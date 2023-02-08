ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
anonymouseagle.com

Marquette Women’s Basketball, The NCAA Tournament Bubble, The NET, And You

On Friday morning, ESPN’s Charlie Creme updated his women’s college basketball bracketology projection. Before Marquette beat #4 Connecticut at the McGuire Center, he had the Golden Eagles as the last team in for his version of the 68 team field. Now, they’re ..... three spots up, as the best of the squads headed to the First Four.
MILWAUKEE, WI
anonymouseagle.com

HISTORY MADE: Marquette 59, #4 Connecticut 52

Powered by 19 points and nine rebounds from super senior Chloe Marotta, YOUR Marquette Golden Eagles have knocked off #4 ranked Connecticut, picking up a 59-52 victory at the McGuire Center on Wednesday night. It is Marquette’s first ever victory over the Huskies in 17 tries, it is UConn’s first loss of conference play this season, and paired with their 81-77 home loss to South Carolina on Sunday, it is Connecticut’s first set of back-to-back losses since March of 1993.
MILWAUKEE, WI
anonymouseagle.com

The 2023 Marquette Women’s Lacrosse Season Preview: Three Questions

QUESTION #1: Who’s minding the net for Marquette?. We start with the fact that there are just two goalies on the roster this season: Sophomore Brynna Nixon and freshman Ava Sprinkel. Nixon played in nine games last season, logging over 250 minutes all in relief of starting goalie Amanda Rumsey. She had a much better goals-against average than Rumsey and that was a GAA that only has only been bettered in five of the 15 seasons with 250+ minutes in MU history. That sounds awfully good.... but we can’t ignore the fact that Nixon had a worse save percentage than Rumsey. Not by much, .346 to .356, but lower is lower, and that means a higher percentage of goals going past her.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: UConn threatens to pull games from XL Center in Hartford

Proposed budget cuts could force UConn to stop hosting athletic events at the XL Center. The days of catching a Huskies game at the XL Center in downtown Hartford could be limited, and it all comes down to money. Updated: 10 hours ago. There’s a growing push in Connecticut to...
HARTFORD, CT
PhillyBite

5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Connecticut

- When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
FAIRFIELD, CT
OnlyInYourState

The Best BBQ In New England Can Be Found At This Unassuming BBQ Pit In Connecticut

There a number of foods that Connecticut is known for, chief among them seafood specialties like warm lobster rolls (yum) or local favorites like steamed cheeseburgers or New Haven-style apizza. Barbecue isn’t typically top of the list. It’s not that you can’t find barbecue restaurants in Connecticut, it’s just that the dish is much more popular in the southern United States and we’re most definitely not part of the nation’s famed “barbecue belt.” However, that doesn’t mean you can’t get great BBQ in Connecticut that’s just as good as what you’d have in Texas or the Carolinas! One of our favorite places to pick up delicious smoked meats is Taino Smokehouse.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Hartford man convicted of 2021 fatal stabbing: DCJ

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man was convicted of a fatal stabbing in 2021 on Tuesday, according to the Connecticut Division of Justice. Garry Ramsey, 58, of Hartford was found guilty of murdering 68-year-old Robert Callahan of West Hartford on June 5 in 2021 by a Hartford jury, according to an announcement from Hartford […]
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Hartford man convicted of 2021 Manchester murder

MANCHESTER, Conn. — A Hartford man was convicted Tuesday of the June 2021 murder of a man in Manchester. Garry Ramsey, 58, of Hartford, was found guilty by a jury Tuesday of the murder on June 5, 2021 of Robert Callahan, 68. Prosecutors said Ramsey went to a Manchester...
MANCHESTER, CT
rtands.com

Amtrak Completes Design for Connecticut River Bridge Replacement Project

Amtrak shared updates on its Connecticut River Bridge Replacement Project on Feb. 10 as part of a broader effort to reduce the agency’s backlog of State-of-Good-Repair work and expand rail service across the network. The existing two-track Connecticut River Bridge, which is 115 years old and owned by Amtrak,...
OLD LYME, CT
Eyewitness News

Assistant principal assaulted by student at school in Manchester

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – An assistant principal was assaulted by a student at a Manchester school Friday morning, according to officials. The incident happened at Bennet Academy. School officials said an assistant principal fell after a student pushed them from behind. The staff member was taken to the hospital...
MANCHESTER, CT
UC Daily Campus

New brunch restaurant opens in Willington

A new addition to Willington, Connecticut, the family-owned Flat Pennies Kitchen is open weekdays and weekends for breakfast and lunch. “We’re family-run, family-oriented, but [we] welcome everybody here,” said Laura Pineo, the owner of Flat Pennies Kitchen. “…So far [business has been] really fortunate, we’re grateful to the folks coming out.”
WILLINGTON, CT
OnlyInYourState

There’s A Historic Bed And Breakfast In Connecticut You’ll Absolutely Love

There’s no shortage of wonderful places to stay in Connecticut. Whether you’re looking for sprawling resorts, adorable beachfront cottages, unique vacation rentals, luxury glampgrounds, or even haunted hotels, we truly have it all in the Nutmeg State. One of our favorite overnight accommodations here is the historic Stonecroft Country Inn in Ledyard. This place has all the vintage charm you’d expect from a property built in 1807 that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, but it’s also got the modern comforts and amenities of an upscale hotel.
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy