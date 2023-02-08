Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Planning a Beach Bonfire? City of San Diego Imposes New Rules on Wood-Burning Beach Fires
One of San Diego’s favorite activities during the summer months, when the days are warmer and longer, are beach bonfires. But, soon, the experience may cost you either more money or more time. The San Diego City Council approved a ban on wood-burning fires outside of city-provided rings on...
Working For You: City fixing upside street sign in Linda Vista
SAN DIEGO — CBS 8 is making it right after an upside traffic sign has been wrong for several years in Linda Vista. A driver let us know about the issue, and we went to work for you; now the city is responding. Drivers said the "traffic signal ahead"...
coolsandiegosights.com
Nautical Neighbors swim through Oceanside!
An exquisite stained glass mural titled Nautical Neighbors was installed last summer in the heart of Oceanside. All the abundant sea life swimming through the mural was designed and created by Don Myers and assembled by the citizens of Oceanside. You can see this very beautiful public art at the...
This popular Los Angeles flea market can now be found in San Diego
San Diegans would used to have to travel up north to get to one of these quintessential Los Angeles marketplaces, but not anymore as one of the most popular of these bazaars, Silverlake Flea, has come down south with a new satellite location: Moonlight Marketplace in Encinitas.
Weekend Watch February 10 - 12 | Things to do in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — There is plenty to do around San Diego County this weekend. Come find the love of your life at one of the largest adoption events in the Country. Hundreds of adoptable animals from dozens of rescue agencies and animal Shelters....all in one place!. Home of Guiding...
Plant disease discovery forces citrus quarantine for Rancho Bernardo
SAN DIEGO — A plant disease that kills citrus trees has been discovered in Rancho Bernardo. The California Department of Food and Agriculture is declaring a citrus quarantine in a 95-square-mile area to try and save San Diego’s citrus crop. For the first time, residential citrus trees in...
San Diego family hit with tragedy twice, urges people not to drink and drive Super Bowl weekend
SAN DIEGO — A San Diego woman whose father was killed by a drunk driver urges the public to think twice before getting behind the wheel impaired. Monica Zech's father, a Navy veteran, was killed in June of 1992 while walking in La Mesa. He was at a crosswalk; a car stopped to let him go. However, another car went around that vehicle and hit him.
nomadlawyer.org
The 10 Best Places to Live in San Diego
Best Places to Live in San Diego: San Diego seems straight out of a postcard with scenic hikes, an impressive skyline, year-round pleasant weather, and over 175 miles of coastline. Located on the southwestern tip of California, the state also has a vibrant arts and culture scene, excellent schools, and...
Disabled seniors still trapped in Lemon Grove apartment building
SAN DIEGO — A new sign on the elevator at the Citronica II senior apartment building in Lemon Grove says elevator ropes replacement work is scheduled for Feb. 13 through Feb. 17 and normal service will resume as soon as completed. That means people on floors 2 through 4...
Navy Pier will be converted into 'Freedom Park'
SAN DIEGO — The California Coastal Commission Thursday issued a permit for a plan to convert Navy Pier into a public park along San Diego Bay's North Embarcadero, in what project proponents are calling a major milestone. The Port of San Diego and USS Midway Museum are spearheading the...
Cooler and Possibly Rainy Weekend in Forecast for San Diego County
It will be cool and windy with a chance of rain this weekend in San Diego County. “A low pressure system will impact Southern California this weekend, with much cooler temperatures, breezy onshore winds and cloud cover blanketing the region,” the National Weather Service said. “Scattered showers will develop...
'It added almost $2,900' | More San Diego water customers report getting multiple delayed bills
SAN DIEGO — More San Diego water customers are coming forward, saying they, too, are receiving months' worth of delayed bills all at once. On Thursday, CBS 8 first reported on Ben Jarboe, who lives in San Diego’s Skyline neighborhood. He recently received ten months' worth of water bills all in one week after having not been mailed anything since April of last year.
San Diego Channel
Quarantine declared for citrus in Rancho Bernardo
A disease that can cause serious damage to citrus trees is now in San Diego County. Click here to learn more.
kusi.com
Resident under fire by city after fixing Windansea beach stairs
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – One local homeowner decided to put a fresh coat of paint on the main staircase at Windansea Beach in La Jolla after filing multiple requests with the city to handle it. The city is not happy with the resident for completing the handiwork on his...
Preparing for the next big earthquake in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — What would happen if a massive earthquake hit San Diego?. If a 6.9 magnitude quake happened along the Rose Canyon Fault, which mirrors the path the I-5 freeway takes from La Jolla to Downtown, it could cause an estimated $38 billion of damage with up to 800 deaths.
eastcountymagazine.org
PEDESTRIAN RAMP CONSTRUCTION BEGINS ALONG SR-67 IN RAMONA
February 10, 2023 (Ramona) — Caltrans construction crews will begin making pedestrian crossing ramp improvements in downtown Ramona along Main Street as part of the State Route 67 (SR-67) Pavement Rehabilitation Project. The sidewalks will be compliant with the American with Disabilities Act (ADA). Nighttime work is scheduled to...
kusi.com
Mayor Bill Wells: California is the place to be if you’re homeless
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – El Cajon represents just 3% of population of San Diego County but it houses 45% of the county’s homeless through San Diego’s hotel voucher program. Hotels and motels acting as temporary homeless shelters have brought drugs, liter and vandalism to surrounding communities. Mayor Bill Wells attempted to limit the number of hotels allowed to participate in the voucher program within his city, but the State of California stepped in and overruled his efforts.
Over a dozen life vests found near panga on Carlsbad beach
A panga was found on a beach in Carlsbad Wednesday morning.
kusi.com
$10 million in federal assistance made available for SDG&E costumers
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Recent spikes in SDG&E’s energy prices has left San Diegans worse for the wear, so much so that in February, the federally funded Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) was brought back to the front lines to assist San Diegans behind on bill payments.
San Diego man received 10 months' worth of water bills in same week
SAN DIEGO — Have you received your San Diego water bill lately? You may want to check because one man received ten months' worth in the past two days. San Diego City was scheduled to send water bills out every two months, but Birdland resident Ben Jarboe hadn't received one since April last year until they all came at once.
