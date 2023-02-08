ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sorry, not sorry. LeBron James is the GOAT and it’s not even close

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — LeBron James is the G.O.A.T and there's no question about it. On Tuesday night, LeBron passed Kareem Abdul Jabbar to become the all-time scoring leader with his 38 point performance against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The stars were out in Los Angeles to see LeBron accomplish...
