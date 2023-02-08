Last year, Tara Jacobs of North Adams ran a dark horse campaign and won a packed Democratic primary for the open Western Massachusetts seat on the Governor’s Council. The eight-member body advises the commonwealth’s top executive on issues around the parole board, judicial appointments, commutations, and more. After following up her primary victory with another in the general, Jacobs was sworn in last month to become the first Berkshire County woman to hold a seat on the body. WAMC caught up with Jacobs to hear how she’s settling into her new role on the Governor’s Council, which met for the first time under the new administration this week.

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO