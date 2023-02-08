Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
Vermont lawmakers reintroduce bill for ranked choice voting in presidential primaries
MONTPELIER, Vt. — After failing to pass a similar bill last legislative session, state senators are once again looking to pass a bill that would require ranked choice voting for presidential primary elections. Friday afternoon, lawmakers heard testimony on how a different system could benefit Vermonters. "In presidential primaries...
WCAX
Attack in the ER: Vt. lawmakers look to protect health care workers
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Health care workers say they are being assaulted by the people they care for at an alarming rate. But some say a proposed law aimed at protecting those workers might not be the answer. Violence in the emergency department is now in the spotlight at the...
Vermont House advances abortion and gender-affirming care ‘shield law’ in preliminary vote
“Given the very aggressive attacks on reproductive rights and reproductive health care across the country, I think it was really important for us to pass this legislation to protect providers and patients,” House Speaker Jill Krowinski, D-Burlington, told VTDigger after the vote. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont House advances abortion and gender-affirming care ‘shield law’ in preliminary vote.
mychamplainvalley.com
Nonbinary gender identifier now an option for newborn birth certificates in Vermont
Members of Vermont’s LGBTQ+ community are celebrating a victory this week, as new parents in the state now have a third gender option on their child’s initial birth certificates. Along with ‘M’ for male and ‘F’ for female, parents in Vermont can now select gender marker ‘X’ to...
Final Reading: Vermont school officials say students’ mental health is at ‘a breaking point’
Over the past five years, schools and agencies have faced a two-pronged challenge: increased mental health needs from children, and a lack of resources to provide treatment. Like an egg caught between the jaws of the vise, the system is showing cracks, officials said. Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: Vermont school officials say students’ mental health is at ‘a breaking point’.
Democratic lawmakers push for 12 weeks paid family and medical leave for VT workers
VT Democratic lawmakers push for 12 weeks paid family and medical leave
John Perry: Deeply disappointed by proposed state shift in retiree insurance
Switching our retiree health insurance to a controversial company currently being sued for Medicare Advantage payment fraud by the U.S. Department of Justice is not the way to go about saving money. Read the story on VTDigger here: John Perry: Deeply disappointed by proposed state shift in retiree insurance.
WCAX
Vermont investigating report of racism by state troopers
Monsanto asks court to dismiss Burlington School District lawsuit over PCB contamination. Monsanto is asking Vermont's federal court to throw out the Burlington School District's lawsuit against the company over PCB contamination. Vermont lawmakers eye statewide zoning laws to encourage multifamily dwellings.
Backers say Burlington’s ‘Prop Zero’ would expand direct democracy
Landing on the Town Meeting Day ballot by a petition campaign, the proposal would place more authority in the hands of voters to alter city ordinances. Critics say it isn’t well-suited to the city. Read the story on VTDigger here: Backers say Burlington’s ‘Prop Zero’ would expand direct democracy.
Breaking: Vermont State Legislators Seek to Outlaw Trapping
On Monday, February 6, a group of 25 state representatives in Vermont brought forth a bill that would outlaw trapping in the Green Mountain State. Dubbed H.191, the House bill seeks to “prohibit the trapping of fur-bearing animals” unless the trapping is done “in order to defend property or agricultural crops.” If signed into law, the bill would effectively end all recreational trapping by private citizens in Vermont.
WCAX
Bill would expand Vermont bottle bill
BHS Girls Basketball give speech calling for systemic change before tipoff. Players on the Burlington High School Girl's Basketball give speech amid racist actions at sporting events. Local lawmakers sound off on expectations for Biden's State of the Union address.
wamc.org
Jacobs’ tenure on Governor’s Council as sole Berkshire representative gets underway
Last year, Tara Jacobs of North Adams ran a dark horse campaign and won a packed Democratic primary for the open Western Massachusetts seat on the Governor’s Council. The eight-member body advises the commonwealth’s top executive on issues around the parole board, judicial appointments, commutations, and more. After following up her primary victory with another in the general, Jacobs was sworn in last month to become the first Berkshire County woman to hold a seat on the body. WAMC caught up with Jacobs to hear how she’s settling into her new role on the Governor’s Council, which met for the first time under the new administration this week.
After appeal, Vermont parents able to use nonbinary gender marker on initial birth certificate
Efforts by the South Royalton Legal Clinic at Vermont Law and Graduate School allowed parents to abstain from giving their child a binary gender at birth. The clinic hopes others will now be able to follow suit. Read the story on VTDigger here: After appeal, Vermont parents able to use nonbinary gender marker on initial birth certificate.
WCAX
Vt. school safety bill would mandate statewide policies
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - School safety drills were on display Wednesday when 21 schools in Vermont were targeted by a hoax threat. A bill currently in the Senate Education Committee would make school safety measures mandatory statewide and may change how some schools respond. The Vermont School Safety Center said...
Ed Baker: Is anybody responsible for this? Is anyone accountable?
Stigma betrays itself in the way we withhold available resources to the powerless, the most at risk for death. It’s evident in the omissions. Inactions speak louder than words. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ed Baker: Is anybody responsible for this? Is anyone accountable?.
wamc.org
Forum focuses on overdose and addiction crisis as part of statewide public media awareness campaign
Next week, Mountain Lake PBS in Plattsburgh will air the Independent Lens documentary “Love in the Time of Fentanyl,” which looks at a supervised drug consumption and safe injection site in Vancouver. In conjunction with the program the public television station in Plattsburgh hosted a panel discussion on addiction and services in Northern New York and what is being done to address the crisis.
‘Lost my love for farming’: The fate of dozens of small organic dairy farms may rest with Vermont’s Budget Adjustment Act
“We, best of anyone, know all farms are important,” a young farmer told lawmakers last month. “But right now, organic farms are the ones in trouble. You don’t just leave 25% of an industry by the wayside. We need help in immediate action.” Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘Lost my love for farming’: The fate of dozens of small organic dairy farms may rest with Vermont’s Budget Adjustment Act.
WCAX
Vermont removes possibly contaminated marijuana from stores
(AP) - Vermont regulators have removed marijuana potentially contaminated with a pesticide from five retail stores after a consumer reported feeling sick after smoking some. Vermont’s Cannabis Control Board issued a consumer protection warning last week for all strains of marijuana produced by grower Holland Cannabis Co. due to pesticide contamination. Customers who purchased marijuana grown by Holland Cannabis at the five particular stores are asked to return it to the retailers.
WCAX
New York governor welcomes Vermont to hydrogen hub plan
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York’s governor applauded Vermont for joining an effort on clean hydrogen hubs. Hydrogen can be used to generate electricity, power cars and heat buildings. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, clean hydrogen hubs create interconnected systems that focus on hydrogen as a clean...
wamc.org
Vermont joins multi-state effort to create clean hydrogen hub
Vermont has joined a multi-state agreement to create a regional clean hydrogen hub. New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that neighboring Vermont is the latest to sign on to the collaborative effort that includes seven Northeast states and more than 100 partners. New York, Vermont, Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey...
