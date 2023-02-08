Read full article on original website
Walmart is Closing Another Location in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMilwaukee, WI
City official calls Milwaukee Walmart closing 'infuriating'JM McBrideMilwaukee, WI
Say Goodbye to Walmart's Convenient Pickup-Only Stores: Closures To Affect Pickup and Delivery Services NationwideMinha D.Chicago, IL
Walmart Warned That Upcoming Store Closing Will Cause a U.S. Government-Defined “Food Desert”Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Massive retail superstore closing in WisconsinKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
anonymouseagle.com
Marquette Women’s Basketball, The NCAA Tournament Bubble, The NET, And You
On Friday morning, ESPN’s Charlie Creme updated his women’s college basketball bracketology projection. Before Marquette beat #4 Connecticut at the McGuire Center, he had the Golden Eagles as the last team in for his version of the 68 team field. Now, they’re ..... three spots up, as the best of the squads headed to the First Four.
anonymouseagle.com
HISTORY MADE: Marquette 59, #4 Connecticut 52
Powered by 19 points and nine rebounds from super senior Chloe Marotta, YOUR Marquette Golden Eagles have knocked off #4 ranked Connecticut, picking up a 59-52 victory at the McGuire Center on Wednesday night. It is Marquette’s first ever victory over the Huskies in 17 tries, it is UConn’s first loss of conference play this season, and paired with their 81-77 home loss to South Carolina on Sunday, it is Connecticut’s first set of back-to-back losses since March of 1993.
anonymouseagle.com
The 2023 Marquette Women’s Lacrosse Season Preview: Three Questions
QUESTION #1: Who’s minding the net for Marquette?. We start with the fact that there are just two goalies on the roster this season: Sophomore Brynna Nixon and freshman Ava Sprinkel. Nixon played in nine games last season, logging over 250 minutes all in relief of starting goalie Amanda Rumsey. She had a much better goals-against average than Rumsey and that was a GAA that only has only been bettered in five of the 15 seasons with 250+ minutes in MU history. That sounds awfully good.... but we can’t ignore the fact that Nixon had a worse save percentage than Rumsey. Not by much, .346 to .356, but lower is lower, and that means a higher percentage of goals going past her.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: UConn threatens to pull games from XL Center in Hartford
Proposed budget cuts could force UConn to stop hosting athletic events at the XL Center. The days of catching a Huskies game at the XL Center in downtown Hartford could be limited, and it all comes down to money. Updated: 10 hours ago. There’s a growing push in Connecticut to...
Professional Bowlers Association unveils new type of tournament in Wisconsin
Wisconsinites and sports go hand in hand. But there is one that frames itself above the rest. This summer, bowling is giving everyone a chance to strike it big.
ctexaminer.com
Reacting to Lamont Budget, UConn Prez Hints at Sports Team Pullout From XL Center
State Rep. Matt Ritter, D-Hartford, said Thursday morning that despite suggestions by UConn President Radenka Maric that UConn sports teams may pull out of the XL Center in response to the Governor’s budget, the teams would continue to play in Hartford. “We all, me included, make mistakes sometimes,” said...
This Restaurant Serves Connecticut's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza in every US state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
Meaningful Numbers Lead To $100K Powerball Prize For CT Resident
A New Haven County resident used some meaningful numbers to turn his dream of winning the lottery to a reality. Michael Chesson, of Meriden, played the Connecticut Lottery's Powerball game with numbers that were a combination of the years when his parents were born and his house number. W…
PhillyBite
5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Connecticut
- When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
Wendy’s manager in Plainfield accused of using racial slurs, refusing to serve high school basketball team
A Wendy's manager in Plainfield was arrested for allegedly using racial slurs toward members of the Woodstock Academy basketball team.
OnlyInYourState
The Best BBQ In New England Can Be Found At This Unassuming BBQ Pit In Connecticut
There a number of foods that Connecticut is known for, chief among them seafood specialties like warm lobster rolls (yum) or local favorites like steamed cheeseburgers or New Haven-style apizza. Barbecue isn’t typically top of the list. It’s not that you can’t find barbecue restaurants in Connecticut, it’s just that the dish is much more popular in the southern United States and we’re most definitely not part of the nation’s famed “barbecue belt.” However, that doesn’t mean you can’t get great BBQ in Connecticut that’s just as good as what you’d have in Texas or the Carolinas! One of our favorite places to pick up delicious smoked meats is Taino Smokehouse.
Massive retail superstore closing in Wisconsin
A massive retail and grocery superstore recently announced that it would be closing at least one of its store locations in Wisconsin next month, according to local sources. Read on to learn more.
Conn. College students call for president’s resignation following fundraiser controversy
Students at Connecticut College in New London are calling for the resignation of the school's president. This comes after the school's dean of equity and inclusion resigned.
Hartford man convicted of 2021 fatal stabbing: DCJ
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man was convicted of a fatal stabbing in 2021 on Tuesday, according to the Connecticut Division of Justice. Garry Ramsey, 58, of Hartford was found guilty of murdering 68-year-old Robert Callahan of West Hartford on June 5 in 2021 by a Hartford jury, according to an announcement from Hartford […]
Hartford man convicted of 2021 Manchester murder
MANCHESTER, Conn. — A Hartford man was convicted Tuesday of the June 2021 murder of a man in Manchester. Garry Ramsey, 58, of Hartford, was found guilty by a jury Tuesday of the murder on June 5, 2021 of Robert Callahan, 68. Prosecutors said Ramsey went to a Manchester...
'Serious' wrong-way crash closes I-84 in Southington: Troopers
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — Both sides of Interstate 84 in Southington were closed for several hours overnight Saturday after a "serious" wrong-way car crash. Connecticut state police responded to the westbound side of I-84 near Exit 30 just before 3 a.m. Saturday. A BMW X3 traveling in the center lane...
rtands.com
Amtrak Completes Design for Connecticut River Bridge Replacement Project
Amtrak shared updates on its Connecticut River Bridge Replacement Project on Feb. 10 as part of a broader effort to reduce the agency’s backlog of State-of-Good-Repair work and expand rail service across the network. The existing two-track Connecticut River Bridge, which is 115 years old and owned by Amtrak,...
Eyewitness News
Assistant principal assaulted by student at school in Manchester
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – An assistant principal was assaulted by a student at a Manchester school Friday morning, according to officials. The incident happened at Bennet Academy. School officials said an assistant principal fell after a student pushed them from behind. The staff member was taken to the hospital...
UC Daily Campus
New brunch restaurant opens in Willington
A new addition to Willington, Connecticut, the family-owned Flat Pennies Kitchen is open weekdays and weekends for breakfast and lunch. “We’re family-run, family-oriented, but [we] welcome everybody here,” said Laura Pineo, the owner of Flat Pennies Kitchen. “…So far [business has been] really fortunate, we’re grateful to the folks coming out.”
OnlyInYourState
There’s A Historic Bed And Breakfast In Connecticut You’ll Absolutely Love
There’s no shortage of wonderful places to stay in Connecticut. Whether you’re looking for sprawling resorts, adorable beachfront cottages, unique vacation rentals, luxury glampgrounds, or even haunted hotels, we truly have it all in the Nutmeg State. One of our favorite overnight accommodations here is the historic Stonecroft Country Inn in Ledyard. This place has all the vintage charm you’d expect from a property built in 1807 that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, but it’s also got the modern comforts and amenities of an upscale hotel.
