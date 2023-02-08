ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
Turnto10.com

Legal pot: What's actually legal and what's not

It's now legal to light up recreational marijuana in Rhode Island. But the grass isn't so green when you get scammed trying to purchase weed. “They think they're buying a legitimate product and they either never get the product or they get a product that tastes like metal, they end up spitting it out, and it can be harmful to your health,” warns Paula Fleming, chief marketing officer for the Better Business Bureau.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Kendra M.

Tipping: Is it out of control? Everyone expects gratuity now.

In recent years, the American tipping culture has been on the rise. While some people are happy to tip, others are starting to express their frustrations with the prevalence of tipping in certain settings. From drive-thrus to coffee shops, many Americans are asking why they should be expected to leave a gratuity when they’ve only purchased a muffin or cup of coffee.
NEWS CENTER Maine

Changes for SNAP recipients coming March 1, 2023

MAINE, USA — There's a looming deadline you should know about if you receive help from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP. As of March 1, 2023, Emergency Maximum Assistance benefits for SNAP will end entirely, and monthly payment amounts will return to normal. That means Americans will be losing out on an average of $82 per month of extra money they had been receiving over the course of the pandemic.
MAINE STATE
The US Sun

I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’

A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Detroit

Here are the states Americans are moving to — and why

The pandemic sparked a restlessness in American life, with many families opting to move in search of more space or a lower cost of living. That trend continued in 2022, with hundreds of thousands of people uprooting their lives and moving to new states. But some regions are benefitting from an influx of new residents — a trend that can help those areas grow their economies and expand their tax bases — while others are witnessing a net loss of residents. About 25 U.S. states saw more people move within their boundaries last year, while about 25 states lost residents or...
TEXAS STATE
The Longmont Leader

SNAP maximum allotments to end in March

Most Boulder County residents who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits will soon see a reduction in their monthly food assistance amounts. The U.S. Congress will be rolling back maximum allotments from the pandemic, reducing benefits by an average of $90 per month for each person enrolled in the program.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
NBC News

The end of a pandemic-era boost to SNAP benefits is compounding the burden low-income households already face

A pandemic-era boost to the funds low-income households receive to buy groceries is ending, setting the stage for a potential rise in food insecurity. For nearly three years, an emergency allotment has provided households that participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, with at least $95 extra per month to spend on food.
GEORGIA STATE
WGME

What to do if your Maine electric bill suddenly spikes

Robert Oates thought he was getting a good deal through an electricity supplier recommended by his neighbors three years ago. Things went south last fall when his electric bill spiked suddenly, doubling in the last six months of the year. The 79-year-old from Rockwood near Moosehead Lake used a competitive energy provider, SmartEnergy, and readily admits he didn’t read the fine print in the contract about when the low introductory rate would end and the variable rate would begin.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy