Des Moines, IA

Comments / 1

Adam Miller
3d ago

Even with that idiotic bowl-cut? Prosecutors are so sly. "Let's just forget about the murder, he was shot to death, but we are willing to say that neither of you did it." "If you accept charges for blah blah blah blabbity blah." So essentially, no one shot him. He was not shot, and if he was, these two didn't do it. What a crock.

KCCI.com

Police: Des Moines man secretly recorded his ex-wife for over a year

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man faces dozens of charges after admitting to secretly recording his ex-wife inside her home for more than a year. Police say Mathew Greiner used his child's keys to gain access to the victim's home in October 2021 and hid cameras behind the air vents in her bedroom and bathroom.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Missing Des Moines man found dead

DES MOINES, Iowa — A missing Des Moines man has been found dead in Marion County. Authorities say the body of 76-year-old Alan Conley was found in a bean field in a rural area. Conley was reported missing by Des Moines police on Monday and had known medical conditions.
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Funeral held for teens shot at Des Moines nonprofit

CLIVE, Iowa (KCCI) - Family and friends said their final goodbyes on Thursday as two teens shot at a Des Moines nonprofit were laid to rest. Rashard Carr, 16, and Gionni Dameron, 18, were killed in the shooting that happened at Starts Right Here on Jan. 23. The founder of...
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Ex-cop gets probation for burglary, witness tampering

A former police officer accused of repeatedly harassing and threatening a Des Moines-area woman — including while he was jailed and she was a witness against him — avoided prison for a second time under a recent plea agreement. Walter Pacheco, 28, of Pleasant Hill, was accused of a litany of crimes against the woman […] The post Ex-cop gets probation for burglary, witness tampering appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
PLEASANT HILL, IA
waupacanow.com

Robbery suspect arrested

The suspect in the Feb. 8 armed robbery in Clintonville was arrested Thursday in Iowa. Clintonville Police Chief Craig Freitag said in a press release that Polk County sheriff’s deputies arrested a 16-year-old Marion boy shortly before 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. Charges of armed robbery and theft will...
CLINTONVILLE, WI
ottumwaradio.com

Oskaloosa Police Investigating Possible Overdose Death

The Oskaloosa Police Department says it is looking into the death of a woman who may have suffered an overdose. Authorities say the initial investigation shows a 22-year-old female was in a house on the 100 block of 13th Avenue East when she lost consciousness. The victim was transported to the hospital late Tuesday night in a private vehicle by an acquaintance and was later pronounced dead. The identity of the deceased was not disclosed.
OSKALOOSA, IA
KCCI.com

Waukee police make arrest in connection to Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh robbery

WAUKEE, Iowa — Waukee police have made an arrest in connection with anincident at the Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh store on East Hickman Road. On Wednesday, a suspect entered the store with his hand in his pocket, approached the clerk and asked for money. No weapon was visible, police say.
WAUKEE, IA
KCCI.com

Suspect in deadly Starts Right Here waives right to appear in court

DES MOINES, Iowa — One of the suspects involved in the deadly Starts Right Here shooting waived his right to appear in court Tuesday morning. Bravon Tukes faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder. Documents show that Tukes drove the getaway car for Preston Walls after that deadly shooting on...
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Man dies of gunshot early Wednesday at Adel crossroads

ADEL, Iowa — A distressed man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound early Wednesday at a busy intersection here. An officer of the Adel Police Department heard several gunshots about 2:30 a.m. while on patrol in the area of 11th and Greene streets. At about the same time a...
ADEL, IA
KCCI.com

Police: Woman jumped from balcony to avoid arrest

AMES, Iowa — A woman accused of evading officers by jumping off a balcony is now in jail. The Ames Police Department said 40-year-old Karla Wallace, of Waukesha, Wisconsin, has been arrested. She faces eight charges, including intimidation with a dangerous weapon. According to the criminal complaint, on Sunday...
AMES, IA
kmaland.com

Creston man booked for criminal mischief, harassment

(Creston) -- A Creston man was booked on multiple charges Wednesday morning. The Creston Police Department says 18-year-old Nathan Lee Novotny was arrested at 1016 Crest Drive just before 10:10 a.m. Authorities say Novotny was charged with 5th degree criminal mischief, 1st degree harassment, and 3rd degree harassment. Novotny was...
CRESTON, IA
kniakrls.com

Body found in bean field near Beech

At approximately 8:42 am this morning the Marion County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an abandoned vehicle out in a bean field on a property southeast of Beech, Iowa in rural Marion County. Sheriff Sandholdt and a deputy arrived on scene and located the body of an adult...
MARION COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Marion County Sheriff’s Report 2/10/23

IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 30 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: TWELVE PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, FOUR ACCIDENTS, THREE RECKLESS DRIVER CALLS, TWO SUSPICIOUS PERSONS, ONE INCOMPLETE 911, ONE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, ONE DOMESTIC, ONE DISPUTE, ONE MOTORIST ASSIST, ONE PARKING COMPLAINT, MET WITH ONE SUBJECT, AND TWO OTHER CALLS.
MARION COUNTY, IA
theperrynews.com

Perry man faces raft of charges after allegedly assaulting woman

A Perry man was arrested Saturday after allegedly seriously injuring a Perry woman and scaring her four children. Jeffrey Wayne Hobbs, 35, of 2801 First Ave., Perry, was charged with willful injury causing serious injury, domestic abuse assault-impeding blood/air flow, first-degree harassment, four counts of child endangerment, false imprisonment and obstruction of emergency communications.
PERRY, IA

