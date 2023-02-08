Read full article on original website
Related
floydcountyrecord.com
Hanna Nicole Hernandez (Floydada)
Hanna Nicole Hernandez, age 20, of Lubbock, Texas, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 11, 2023, at the First Baptist Church in Floydada, Texas. Interment will follow at the Floydada Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Friday, February 10, 2023, at Moore-Rose Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Floydada.
floydcountyrecord.com
Whirlwinds in District Action on Friday Against Hale Center
FLOYDADA, TX – The #14-ranked Floydada Whirlwinds (29-5, 11-1) will host the Hale Center Owls (13-13, 6-6) on Friday in a district game. The Whirlwinds won over the #13 Olton Mustangs, 77-71 on Tuesday. The Owls were victorious in their last game against Lockney 57-52. The JV boys game...
floydcountyrecord.com
Whirlwinds Get Revenge Against Olton on Senior Night
FLOYDADA, TX – The #14-ranked Floydada Whirlwinds (29-5, 11-1) battled the #13-ranked Olton Mustangs (22-5, 11-1) on Tuesday for Floydada’s senior night. In the first quarter, the Whirlwinds were able to apply pressure on the Mustangs and take the lead, 16-12. It was a back-and-forth second quarter between...
floydcountyrecord.com
Lady Horns End Senior Night with Big Win over Hale Center
LOCKNEY, TX – The Lockney Lady Horns (21-11, 8-6) played host to the Hale Center Lady Owls (23-9, 9-5) for senior night as they played their final regular-season game of the season. In the first quarter, both teams’ offenses were on display, but it was the Lady Horns who...
floydcountyrecord.com
Senior Night for Lady Winds Ends in Victory Over Fillies
FLOYDADA, TX – The Floydada Lady Winds (18-11, 9-5) hosted the Olton Fillies (13-17, 9-5) on Tuesday night for a district game. Both teams got off to a slow offensive start, but the Lady Winds pulled ahead of the Fillies 9-7. In the second quarter, the Lady Winds’ defense...
Comments / 0