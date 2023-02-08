Transition game: Former Gonzaga great Przemek Karnowski shifts from player to coach after reuniting with Tommy Lloyd at Arizona

When the men’s basketball teams from Eastern Washington and Idaho last met, each was beginning a stretch of four games in eight days. Eastern beat Idaho 95-74 and won the next three games over that span – part of the Eagles’ 14 -game winning streak, the longest active one in Division I – and the Vandals won two of their next three in what was one of their best stretches of the season.

CHENEY, WA ・ 18 HOURS AGO