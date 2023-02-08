Read full article on original website
Adam Miller
Even with that idiotic bowl-cut? Prosecutors are so sly. "Let's just forget about the murder, he was shot to death, but we are willing to say that neither of you did it." "If you accept charges for blah blah blah blabbity blah." So essentially, no one shot him. He was not shot, and if he was, these two didn't do it. What a crock.
Major national store chain closing another Iowa locationKristen WaltersDes Moines, IA
KCCI.com
Des Moines man charged with vehicular homicide sentenced to probation
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man charged in a deadly crash will avoid prison time. Last March, Windsor Heights police charged Cameron Slothobuer with vehicular homicide. Police say he was speeding when he hit another car, killing the driver. Earlier this week, he was sentenced to two...
KCCI.com
Police: Des Moines man secretly recorded his ex-wife for over a year
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man faces dozens of charges after admitting to secretly recording his ex-wife inside her home for more than a year. Police say Mathew Greiner used his child's keys to gain access to the victim's home in October 2021 and hid cameras behind the air vents in her bedroom and bathroom.
KCCI.com
Missing Des Moines man found dead
DES MOINES, Iowa — A missing Des Moines man has been found dead in Marion County. Authorities say the body of 76-year-old Alan Conley was found in a bean field in a rural area. Conley was reported missing by Des Moines police on Monday and had known medical conditions.
KCRG.com
Funeral held for teens shot at Des Moines nonprofit
CLIVE, Iowa (KCCI) - Family and friends said their final goodbyes on Thursday as two teens shot at a Des Moines nonprofit were laid to rest. Rashard Carr, 16, and Gionni Dameron, 18, were killed in the shooting that happened at Starts Right Here on Jan. 23. The founder of...
Ex-cop gets probation for burglary, witness tampering
A former police officer accused of repeatedly harassing and threatening a Des Moines-area woman — including while he was jailed and she was a witness against him — avoided prison for a second time under a recent plea agreement. Walter Pacheco, 28, of Pleasant Hill, was accused of a litany of crimes against the woman […] The post Ex-cop gets probation for burglary, witness tampering appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
waupacanow.com
Robbery suspect arrested
The suspect in the Feb. 8 armed robbery in Clintonville was arrested Thursday in Iowa. Clintonville Police Chief Craig Freitag said in a press release that Polk County sheriff’s deputies arrested a 16-year-old Marion boy shortly before 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. Charges of armed robbery and theft will...
ottumwaradio.com
Oskaloosa Police Investigating Possible Overdose Death
The Oskaloosa Police Department says it is looking into the death of a woman who may have suffered an overdose. Authorities say the initial investigation shows a 22-year-old female was in a house on the 100 block of 13th Avenue East when she lost consciousness. The victim was transported to the hospital late Tuesday night in a private vehicle by an acquaintance and was later pronounced dead. The identity of the deceased was not disclosed.
KCCI.com
Waukee police make arrest in connection to Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh robbery
WAUKEE, Iowa — Waukee police have made an arrest in connection with anincident at the Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh store on East Hickman Road. On Wednesday, a suspect entered the store with his hand in his pocket, approached the clerk and asked for money. No weapon was visible, police say.
30-year cold case: Iowa college student’s body found in MO
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — It’s been 30 years since the body of Tammy J. Zywicki, an Iowa college student, was discovered on the side of a rural section of Interstate 44 in Southwest Missouri. To this date, the kidnapping and murder of Zywicki, remains unsolved. But today (2/10) the Sheriff of Lawrence County spoke about […]
KCCI.com
Suspect in deadly Starts Right Here waives right to appear in court
DES MOINES, Iowa — One of the suspects involved in the deadly Starts Right Here shooting waived his right to appear in court Tuesday morning. Bravon Tukes faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder. Documents show that Tukes drove the getaway car for Preston Walls after that deadly shooting on...
theperrynews.com
Man dies of gunshot early Wednesday at Adel crossroads
ADEL, Iowa — A distressed man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound early Wednesday at a busy intersection here. An officer of the Adel Police Department heard several gunshots about 2:30 a.m. while on patrol in the area of 11th and Greene streets. At about the same time a...
KCCI.com
Police: Woman jumped from balcony to avoid arrest
AMES, Iowa — A woman accused of evading officers by jumping off a balcony is now in jail. The Ames Police Department said 40-year-old Karla Wallace, of Waukesha, Wisconsin, has been arrested. She faces eight charges, including intimidation with a dangerous weapon. According to the criminal complaint, on Sunday...
kmaland.com
Creston man booked for criminal mischief, harassment
(Creston) -- A Creston man was booked on multiple charges Wednesday morning. The Creston Police Department says 18-year-old Nathan Lee Novotny was arrested at 1016 Crest Drive just before 10:10 a.m. Authorities say Novotny was charged with 5th degree criminal mischief, 1st degree harassment, and 3rd degree harassment. Novotny was...
kniakrls.com
Body found in bean field near Beech
At approximately 8:42 am this morning the Marion County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an abandoned vehicle out in a bean field on a property southeast of Beech, Iowa in rural Marion County. Sheriff Sandholdt and a deputy arrived on scene and located the body of an adult...
KCJJ
Des Moines man charged with third OWI after nearly hitting squad car
A Des Moines man was arrested for his third OWI after allegedly nearly hitting an Iowa City Police squad car over the weekend. Police say 42-year-old Terrell Roundtree ran a red light and almost hit the police vehicle. He then was observed swerving in his lane and speeding. Upon contact,...
kniakrls.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 2/10/23
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 30 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: TWELVE PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, FOUR ACCIDENTS, THREE RECKLESS DRIVER CALLS, TWO SUSPICIOUS PERSONS, ONE INCOMPLETE 911, ONE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, ONE DOMESTIC, ONE DISPUTE, ONE MOTORIST ASSIST, ONE PARKING COMPLAINT, MET WITH ONE SUBJECT, AND TWO OTHER CALLS.
Adel parents, students speak up about bullying following death investigation
ADEL, Iowa — A young person took his own life this week, and many parents are concerned that the tragedy is the result of on-going bullying that has forced some students out of the district. Currently, Adel Police are releasing limited information about the shooting as the death is still part of an on-going investigation. […]
KCCI.com
Iowa man charged with attempted murder after bullet found in victim's head
GREENE COUNTY, Iowa — A Grand Junction man is charged with attempted murder after a victim suffered a gunshot wound, according to the Greene County Sheriff's Office. First responders were called to a residence in Grand Junction on Saturday for a report of a person who fell and hit their head against a door.
KCCI.com
Des Moines police investigating after shots fired from McDonald’s parking lot
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are trying to locate a gunman who opened fire on a car from a McDonald's parking lot. Investigators say the man was parked at the McDonald's on East 14th Street near the State Capitol building when he got out of his vehicle and shot at a car driving on Des Moines Street.
theperrynews.com
Perry man faces raft of charges after allegedly assaulting woman
A Perry man was arrested Saturday after allegedly seriously injuring a Perry woman and scaring her four children. Jeffrey Wayne Hobbs, 35, of 2801 First Ave., Perry, was charged with willful injury causing serious injury, domestic abuse assault-impeding blood/air flow, first-degree harassment, four counts of child endangerment, false imprisonment and obstruction of emergency communications.
