada Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Friday, February 10, 2023, at Moore-Rose Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Floydada.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO