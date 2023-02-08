Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
Legal pot: What's actually legal and what's not
It's now legal to light up recreational marijuana in Rhode Island. But the grass isn't so green when you get scammed trying to purchase weed. “They think they're buying a legitimate product and they either never get the product or they get a product that tastes like metal, they end up spitting it out, and it can be harmful to your health,” warns Paula Fleming, chief marketing officer for the Better Business Bureau.
84-Year-Old Walmart Greeter Reportedly “Abruptly” Fired While Wife is in the Midst of Cancer Treatments
The beloved Thane Telford’s plight has inspired a GoFundMe campaign. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KUTV.com, Walmart.com, and GoFundMe.com.
Five Walmart Locations Announced This Week as Permanently Closing, and More Reportedly May Follow.
A recent spate of non-performance-related issues may force further closures than had been previously reported. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Walmart.com, CNBC.com, and The-Sun.com.
Tipping: Is it out of control? Everyone expects gratuity now.
In recent years, the American tipping culture has been on the rise. While some people are happy to tip, others are starting to express their frustrations with the prevalence of tipping in certain settings. From drive-thrus to coffee shops, many Americans are asking why they should be expected to leave a gratuity when they’ve only purchased a muffin or cup of coffee.
Changes for SNAP recipients coming March 1, 2023
MAINE, USA — There's a looming deadline you should know about if you receive help from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP. As of March 1, 2023, Emergency Maximum Assistance benefits for SNAP will end entirely, and monthly payment amounts will return to normal. That means Americans will be losing out on an average of $82 per month of extra money they had been receiving over the course of the pandemic.
SNAP benefits: What is the highest income for the month of February?
Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits, formerly known as food stamps, must meet certain requirements. You must satisfy certain eligibility standards, including a minimum income level. The program imposes monthly constraints on both gross and net income, broken down by household size. SNAP Benefits 2023. To achieve net monthly income...
These 28 States Will Extend Emergency Food Benefit Payments Through February
Some parts of the U.S. are still paying extra SNAP money this month.
CBC News
899 people received care from fake nurse at B.C. Women's Hospital, health authority says
Imposter Brigitte Cleroux was involved in the treatment of 899 patients during her year posing as a perioperative nurse at B.C. Women's Hospital, newly filed court documents reveal. Before now, the public has remained in the dark about exactly how many people were affected by the 51-year-old's alleged fraud at...
I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’
A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
House kills bill to provide free breakfast, lunch in public schools
House Republicans killed a bill that would require each Virginia public elementary and secondary school board to provide free breakfast and lunch to students in a 5-3 party-line vote. The bill, HB 1967, introduced by Del. Michael Mullin, D-Newport News, was reviewed during the Pre-K-12 Education Subcommittee meeting Tuesday. The...
Drug addicts use food stamp benefits to purchase bottled water to empty out recycle bottles for cash
Drug addicts in Portland, Oregon have devised a scheme where they use food stamp benefits to buy cases of bottled water which they empty out to obtain a 10c bottle deposit refund to buy drugs with.
Extra SNAP benefits set to expire for millions across 32 states, including New York and New Jersey
Residents of 32 states who rely on federal assistance to buy food are about to see their benefits shrink at the end of the month.
What is P-EBT and who qualifies for it?
For the 2022-2023 school year, some schools and children may be eligible to receive P-EBT benefits when COVID-19 disrupts normal classes.
‘Big change coming’: COVID-era SNAP benefits expiring
Americans reliant on SNAP benefits will soon see a cut in their monthly payments as the extra money added during the pandemic will soon expire.
Federal emergency SNAP benefits will end by March
A federal program to help SNAP recipients during the COVID-19 pandemic is coming to an end in February.
A woman is ordered to repay $2,000 after her employer used software to track her time
The remote employee had charged her company for 50 hours that were not associated with her job, a Canadian court found. The company used time-tracking software installed on her laptop.
Here are the states Americans are moving to — and why
The pandemic sparked a restlessness in American life, with many families opting to move in search of more space or a lower cost of living. That trend continued in 2022, with hundreds of thousands of people uprooting their lives and moving to new states. But some regions are benefitting from an influx of new residents — a trend that can help those areas grow their economies and expand their tax bases — while others are witnessing a net loss of residents. About 25 U.S. states saw more people move within their boundaries last year, while about 25 states lost residents or...
SNAP maximum allotments to end in March
Most Boulder County residents who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits will soon see a reduction in their monthly food assistance amounts. The U.S. Congress will be rolling back maximum allotments from the pandemic, reducing benefits by an average of $90 per month for each person enrolled in the program.
The end of a pandemic-era boost to SNAP benefits is compounding the burden low-income households already face
A pandemic-era boost to the funds low-income households receive to buy groceries is ending, setting the stage for a potential rise in food insecurity. For nearly three years, an emergency allotment has provided households that participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, with at least $95 extra per month to spend on food.
WGME
What to do if your Maine electric bill suddenly spikes
Robert Oates thought he was getting a good deal through an electricity supplier recommended by his neighbors three years ago. Things went south last fall when his electric bill spiked suddenly, doubling in the last six months of the year. The 79-year-old from Rockwood near Moosehead Lake used a competitive energy provider, SmartEnergy, and readily admits he didn’t read the fine print in the contract about when the low introductory rate would end and the variable rate would begin.
