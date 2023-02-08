ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Transition game: Former Gonzaga great Przemek Karnowski shifts from player to coach after reuniting with Tommy Lloyd at Arizona

By Jim Meehan The Spokesman-Review
 3 days ago
Eastern Washington continues 'amazing' winning streak at rival Idaho

When the men’s basketball teams from Eastern Washington and Idaho last met, each was beginning a stretch of four games in eight days. Eastern beat Idaho 95-74 and won the next three games over that span – part of the Eagles’ 14 -game winning streak, the longest active one in Division I – and the Vandals won two of their next three in what was one of their best stretches of the season.
CHENEY, WA
Coeur d'Alene man convicted of assault, injury to child

COUER D'ALENE, Idaho - A Coeur d'Alene man faces up to life in prison for a series of crimes, including assault and injury to a child, according to the Kootenai County Prosecutor's Office. Keenon L. Keyes, 36, has two prior felony convictions on his record, meaning he will be sentenced...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Kaiser Permanente customers in Colfax frustrated over pharmacy policy change

COLFAX, Wash. - Some Kaiser Permanente health insurance patients say a new rule that took effect this year is limiting where they can get their prescriptions filled. They say they can take their prescriptions to their local pharmacy, but after the second refill patients are required to take their prescriptions to a Kaiser pharmacy or get them filled through Kaiser's mail-in pharmacy system.
COLFAX, WA
Eastern State Hospital patient found, charged with 3rd-degree escape

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - The civil commitment patient who walked away from Eastern State Hospital Tuesday evening was located by Airway Heights Police Department on Thursday. According to Spokane County Sheriff's Office, police made contact with the man and took him into custody. He was booked into Spokane County jail for a Washington State Department of Corrections hold. He faces a misdemeanor charge of third-degree escape.
MEDICAL LAKE, WA
17-year-old killed in Perry District drive-by, vehicle potentially recovered

SPOKANE, Wash. - The suspect vehicle involved in the drive-by shooting Wednesday night in Perry District has potentially been recovered, thanks to a tip from an observant citizen, according to Spokane Police Department (SPD). In a brief update on Thursday afternoon, SPD Corporal Nick Briggs also stated the victim who...
SPOKANE, WA
Suspect eludes deputies in Athol, investigators attempt to identify witness

ATHOL, Idaho - Investigators at Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) are requesting help identifying a woman who may have information regarding an incident in Athol on Monday. The details of the information were not shared, however KCSO did state it involved a suspect eluding deputies. The woman appears to be...
ATHOL, ID
Man found dead inside house after shooting on 2nd and Havana

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A man found dead on 2nd Avenue and Havana Street Wednesday night was shot inside a home, according to new information shared by Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO). On Feb. 8 at around 8:40 p.m., deputies responded to the scene after a caller reported a shooting,...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA

