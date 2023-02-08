Read full article on original website
Staking No More: Kraken Hit With $30 Million Penalty by SEC, Halts Crypto Staking for US Accounts
Following industry rumblings anticipating the move, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has taken action against crypto exchange Kraken in regard to their staking service. Kraken has settled the charges by the SEC without admitting or denying the allegations and paying a $30 million penalty. Kraken has agreed to halt any crypto-staking services.
Robinhood Cancels Ziglu Acquisition as it Reduces Expenses
Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) revealed it has canceled the acquisition of Ziglu, a UK Fintech that opened the door to a new market. Ziglu holds an e-money license and is regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority. Ziglu provides crypto trading in the UK as well as other features such as cash accounts.
Investment Platform RoboCash Announces Changes in Interest Rates
Investment platform Robocash has announced that new rates “will apply to loans from 91 days to 3 years.”. As most businesses of Robocash Group have currently achieved self-sustaining state, they are reportedly “reducing interest rates on several loan terms and do not plan to increase the volume of the placed loans in the near future.”
GHO: Aave based Stablecoin Pegged 1 to 1 to US Dollar Announced
Aave, a web3 protocol company, has announced a new dollar-based stablecoin “GHO” (pronounced Go), on Ethereum’s Goerli Testnet. Pegged one to one to the US dollar, the digital asset is said to be overcollaterizled. According to the company, the Aave DAO will manage the supply of GHO,...
FNZ to Acquire ifsam, the Luxembourg-based B2B Fund Platform
FNZ, the global wealth management platform, has agreed to acquire International Fund Services & Asset Management SA (ifsam), a Luxembourg-based B2B fund platform. The acquisition, which is “subject to regulatory approval, will strengthen FNZ’s global client proposition for both asset managers and distributors, adding advanced product, research, data and service solutions to its existing end-to-end wealth management platform.”
Republic Asia Revealed as Securities Crowdfunding Platform’s Global Expansion Continues
Republic, a US-based online capital formation platform, now operating in Europe, has launched the website for Republic Asia. Last year, Republic closed on its acquisition of Seedrs – a large UK-based platform that has also been operating on the European continent. In March of 2022, Republic announced a majority...
Vaultavo Introduces Biometric Smart Card Based Crypto Custody Solution
Vaultavo Inc. has developed a patent-pending crypto custody solution “to address the security requirements of the institutional market and its clients.”. The Vaultavo Custody Solution “combines the world’s first biometric digital asset custody smart card with state-of-the-art proprietary vaults and secure SaaS digital platform and access portals, to create a solution that reinvents custody as we know it today.”
Fintech Affirm Reduces Size of Professional Team by 19%, Shares Sink
Max Levchin, Founder and CEO at Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), has shared an update with their employees and that he also wants to share the message publicly. In a move to reduce costs in a flagging market, Affirm will be slashing its workforce. Affirm reported earnings yesterday, which missed on both...
Follow to Build Social Investment Platform to Automate Copying of Trades for US Equities
Follow, the “first” community-centric investment platform joining selected finance-focused influencers called ‘Leaders’ and individual investors launches with $9M in funding. As the “first” platform to automate copying of trades of US equities to US clients using a feature called SuperFollow at its RIA affiliate, Follow’s RIA...
Bitso Releases “Guiding Principles” for Self-Regulation, Promotion of Standard Best-Practices for LatAm Crypto Sector
Bitso, the cryptocurrency-powered financial services company in Latin America, has released the regulatory principles that “guide its operations and its strategic decisions in adherence with the highest industry standards.”. At a time when the crypto industry is facing unparalleled doubt and scrutiny due to both the crypto winter and...
Carbonplace Announces New CEO, Secures $45 Million in Funding
Carbon credit transaction network Carbonplace has raised $45 million in “a strategic round of investment and formed its own entity.” Carbonplace, which “connects buyers and sellers of carbon credits through their banks, secured the seed funding from the financial institutions which founded the fintech: BBVA, BNP Paribas, CIBC, Itaú Unibanco, National Australia Bank, NatWest, Standard Chartered, SMBC and UBS.”
Digital Private Equity Investment Platform Moonfare Finalizes Series C Extension
Moonfare, the global digital private equity investment platform, has capped the extension of its Series C financing round “at c.a. $15 million, achieving a record valuation.”. This brings the total capital raised in the Series C investment round “to over $130 million.”. Following Insight Partners’ investment “in November...
Fintech Firm Adyen Release H2 2022 Financial Results
Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) posts “strong” results and sustained profitable growth “driven by its global customer portfolio and motivated team executing on the company’s long-term ambitions.”. Summary H2 2022. Processed volume “was €421.7 billion, up 41% year-on-year.” Of these volumes, point-of-sale volumes “were €67.6 billion, up 62%...
Fireblocks, Proof of Stake Alliance Comment on Kraken’s Settlement with SEC
Digital asset firm Kraken’s settlement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has left many wondering what this means for the industry’s future. Fireblocks’ Chief Legal & Compliance Officer Jason Allegrante and Proof of Stake Alliance (POSA)’s Executive Director Alison Mangiero have the expertise and experience that allows them to provide unique insight into this development.
French Crowdfunding Passes the €2 Billion Mark
This year’s issue of the Barometer of Crowdfunding in France, published by Mazars and the French Crowdfunding Association (Financement Participatif France, FPF) shows that crowdfunding reached a new high in 2022. More than €2.3 billion was collected, a 25% increase versus year prior. Real estate crowdfunding remains the main driving force. Growing at a 40% rate year on year, it represents 2/3 of the overall funding, followed by the environment and renewable energies.
Mazepay, the Fintech Platform Enhancing B2B Payments, Raises €4M
Mazepay, the Danish Fintech platform that simplifies long-tail procurement and B2B payments, has “raised a €4M growth round, led by Scale Capital.”. Participants in the investment round “include international investment firm Hambro Perks, and London-based early-stage venture capital firm Outward VC. Mazepay will use the latest funding to expand further across Europe.”
October Committed to Supporting Qonto on its Platform Dedicated to Financing Needs of French SMEs
October has been providing financing to Qonto, Europe’s financial management company, for almost two years now. Integrated directly via API with the Qonto platform, October “analyzes customer requests in a few clicks to provide them with an instant loan offer.” With over 40,000 active retail lenders on the October platform, loans are “funded in just 4 days.”
UK’s Bills Management Firm Billing Better Acquires Homebox
Billing Better, the UK bills management company, recently revealed that it has acquired Homebox, a utilities comparison and switching service. The two firms have been working together during the last few years, and this acquisition brings together the strengths of both businesses in order to provide a comprehensive solution for customers, while allowing for further growth in the sector.
House Capital Markets Subcommittee Hearing Looks to Expand Definition of an Accredited Investor
This morning, the Subcommittee on Capital Markets, part of the House Financial Services Committee, held a hearing on the definition of an accredited investor. This definition is utilized to determine who may participate in certain private securities offerings, mostly Reg D 506c/b. Broadly, the definition requires an accredited investor to earn over $200,000 a year ($300,000 if married) or have a net wealth of over $1 million (not counting a primary residence).
A Paternalistic and Lazy Regulator: SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce Criticizes Kraken Enforcement Action
SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce has shared her thoughts on the enforcement action taken against Kraken. The crypto exchange agreed to pay a $30 million penalty pertaining to its staking service. The ability for US clients to earn a return on parked Proof of Stake digital assets has now been shuttered. It will remain available for international customers.
